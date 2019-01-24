Alexus Jackson had one of the best games of her senior season in leading the visiting American Canyon girls soccer team past Vintage, 2-0, at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday night.
Jackson assisted Christin Locke on the first goal midway through the first half of the Vine Valley Athletic League contest.
In the middle of the second half, she was fouled on a play in which the Vintage goalkeeper was ejected and converted the resulting penalty kick.
American Canyon has had the top players in the county the last four seasons, and Jackson had been part of their supporting crew since she first made the varsity as a freshman.
“Alexus has been in the shadow of Players of the Year, so she was used to dishing the ball off,” Wolves head coach Travis Behn said. “She hadn’t really found that killer instinct to take the shot, so she’s been putting up nice balls to Christin. As long as I’m getting shots, I don’t who scores. But tonight she decided to come out more aggressive and was able to get in and get after it.”
Behn said another senior, Isabel Ramos, also had a strong performance.
“She was a real spark plug at beginning of the game playing midfield,” the coach said. “She got into the attack and had a couple of shots, dished the ball off well, and really put pressure on them.”
Kaitlyn Mannor went the distance in goal to earn the shutout for the Wolves (3-9-2, 3-3-2 VVAL), who are now tied with Sonoma Valley for third place. Sonoma Valley lost 4-0 to Casa Grande (7-0-1 VVAL), which hosts American Canyon on Friday.
Vintage (6-5-4, 2-4-2 VVAL), which fell into fifth place, visits Petaluma (6-0-1 VVAL) on Friday.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Justin-Siena 2, Petaluma 1
Visiting Petaluma scored five minutes into Tuesday night’s VVAL game and still led 1-0 going into the second half, when the Braves “improved in all areas of the field, creating multiple opportunities,” Justin-Siena head coach Felipe Nieto said.
Thirteen minutes into the second half, Jacob Smith tied the score on a breakaway, getting a pass from Cristian Gutierrez. Gutiérrez then scored the go-ahead goal on a penalty kick after getting a pass from Kevin Sosa.
“The entire team did a great job,” Nieto said.
Justin-Siena took 2-5-3 overall and 1-4-2 VVAL records into Thursday night’s game against Napa High at Memorial Stadium.
JV Girls Soccer
Vintage 5, American Canyon 2
The Wolves (6-6-2, 4-3-1 VVAL) scored the first two goals of Wednesday’s road game, the first by Pyper Dado and the second by Frida Record off a corner kick from McKenzie Rennie. But the Crushers tied it by halftime and dominated the second half.
Araceli Espinoza and Madison Fine shared goalkeeping duties for American Canyon.
JV Wrestling
Casa Grande 18, Vintage 15
In Tuesday night’s VVAL loss at Casa Grande, Aspen Dikeman (122 pounds) – cheered on by a crowd of Vintage rooters – won a 17-15 decision with a late 2-point near fall in one of six matches contested. The Crushers also received forfeits at 154 and 184 pounds, and were pinned at 140, 147 and 162 pounds.
Other girls wrestling had four matches. Savannah Michael (145) won with a second-period pin. Jessica Mendieta (191) moved up a weight class and still won by first-round pin. The Crusher girls lost at 162s by decision and at 235s by pin, but won the team competition 12-9.
JV Boys Basketball
Vintage 53, American Canyon 48
The Crushers (11-6, 5-3 VVAL) were led in Wednesday night’s home win by Alex Dehzad’s 18 points, while Everett Mitchell and Justin Van Maren combined for 21 points. Vintage trailed by three at halftime but opened the second half on an 11-0 run to take control.
“The kids are playing to their potential and it is nice to see them make a run at the end of the season,” said coach Ben Goodman, whose Crushers will host first-place Petaluma at 6 p.m. Friday.
California 42, Napa 23
The Grizzlies of Napa came out hot but couldn’t maintain the momentum through the second half in Monday night’s nonleague loss to the visiting Grizzlies from San Ramon.
Napa had trouble taking care of offensive possessions in the second half and allowed California too many second- and third-chance scoring opportunities, head coach Brad Swim said.
Keoni Cisco, Ryan O’Connor, Matt Patane and Riain Stults hit 3-pointers for Napa, which saw nearly every player score.
JV Girls Basketball
American Canyon 33, Vintage 22
The Wolves (13-8, 5-3 VVAL) won at Vintage on Tuesday behind Olivia Gradington’s 12 points and five steals and Micah Lawrence’s eight points, 13 rebounds and six steals. Jasnoor Sidhu supplied five points, including a 3-pointer, and Mya Wright, Amaree Bennett, Emily Aranda and Samreet Khaira each scored two.
Freshman Boys Basketball
Vintage 50, American Canyon 43
The Crushers (10-4, 5-2 VVAL) were led in Wednesday’s home win by Cole Capitani, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Bryce Powers had 11 points, Daniel Mitchell scored 10 points, and Liam Alexander came off the bench to score six points and play strong defense. Vintage hosts Petaluma at 4:30 p.m. Friday.