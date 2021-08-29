Napa Valley Prep Report: American Canyon and St. Helena play football on Monday

The American Canyon High football team’s varsity home game against Rodriguez, postponed Friday night because of unhealthy air from Northern California wildfires, has been moved to 5 p.m. Monday. The Wolves will not have a junior varsity contest.
St. Helena’s varsity game at St. Patrick-St. Vincent was also postponed Friday night and has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at St. Helena’s Bob Patterson Memorial Field.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
It will be preceded by soccer games against Credo, the girls playing at 3 p.m. and the boys at 5 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Vintage off to 2-0 start
The Crushers, after scrimmaging Vacaville on the road Aug. 19, opened their season by coming back from a 2-0 set deficit to stun Vanden, 18-25, 15-25, 25-23, 26-24, 15-7 in front of a large home crowd on last Tuesday night.
Vintage’s standouts included Maria Bodor (11 assists, 2 aces, 8 kills, 6 digs), Maddie Flohr (8 kills, 11 digs, 1 ace, 2 blocks), Peyton Williams (3 kills, 2 blocks), Gemma Bahnsen (4 aces, 5 kills, 2 blocks), Alex Whipple (3 aces, 4 kills, 13 assists, 5 digs), Evelyn Gillis (18 digs, 1 ace, 2 kills, 3 assists) and Krista Young (4 aces, 6 kills, 7 digs).
The Crushers went on to sweep Maria Carrillo in Santa Rosa on Thursday, 3-0, with solid serving and tough defensive play, head coach Kelly Porter said.
Leading them in that match were Gillis (14 digs, 7 assists), Flohr (10 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces), Bodor (5 aces, 5 kills, 10 digs, 12 assists), Bahnsen (5 kills, 2 digs, 2 aces, 2 block assts) and Whipple (5 kills, 9 assists, 2 blocks, 13 digs).
Vintage visits Tamalpais at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and hosts Cardinal Newman at 6 p.m. Wednesday this week to close out its preason. The Crushers open Vine Valley Athletic League play with a Big Game against visiting Napa High at 6 p.m. Sept. 7.
The Vintage JV is 1-1 and has been led by Melanie McPhee, Chloe Barrett, Sophia Moro, Beverly Bolen, Ava Cortez and Audrey Jonas. The Crushers’ freshman team is 0-1 and has seen solid play from Audrey Manley, Stella Borzoni, Angie Rublacava and Natalie Ball.
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
Three former Napa High School Spiritleaders have just been selected as members of NFL dance teams, two for the San Francisco 49ers’ Gold Rush …
Artie Carr, who wore many different hats in the St. Helena community, in and out of sports, will be one of five inductees into the St. Helena …
Aliyah Aguiar and Cole Lex are the 2020-21 Napa High School Athletes of the Year.
Napa’s Olivia “Ollie” McDonald, who has been the coxswain for Vesper Boat Club’s Under-23 Lightweight Men in Philadelphia this summer, helped …
Ira Smith, KVON’s sports director for the last 45 years, has been elected to the Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame and will be inducted w…