Napa Valley Prep Girls Wrestling: Medal contender Youngblood leads county at Classic

Vintage High freshman McKaylah Youngblood had the best finish of the 28 Napa County wrestlers who competed in the 23rd Napa Valley Girls Classic at Vintage on Friday and Saturday, placing eighth with a 3-2 showing at 118 pounds.

She just missed a medal, which go to only the top seven finishers in each weight class. But she led the Crushers to a 26th-place finish out of 133 teams.

“For the amount of really good competition and the fact half of the team were first- and second-year wrestlers, they did well to place 26th,” Vintage head coach Maika Watanabe said of her nine Crushers.

All teams were all from California except Regis Jesuit of Aurora, Colo., which finished 50th with three wrestlers. American Canyon and Justin-Siena tied for 70th place and St. Helena tied for 89th. Napa High had no team points.

Youngblood (20-5) pinned Sierra’s Alina Dizon in 1:23 and James Logan’s Kameelah Hameed in 5:13 to reach the quarterfinals, where she was pinned by Selma’s Arieana Arias in 3:57. She came back in consolation rounds with a 14-8 decision over Chatfield Senior’s Hannah Rocklin before losing a 6-0 decision to Lincoln-Stockton’s Briseis Serrano and, in the seventh-place match, a 5-0 decision to Highland-Bakersfield’s Vanessa Alvarado.

Vintage 123-pounder Cassady Lopez also went 3-2 but came up a win short of the medal round. She pinned Casa Grande’s Phoenix Strasen in 2:33 and Evergreen Valley’s Bella Rodriguez in 2:47 before dropping a 4-1 decision to Laguna Creek’s Isabelle Camarillo. Lopez (11-5) bounced back with a 7-2 decision over Chatfield Senior’s Lilly Maley, before bowing out with a 7-0 loss to Orland’s Hailey Kagle.

“McKaylah and Cassady had some great matches,” Watanabe said. “They both ran into some tough competition and had marginal decision losses. It helps to see where we can improve and what we need to work on when wrestling girls of high caliber.

Cassady had strong control on top of her opponents and wrestled pretty smoothly in her execution of her shots. McKaylah is wrestling fast and aggressive. She comes out ready to score on her opponents and is usually the first one to put points on the board. This helps to get solid control of her opponents.”

Going 2-2 for Vintage was 162-pounder Briana Fry. She pinned Lincoln-Stockton’s Brooklyn Allen in 2:43 and Birmingham Community Charter’s Bailey Gutierrez in 1:57 before getting pinned in 3:30 by Mariah Fales of East Nicolaus in the quarterfinals. Fry (6-6) then lost by injury default to Castro Valley’s Aaliyah Zaballos.

“Briana was not wrestling 100% in her quarterfinal loss,” Watanabe said. “After the match, her knee swelled up and she was assessed by the trainer. Our coaching staff noted it was best to default the rest of the matches instead of making the injury worse.”

Also going 2-2 for the Crushers was 237-pounder Ava Raines (5-6). She pinned Paradise’s Savana Meeker in 58 seconds before Bethel’s Brendalyn Cunningham pinned her in 1:55. Raines came back by pinning Mia Fonseca of Salinas in 4:56, before getting pinned by Beyer’s Emely Garcia in 2:29.

Winning one match apiece for Vintage were Lily Miller (133), Emily Cortez (139) and Gianna Ficele (172).

Miller opened with a 10-6 decision over Pleasant Grove’s Elizabeth Sinclair before getting pinned by Gilroy’s Mary Jane Porter in 3:16 and falling 4-0 to Tokay’s Kelly Meehan.

Cortez also won her opener by pin, in 3:05 over Micaela Martinez of Central Valley-Ceres, before being disqualified for her final two matches.

Ficele won by technical fall, 15-0 in 3:35, over Birmingham Community Charter’s Elizabeth Reyes before getting pinned in the quarterfinals by Lodi’s Elora Parises in 2:59 and then by Mariela Rodriguez of Salinas in 4:21.

Going 0-2 for Vintage were Eylsiana Medina (113) and Hannah Johnson (145). Medina was pinned in 57 seconds by MaryAnn Bertolino of Willits in 1:00 by Ailynne Acosta of Salinas. Johnson was pinned in 2:15 by Montgomery’s Chloe Sinn and in 16 seconds by Terra Nova’s Amelia Montoya.

American Canyon’s Jaslynn Aken (18-8) went 3-2 at 145 pounds. After getting pinned in 5:35 by Ponderosa’s Ariel Preciado, Aken (18-8) pinned three straight foes in consolation rounds — Madera South’s April Macedo in 48 seconds, Archbishop Riordan’s Georgia Michalchuk in 3:34, and San Marin’s Lyla Kondrashoff in 3:37, before dropping a 3-2 heartbreaker to Alisal’s Joselin Hernandez.

“Jaslynn had a good tournament, some tough competition for sure,” American Canyon head coach Rick Manibusan said. “In her last match, her opponent had the upper hand with the lead. Different game plan as she was playing catch-up. Her opponent took advantage of the situation and wrestled defensively as Jaslynn had to be aggressive. It was a hard loss for her.”

