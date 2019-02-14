The 12th-seeded American Canyon High boys soccer team took No. 5 Redwood to overtime before falling 2-1 on a penalty kick in the first round of the CIF North Coast Section Div. II playoffs Wednesday night in Larkspur.
Junior midfielder Chris Hernandez scored just before halftime to give the Wolves (9-9-4) a 1-0 lead at the break. But the Giants (13-4-4) equalized midway through the second half. The penalty kick came midway through the first of the two 10-minute overtime periods, after American Canyon was called for a handball inside the penalty box.
Redwood will visit No. 4 Newmark Memorial (21-2-1) in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Saturday.
It had been 13 days since the Wolves’ previous game, a 1-0 home win over Sonoma Valley in their Vine Valley Athletic League finale.
Alexander Cañas scored 10 minutes into the second half of that one. Junior midfielder Duran Paez had sent a cross from the left side that senior striker Billy Biondini stopped with his chest and left at Cañas’ feet, and the sophomore midfielder scored his only goal of the season.
“Our (junior) goalkeeper, Sucre Herrera, kept us in the fight due to his great performance,” added Wolves head coach Gabriel Zepeda.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Calistoga 51, Mendocino 41
The fifth-seeded Wildcats improved to 14-4 with Wednesday night’s win over the 12th-seeded Cardinals (10-12) in the first round of the CIF North Coast Section Division 6 playoffs at home.
Calistoga advanced to play No. 4 seed El Sobrante Christian in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Saturday.