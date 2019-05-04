The American Canyon High baseball team defeated Vintage for the first time in five years last month, 16-10, and did it again Friday with each team’s ace starting on the mound, 6-4, to cap a Vine Valley Athletic League sweep of the visiting Crushers.
The Wolves (8-11, 6-4 VVAL) remained in third place while Vintage (11-12, 6-5 VVAL) dropped to fifth despite a solid four-inning start from senior Eli Wood.
Andy Pitt got the win for American Canyon, allowing four earned runs on seven hits, one walk and three strikeouts in six-plus innings. Fellow senior Eric Thomas came on in the seventh after Vintage’s Luke Leachman led off with a single and Owen Schnaible drew a full-count walk off Pitt to put the tying run at the plate. Shortstop Victor Vega forced out Schnaible at second base on a fielder’s choice that scored Leachman, and the next two batters flied out to give Thomas the save.
Jordan Fisher was 2 for 3 with a triple, RBI, hit by pitch and stolen base, Angel Yee went 2 for 3 with a double, RBI, stolen base and run scored, and Vega was 2 for 3 with an RBI, stolen base and two runs scored to lead American Canyon at the plate.
Tyree Reed and Cam Peters each went 1 for 3 with a double, RBI and run scored, Reed adding a walk, and Thomas was 1 for 3 with a sacrifice bunt. Caleb Vallejo had an RBI, and Angel Cota walked, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run.
Wood allowed five earned runs on seven hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Schnaible pitched the last two innings and allowed one earned run on a two hits and one strikeout.
Vintage’s hits came from Jake Whipple (1 for 3, triple, two RBIs, run), Ian Avalos (1 for 3, double, run), Ethan Hemmerlin (1 for 4, stolen base), Davide Migotto (1 for 3, double), Logan Nothmann (1 for 3), Leachman (1 for 1, run) and Wood (1 for 3, run). Felix Ortiz added an RBI on a sacrifice fly.
Sonoma Valley 4, Napa 2
Junior pitcher Omar Gonzalez and the Grizzlies’ defense held the first-place Dragons (16-4, 8-3 VVAL) scoreless in all but the fifth inning, when they took a 4-0 lead on an RBI single, two-run double and two errors.
Napa (2-20, 2-9 VVAL) came back with a two-out rally in the sixth. Gonzalez reached on an error and Trent Maher (2 for 3) hit a single that was misplayed, allowing both runners to advance. That set up a two-run single by Travis Brayton (1 for 3), before a popup stranded him.
In the seventh, each team got a one-out single before hitting into a double play. In the top half, Maher caught a popup in center field and doubled off the runner at first. In the bottom half, Lucas Brandon (1 for 3) singled before a 2-6-3 double play ended the game.
Gonzalez (two earned runs, six hits, four strikeouts) and Sonoma Valley junior Joe Costanzo (no earned runs, four hits, three strikeouts) both went the distance, neither allowing a walk.
JV Baseball
Vintage 10, American Canyon 0, 5 innings
The Crushers (17-1, 11-0 VVAL) racked up 15 hits, taking a 9-0 lead with an eight-run rally in the second inning at American Canyon on Friday.
Their hits came from Dylan Rody (4 for 4, three RBIs, two runs), Alec Nunes (2 for 3, double, two RBIs, run), Nick Schuttish (2 for 4, triple, RBI, run), Reid McCaffrey (2 for 3, RBI, run), Gavin Rabanal (1 for 4, two RBIs, run), Theo Llewelyn (1 for 2, RBI, run), Jorge Lopez-Rios (1 for 4, run), Nate Perry (1 for 1) and Adam Wesner (1 for 2). Connor Smith and Sam Neal each drew two walks, Neal also getting hit by a pitch.
George Konoval took the loss for the Wolves (4-13-1, 1-9 VVAL) on the mound, and Vinnie Espejo and Kyle Racel were each 1 for 2 at the plate.