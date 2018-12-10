The American Canyon wrestling team had a strong day at its American Canyon Wrestling Classic on Saturday, as its girls took first place and its boys were second to Inderkum of Sacramento.
The girls were led by champions Yvonne Cruz (113 pounds) and Alexis Schuller (170). Placing second were Alyssa Sapida (119) and Isabella Hansen (189), while Shayla Hoang (121) finished third and Yanesa Rosas (126) was fourth.
For the boys, Elijah Beronilla (113) and Jesus Sanchez (285) led the way with second-place finishes. Taking third were Zak Raymond (113) and Alec Hoover (170). Finishing fourth were Mekhai Sta Rosa (106), Raymond Gamboa (113), Rafael Ely (120) and Joshua Salazar (152).
Placing fifth were Christian Gomez (138,) Matthew Ruiz (145), Thomas Manibusan (152), Andrew Espiritu (160), Kyle Racel (170) and Tobyn Bunch (285). Taking sixth were Zachary Ferrer (132) and Jacob Razon (160).
JV Girls Basketball
Wolves fourth in Wine Valley Classic
American Canyon (5-2) placed fourth in the 33rd Bob Soper Wine Valley Classic at Vintage last weekend.
The Wolves defeated Piner 58-33 for their fifth straight win Thursday, before falling to Vintage 38-34 in Friday’s semifinals and Napa 51-40 in Saturday’s third-place game.
Against Piner, All-Tournament selection Olivia Gradington had 15 points, going 9 for 10 at the free-throw line, and added 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Amaree Bennett scored 14 points with four 3-pointers and 10 rebounds. Emily Aranda added seven points and two steals, Mya Wright five points and four steals, Samreet Khaira five points, Emily Arizabal four points and two steals, freshman Nyria Valentine four points, Eliza Garcia two points, three rebounds and two assists, and Jasnoor Sidhu two points.
Against Vintage, Garcia had nine points and three steals, Bennett nine points on three 3-pointers, Gradington eight points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals, Khaira four points, four steals and three rebounds, Aranda two points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Arizabal and Valentine two points each. Sidhu added five assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Against Napa, Gradington had 16 points, four rebounds and two steals, Bennett eight points, three rebounds and two steals, Garcia six points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists, Valentine four points, nine rebounds and two assists, Wright two points and two assists, and Arizabal and Aranda two points apiece.
Marin Catholic edged out Vintage in the championship game, 43-38, and Justin-Siena defeated Bethel in the seventh-place game, 50-34.
Also making the All-Tournament team were Vintage freshmen Liv Hedberg and Eden Wood, Napa High’s Zoey Petrie and Sophia Mostow, and Justin-Siena’s Charmaine Griffin.