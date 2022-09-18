Napa Valley Prep Report: AmCan edged, Vintage blanked; league next

The American Canyon High football team erased a 14-point halftime deficit with a 29-point second half, but came out on the short end of a 38-35 thriller at Livermore High in its preseason finale Friday night.

The Wolves (2-2) piled up 499 yards of total offense — 371 rushing and 128 passing. Senior quarterback Kaleb Anderson had 20 carries for 126 yards and two touchdowns and was 8 of 20 passing with a scoring strike to Sean Yumang.

Kapono Liu had 19 carries for 120 yards and Ojani Castillo had 91 yards on eight carries, including a 33-yard TD.

James Aken rushed for a TD and had a sack on defense.

“Livermore is a good team, but we had too many turnovers on offense and mental lapses on defense,” American Canyon head coach John Montante said. “Our receivers dropped five passes.

“We’re a good football team, but a sloppy one. Our guys are learning the importance of details and discipline, especially against good teams. We've had spans where we've been rolling and have been hard to deal with, then we have spans where we break down on simple things. I believe in our kids. We’ll put it all together. Now it’s on to league.”

The Wolves will host Sonoma Valley (3-1) in their Vine Valley Athletic League opener Friday night. After losing 42-14 at Center in Antelope, the Dragons beat visiting Oakland High, 45-8, won 15-13 at Terra Linda, and last week pulled out a 27-26 thriller over visiting Kelseyville. The Knights closed the scoring early in the fourth quarter with a touchdown run, but missed the tying extra point.

Heritage 41, Vintage 0

The Crushers were shut out for the first time in five years, since Vanden blanked them 14-0 their 2017 preseason finale.

They still made the playoffs that year, and plan to do the same this year after a brutal 1-3 preseason in which they lost to three teams with a combined record of 10-1.

“Our nonleague schedule did what we thought it could do,” Vintage head coach Dylan Leach said. “It exposed some weaknesses that need to be fixed, made us look in the mirror, and it challenged us to be mentally stronger, let alone physically stronger.”

The Crushers will open VVAL play this Friday night by hosting Casa Grande (2-1), the only team to beat them in the league’s four years of existence. That 46-44 road loss last year ended up costing Vintage a playoff berth despite a 6-3 overall record. The Gauchos are coming off a 44-35 win at Montgomery, after beating Maria Carrillo 28-21 and losing 45-0 at Marin Catholic.

“Now, all eyes on league play. No looking back,” Leach said. “We look forward to hosting Casa on Friday for what should be a great game.”

Leading the shutout for Heritage (4-0) were seniors Ryan Simonds (14 tackles) and Jeremiah Young (two fumble recoveries) and Jeremiah Ruffin (interception).

Meanwhile, the Patriots got yet another 200-plus-yard rushing game from Fresno State-bound running back Devon Rivers. According to MaxPreps.com, the 5-foot-7, 170-pound senior ran for a season-high 271 yards on 21 carries, including four touchdown runs, and now has 991 yards and 13 touchdowns in just four games.

Ruffin caught a TD pass from sophomore quarterback Austin Peters (9 of 11 passing, 83 yards, 1 TD) and sophomore running back Emanuel Rankins added a rushing score. Daniel Murillo kicked 5 extra points.

Leading the Vintage ball carriers were senior Domanic Mendoza (12 carries, 102 yards), junior Bailey Huss (4 carries, 21 yards), senior Dylan McMann (2 carries, 18 yards), senior quarterback Elias Alvarez (5 carries, 18 yards) and senior Riley Anderson (11 carries, 16 yards). Alvarez was 1 for 6 passing for 4 yards with 1 interception.

Defensively, Mendoza and McMann each had a team-high 7 tackles, Alvarez 5, Carson DeGarmo 4 and Jacob Fiene 3.

The Patriots led 7-0, 14-0 and 28-0 between quarters.

“Heritage played with enthusiasm and confidence and they had a packed house with homecoming,” Leach said. “Their line on both sides of the ball had a big impact on the scoreboard — offensively, protecting their quarterback so he could make reads and have the time to hit talented wide receivers as well as opening holes for Rivers to have a great night, and defensively, stopping our run attack when it mattered most, on their side of the field when we threatened to score twice.”

Varsity Boys Water Polo

Napa 9, Sonoma Valley 1

Napa 18, Ukiah 14, OT

The Grizzlies won their VVAL opener over young Sonoma Valley at home on Tuesday, getting strong performances from several utility players. Early goals from sophomores Mario Deianni, Liam Daley and Isaac Soto, freshman Jason Longoria, and seniors Pietro Bonera and Diego Avina allowed Napa to focus on it defensive game, head coach Ashiq Khan said. Late-game additions to the scoreboard by Daley, Avina and Longoria cemented the win.

In Thursday's thriller at Ukiah, the scoring went back and forth and was 14-14 at the end of regulation.

Napa junior Andrew Dillon played through leg cramps in the overtime period after scoring an impressive 13 goals.

"Dillon's speed and strength came in handy when he scored a goal while underwater and being double teamed," Khan said.

Junior Cameron Scargle added 3 goals and seniors Cameron Taylor, Nico Franco and Pietro Bonera each added one goal. Scargle was also a big feeder, with 7 assists.

"We definitely had to adjust our game to counter the strength of Ukiah's center and double team him," Khan added. "That left us vulnerable on defense, but the boys played really well and clamped down."

Varsity Girls Water Polo

Napa 17, Ukiah 6

With Sonoma Valley not fielding a girls team this season, the Grizzlies opened league play with a win at Ukiah on Thursday. The score was not available at press time.

Senior captain Quincy Frommelt netted 10 goals for Napa, while senior Lucia de los Santos had 4 goals, sophomore Ella Brandon 2 goals, and junior Shelby Page 1 goal.

“What I really liked about our efforts was that we had almost as many assists and steals as we had goals,” head coach Ashiq Khan said. “Every player got involved on both offense and defense.”

The Grizzlies went 3-1 at the Sierra Shootout tournament in Rocklin last weekend. After falling 18-8 to Oakdale, Napa came out with more of a defensive posture and downed West Park, 18-8, Granada, 14-5, and Sierra of Manteca, 12-8.

“Our girls really pulled through,” Khan added. “With only one substitute, we had to figure out how to conserve energy as well as get everyone involved.”

The Grizzlies relied heavily on Frommelt but also got major contributions from sophomore Alejandra Soto and freshmen Maddie Thompson and Katie Miller, along with de los Santos, Page, Brandon and goalkeeper Jossie Gonzalez.

Varsity Girls Tennis

Vintage 6, Sonoma Valley 1

The Crushers (2-1 VVAL) got singles wins from No. 1 Sierra Tenbrook, 6-4, 6-2 over Solana Staes, No. 3 Jasmine Hoskins, 6-2, 6-1 over Peyton Rosa, and No. 4 Sienna Yoo, 6-1, 6-0 over Ava Jaymot.

The Dragons’ No. 2 player, Kate Llodra, defeated Uma Adhye with a third-set tiebreaker, 6-3, 1-6 (10-4).

Vintage swept the doubles. At No. 1 through No. 3, respectively, it was Angela Martinez and Angelica Martinez over Izzy Janson and Alegria Silvi, 6-4, 6-0; Kailey Wilkins and Racquel Howle over Violet Cowles and Riley Hartnett, 6-2, 6-1, and Gianna Wilkins and Macy Mogwart over Elizabeth McGrane and Yasmin Esper, 6-1, 6-1.