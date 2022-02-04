Napa Valley Prep Report: American Canyon boys post first league hoop title, first soccer win of season

The American Canyon High boys basketball team clinched its first-ever league title with a 66-65 win at second-place Sonoma Valley on Thursday night, securing the Vine Valley Athletic League championship.

Raekwon Bell scored 22 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out 4 assists in what was the best game of the senior’s high school career, according to head coach Scott Hayburn.

Jordan Nolan had 15 points, his third straight game in double figures, and fellow senior Max Parmigiani and junior Jake Laron each added 8 points.

The Wolves were down by 11 in the first quarter but chipped away by tightening up their defense and scoring with their fast-break offense.

“We work on this every day at practice. We call it our four-second offense,” Hayburn explained. “The idea is that, make or miss, we get down and get a quality look with multiple passes in under four seconds. On nights where the other team's defense is stingy, this provides us with the scoring we need.”

The Wolves took a 29-28 lead into halftime and the rest of the game was a see-saw affair. The spark that propelled the Wolves came late in the third quarter when senior Khai Curry picked up his fourth foul and Laron entered the game.

In the span of a minute, Laron swiped a steal, scored the lay-up, and drilled two 3-pointers to ignite the American Canyon bench and crowd.

“Jake hasn't played much all season, but I've always known he's a problem (for opponents),” Hayburn said. “He’s so fast and can shoot, he's impossible to stay in front of, and tonight he was huge. He wasn't expecting to play and was surprised to hear me call his name, but he went in there and saved us when we needed him most.”

With the game still very much in question, Parmigiani hit back-to-back 3-pointers with less than two minutes left to turn a two-point deficit into a four-point lead. But Sonoma Valley answered on its next possession and so, up two with the ball and under a minute to go, the Wolves ran the shot clock all the way down before Bell drilled a baseline jumper to extend the lead back to four.

“I thought that was the ballgame,” Hayburn said. “The execution on that possession was incredible and Raekwon was as good as it gets, finishing it with 2 points.”

But Bell’s heroics were still needed.

The Dragons scored quickly and fouled Bell to put him on the free-throw line with 17 seconds to play and a chance to ice the game. Bell swished both attempts to make it a two-possession game, effectively sealing the league championship for American Canyon. The Dragons’ Dom Girrish nailed a harmless 3-pointer at the buzzer.

I’ve never been more proud,” Hayburn said. “We knew we'd be playing without our leading scorer, Mikey (Pierce) tonight and that others would need to step up.

“Raekwon was amazing. His growth, not just since he was a freshmen, but even over the last few weeks has been nothing short of astonishing. He had a chance to win a game against Las Lomas earlier this year but missed a layup and two free throws at the end. Tonight, to see him drain that jumper and then calmly sink both foul shots just showed how far he’s come this season.

“Mikey, Khai and Max get a lot of attention and accolades from our opponents, but Raekwon is a difference maker. He’s asked to guard players much bigger than him every night and he puts it all out there. We aren't where we are with Rae.”

The Wolves will play a nonleague makeup game at Vallejo High at 3 p.m. Sunday before closing out their VVAL schedule at Petaluma on Tuesday.

Justin-Siena 69, Casa Grande 65 (OT)

The Braves prevailed in overtime Thursday night, as a strong scoring start by Asher Cleary (24 points) and excellent team defense throughout proved to be the difference.

Travis Hightower (15 points) and Ma'el Blunt (13 points) each chipped in with timely baskets for Justin-Siena (13-8, 3-5 VVAL), which won for the third time in its last five games.

“That was a gritty road win in overtime against a strong, physical, senior-led team in Casa Grande,” interim Justin-Siena head coach Nick Guillory said. “Proud of the resilience the team showed tonight. We made the extra-effort plays we needed to, which allowed us to secure extra possessions and finish around the rim. Getting Asher going from the outside early opened up the paint and kept us balanced.”

The Braves will look to continue their momentum in a rematch at Sonoma Valley on Tuesday.

Varsity Boys Soccer

American Canyon 1, Petaluma 0

The Wolves gave Shawn Keoni Aguigui, the first American Canyon head coach to have played for them, his first victory as the helm Thursday night at Petaluma.

“It was a great moment for the boys soccer team,” Aguigui said.

Emmanuel "Primo" Garcia scored his second goal of the season.

Junior Trejo made an outstanding run through some defenders and was fouled. Johnny Gonzalez was able to get a cross into the box and Petaluma's goalkeeper punched it out at Garcia, who put it in the net with a one-time volley.

Gonzalez helped post the first shutout of the Aguigui era, too, after playing well in a 4-1 home loss to Napa on Tuesday.

“Johnny has been a massive component in our defense,” the coach said. “His quickness and determination to battle the attacking players helps prevent players from driving into our half of the field. He did an excellent job against Napa.”

JV Boys Basketball

Casa Grande 57, Justin-Siena 44

Thursday night in front of few fans due to indoor gatherings being limited in Sonoma County to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Gauchos (11-9, 8-4 VVAL) brought their brand of big, physical play to their home gym against the traveling Braves.

Both sides were sloppy in a first quarter that ended in a 5-5 tie. The Gauchos cleaned things up before Justin could, led by sophomore power forward Kalen Clemmens, who finished with a game high 19 points. In their first meeting earlier this month, a Justin victory, the Braves matched Casa Grande’s physicality. That was not the case on Thursday.

The Braves were paced by freshman guard Dallas Logwood’s 14 points, sophomore shooter Finn Machado’s 9, and Chase Briskovich’s 7. Justin-Siena was active on the glass, led by Charlie Vaziri’s 9 rebounds, Ben Sebastiani’s 8 and Machado’s 8.

The Braves (7-12, 1-6 VVAL) wrap up their season next week with 5:30 p.m. home games against Sonoma on Tuesday and Vintage on Thursday.

JV Boys Soccer

American Canyon drops two

Wolves coach Alex Fluitt said Armann Gir, Jack Barriga and Rigo Hurtado played well in the Wolves’ 11-0 loss to visiting Napa High on Tuesday and 7-0 loss at Petaluma on Thursday.