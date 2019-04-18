Napa High dominated the first inning but host American Canyon and sophomore pitcher Riley Carlos took control after that, cruising to a 12-2 Vine Valley Athletic League baseball victory in 5 innings on Wednesday.
The Wolves (6-8, 4-2 VVAL) remained in second place while the young Grizzlies (1-18, 1-7) struggled, even with the pitcher who recently held Vintage to 3 hits in a Big Game win.
After Napa scored 2 unearned runs in the top of the first inning, junior pitcher Omar Gonzalez held the Wolves scoreless in the bottom half. However, it was Carlos who was unscored upon the rest of the game. He struck out 3 with no walks while backed by teammates’ great defensive plays.
American Canyon promptly tied the game in the second inning, took a 3-2 lead in the third, and pulled away with 4 runs in the fourth and 5 in the fifth.
Jordan Fisher led the Wolves offensively. After striking out in the first inning, the sophomore finished 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Jimmy Larson was also 3 for 4, with a double, stolen base, RBI and run scored. Nate Countouriotis was a 2 for 2 with a triple, RBI, stolen base and 3 runs scored, Tyree Reed 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, a stolen base and run scored, Victor Vega 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored, and Eli DeGuzman 1 for 4, with Eric Thomas chipping in an RBI and run scored.
JV Baseball
Vintage sweeps Justin
The Crushers swept a doubleheader against the visiting Braves on Wednesday, winning the first game 10-0 in 6 innings and the second game 16-1 in 5 frames.
Theo Llewelyn pitched a 4-hitter in the opener, striking out 7. He mixed his fastball, curveball and change-up all game to keep the Braves off balance, needing only 72 pitches to complete his gem.
Leading the Vintage offense were Sam Neal (3 for 4, run, two RBIs, stolen base), Connor Smith (2 for 4, two RBIs), Jorge Lopez-Rios (2 for 4, 2 runs) and Dylan Rody (1 for 2, double, 3 runs, stolen base).
In the second game, Reid McCaffrey pitched the first 4 innings, allowing an unearned run on 2 hits with 4 strikeouts. Smith pitched the fifth without giving up a hit, striking out 1.
The Crushers racked up 16 hits and exploded for 5 runs in the third, 2 in the fourth and 9 in the fifth. McCaffrey helped himself with a huge day at the plate, going 3 for 4 with 3 triples, 5 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Other top hitters were Lopez-Rios (2 for 4, double, 2 runs), Nick Schuttish (2 for 4, 2 triples, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), Gavin Rabanal (2 for 3, RBI, 2 runs), Harrison Wright (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, run), Nate Perry (1 for 1, 2 RBIs) and Adam Wesner (1 for 3, RBI, run).
Napa 10, American Canyon 7
Napa pitchers Connor Ross, Aiden Chatham, Dylan Newman and Chase Carter overcame a combined 6 walks and 5 hit batters with 9 strikeouts, as the visiting Grizzlies (5-9, 3-4 VVAL) out-hit the Wolves 14-7 in Wednesday’s VVAL victory.
Pacing Napa at the plate were Daniel Healy (4 for 5, run), Elliot Zuidema (3 for 4, 4 runs), Dylan Snider (2 for 2, double, 4 RBIs, 2 sacrifice flies, run), Thomas Hatten (2 for 4, double, 2 RBIs, run). Also contributing were Willy Wilson (1 for 1), Max Knauer (1 for 1), Leo Saldivar (1 for 2, run), Trace Willoughby (walk, run), Ross (RBI sacrifice fly) and Chatham (run).
Cody West took the loss after pitching the first 4 innings for the Wolves, giving up 1 earned run on 5 hits while striking out 5 and walking 1. Josh Johnson relieved West in the fifth, giving up 2 earned runs on 5 hits while striking out 2 with no walks in 3 innings. Johnson was also 1 for 1 and scored twice.
Kyle Racel was 2 for 2 with 2 stolen bases and 2 RBIs for American Canyon (4-7-1, 1-4 VVAL), while Vinnie Espejo was 1 for 3 with a double, 2 RBIs and 3 runs scored and threw out 3 potential base stealers from his catching position. Ryan Mitchell went 1 for 3 with a triple, RBI and run scored, Antonnio Lawson was 1 for 4 with an RBI, and Diego Ramirez went 1 for 4 with a run scored.