At 237s, American Canyon’s Aiyanna Beanne (13-4) opened by pinning Manteca’s Mackenzie Sandoval in 1:35 before forfeiting her next two matches, against Rocklin’s Gemma Templeman and Golden Valley’s Skyler Bruno.

“Aiyanna advanced to the next day, but couldn't compete on Saturday due to personal reasons,” Manibusan explained. “She is fine.”

The Wolves got a win at 172 pounds from Laura Totty (14-9), who opened with a 5-2 decision over Granada’s Daniellah Banales-Vega before getting pinned by Windsor’s Jolette Torres in 1:41 and Santa Rosa’s Camila Granado in 3:29.

Going 0-2 for the Wolves were Ciarra Manibusan (103), Ianna Lobao (152) and Emeliia Johnson (191).

Manibusan lost a 6-4 decision to Kirsten Vue of Natomas before getting pinned in 56 seconds by Jayden Corona of Central Valley-Ceres. Lobao (14-7) was pinned in 1:31 by Birmingham Community Charter’s Leslie Acevedo and in 1:54 by Ponderosa’s Ashleigh Cavender. Johnson was pinned in 1:48 by Elizabeth Boyd of Ceres and in 1:00 by Granada’s Janessa Vega.

Piper Pike (133) and Anakarla Hernandez (139) each went 3-2 in the tournament to lead St. Helena.

Pike (17-9) won her first two matches, 8-1 over Golden Valley’s Alexa Hernandez and by pin over Turlock’s Pearl Flucas in 4:32.

After getting pinned in 4:21 by Chatfield Senior’s Taylor Miess, Pike won by tiebreaker, 2-1, over Castro Valley’s Ava Thomas, before dropping a 5-0 decision to Sophia Hejnal of Enochs.

Anakarla Hernandez (21-11) lost her opener, 9-4, to Elk Grove’s Andrea Espinosa De La Fuente before pinning three straight consolation opponents — Benicia’s Sonoma Arcilla in 4:47, Willits’ Elizabeth Meyer in 3:54, and Birmingham Community Charter’s Natalie Albornes in 1:51. She finally bowed by getting pinned by Clear Lake’s Addyson Munoz in 3:34.

Her twin, 123-pounder Anais Hernandez, couldn’t get her 11th win of the year at the tournament, getting pinned in 1:03 by Castro Valley’s Michaella Bazan and in 2:35 by Berkeley’s Emily Lim.

Also going 0-2 for the Saints were Sylvia Meyer (108) and Jimena Reynaga-Castro (128). Reynaga-Castro was pinned in 40 seconds by Selma’s Laila Pinedo and in 1:33 by Leigh’s Rotem Greenberg. Meyer was pinned by Buchanan’s Mariana Gonzalez in 54 seconds and by Soriah Corona of Central Valley-Ceres in 13 seconds.

Justin Siena’s Brynna Cohee went 3-2 at 133 pounds. After pinning Archbishop Riordan’s Frederica Michalchuk in 1:10, Cohee (26-6) lost a 15-6 major decision to Olivia Davis of Monte Vista-Spring Valley. She came back with a 6-2 decision over Durham’s Raeanna Halverson, and 7-5 decision over Petaluma’s Bailey Deegan, and a forfeit win over Upper Lake’s Maddy Young before dropping a 4-2 nailbiter to Selma’s Juliana Alvarez.

Also for the Braves, 162-pounder Olivia Velleca pinned her first opponent, Terra Nova’s Ariana Genato, in 3:48 before getting pinned by Selma’s Olivia Furlong and in 2:37 by Yuba City’s Toddviena Jackson.

Sophia Conley (139) also picked up a win for Justin-Siena. After getting pinned by San Ramon Valley’s Nour Barakat in 3:54, Conley pinned River City’s Skylar Cooks in 2:08 before West Valley’s Kylee Simmons eliminated her with a 1:32 pinning.

Another Braves win came from 145-pounder Pamela Delgado-Salazar, who opened by pinning Corning’s Jasmine Ludwig in 1:08. She was then pinned in 2:42 by Franklin-Elk Grove’s Dafne Guadarrama and in 1:45 by Casa Grande’s Maya Nealon.

Napa High’s four entrants each went 0-2.

Madeline Gomez (113) was pinned in 2:00 by Castro Valley’s Grace Xu before bowing out by injury default against Amador Valley’s Mai Falcone. Juliana Marquez (145) was pinned in 41 seconds by Merrill West’s Gurneet Sanghera and in 30 seconds by Casa Grande’s Maya Nealon.

Eunice Cruz Hererra (152) was pinned in 3:40 by Chatfield Senior’s Camryn Scott and in 1:07 by Corning’s Kaitlyn Bailey. Jessye Wood (237) was pinned in 3:33 by Beyer’s Emely Garcia and in 29 seconds by Pittsburg’s Cecilia Chatman.