Napa Valley Prep Report: American Canyon and St. Helena play football on Monday

The American Canyon High football team’s varsity home game against Rodriguez, postponed Friday night because of unhealthy air from Northern California wildfires, has been moved to 5 p.m. Monday. The Wolves will not have a junior varsity contest.

St. Helena’s varsity game at St. Patrick-St. Vincent was also postponed Friday night and has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at St. Helena’s Bob Patterson Memorial Field.

It will be preceded by soccer games against Credo, the girls playing at 3 p.m. and the boys at 5 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Vintage off to 2-0 start

The Crushers, after scrimmaging Vacaville on the road Aug. 19, opened their season by coming back from a 2-0 set deficit to stun Vanden, 18-25, 15-25, 25-23, 26-24, 15-7 in front of a large home crowd on last Tuesday night.

Vintage’s standouts included Maria Bodor (11 assists, 2 aces, 8 kills, 6 digs), Maddie Flohr (8 kills, 11 digs, 1 ace, 2 blocks), Peyton Williams (3 kills, 2 blocks), Gemma Bahnsen (4 aces, 5 kills, 2 blocks), Alex Whipple (3 aces, 4 kills, 13 assists, 5 digs), Evelyn Gillis (18 digs, 1 ace, 2 kills, 3 assists) and Krista Young (4 aces, 6 kills, 7 digs).