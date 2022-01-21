Napa Valley Prep Report: American Canyon caps VVAL boys hoop sweep of Vintage, 60-54

American Canyon High School has had a very competitive boys basketball rivalry with sister school Vintage since 2019-20, when Vintage won its Vine Valley Athletic League finale over the Wolves to avoid sharing the title with Petaluma and earned a split of the two-game series.

Last year, after the Crushers beat American Canyon again in each team’s league opener, the Wolves didn’t get a rematch because of COVID-19 infections forced them to cancel their season after a 5-1 league start.

American Canyon (11-5, 5-0 VVAL) made up for it by capping a league sweep of the Crushers on Thursday night with a 60-54 home win, three weeks after pulling out a 52-51 nailbiter at Vintage. The two meetings were only three games apart because of mass reschedulings in the league due to the North Bay outbreak of the omicron variant. In other rescheduled games, American Canyon will play Casa Grande for the first time at 7 p.m. Saturday and Justin-Siena for the first time Tuesday — on the road and at home, respectively — with a nonleague game at San Lorenzo on Monday.

Khai Curry led the Wolves with 22 points on Thursday and added 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Fellow senior Raekwon Bell turned in one of his best performances of the season, as well, scoring 16 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.

"Khai and Raekwon were unbelievable,” American Canyon head coach Scott Hayburn said. “They bring so much energy and toughness to every possession and they never seem to stop or even slow down. They wear teams down and are part of the reason why we’re never out of a contest.”

Vintage hadn’t played since losing to Casa Grande at home on Jan. 4 because of its own COVID outbreak, and head coach Ben Gongora said the Crushers hadn’t been able to practice that whole time until Wednesday.

“I am so proud of this team,” Gongora said.

“The coach in me was very realistic about this game with only one practice. Surprisingly we were up 31-22 at halftime.

Cole Capitani scored 16 of his game-high 23 points in the first half for Vintage. The 6-foot-7 senior was limited in the second half due to foul trouble, fouling out when the Crushers were down by 2 points.

“We exploited AC in the first half,” Gongora said, adding that assistant coaches Brett Wedding and Chris Rapacon — both former Wolves coaches — helped him come up with a great game plan and make adjustments. “We were surprised Hayburn didn’t adjust at all, so we kept doing the same thing and it worked.”

Beating Gongora’s Vintage squads in the VVAL has never been easy. They were 21-2 in the league under Gongora coming into this season. But the Crushers are 0-3 in the VVAL so far this year, despite being 10-6 overall.

Hayburn, whose Wolves were 12-6 in the VVAL the last two seasons, said he wasn’t worried when his team trailed Vintage by 9 points at halftime and as many as 11 in the third quarter.

“We never panicked,” he said. “I told them at halftime that if we just stick to the script and don't try to force the issue, we’ll have a chance to get back into this game.”

American Canyon turned the ball over just once the entire contest.

“I've never seen that in my coaching career,” said Hayburn, who is in his 10th year on the American Canyon staff and third as head coach. “To have only a single turnover, given how much we move and handle the ball, is nothing short of amazing.”

Suffocating defense from seniors Max Parmigiani (13 points) and Jordan Nolan led to multiple steals and transition baskets in the second half.

“Even though we were down big early, we knew we still had our most potent weapon in our back pocket,” Hayburn said. “The game really turned when we put the pressure on in the third and fourth quarters."

The game was effectively decided when Bell nailed a mid-range jump shot as the shot clock expired to put the Wolves up 6 with under a minute to play.

“We were gassed midway through the third, which I knew would be an issue. What saved AC tonight and hurt us again was Khai,” Gongora said of Curry, who scored 14 in the second half with six trips to the foul line. “He is such a disrupter, a game changer. All AC did was let Khai do his thing. We tried but were not able to contain him. We had an answer for everything AC except for Khai. I say that as an absolute compliment to him.

“As for our guys, what heart. What grit. I knew we were dog tired, but we continued to compete. Unfortunately, there are no moral victories in varsity basketball. Our goal is to go 1-0 and we haven’t been able to get that first league W yet. We’ll continue to work.”

Jackson Corley had 14 points, Ben Jackson 13 and Lucas Bollinger 4 for Vintage.

Gongora said Corley’s tough defense helped hold American Canyon sharpshooter Mikey Pierce to 6 points.

“Jackson showed great leadership on the court,” Gongora said of Corley, “but more impressive was his leadership in the locker room. He gets it.”

Justin-Siena falls to 0-3 in VVAL

The Braves, since returning from 18 days with no games because of the pandemic, have lost their first three VVAL contests and fallen to 10-6 overall. The losses were 62-52 against Casa Grande last Saturday at home, 65-59 to visiting Sonoma Valley on Tuesday, and 62-55 at Petaluma on Thursday.

Junior varsity head coach Nick Guillory has been coaching the varsity since its return to action, as varsity head coach has been sidelined by a health issue.

Leading the Braves in the three league games have been Travis Hightower with 13.3 points and 9.0 rebounds, Jaden Washington with 10.3 points and 4.7 rebounds, Vincent Jackson with 8.5 points and 6.0 rebounds, Asher Cleary with 7.3 points, Ma’El Blunt with 5.7 points and 4.3 assists, DJ Ryan with 5.0 points, Andrew Grimshaw with 4.7 points and 3.3 assists, and Nathan Spare with 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Varsity Boys Soccer

Vintage 7, American Canyon 1

The Crushers remarkable got their seven goals from seven different players — Emmanuel Hurtado, Anthony Stainer, Rommel Gomez, Iztlli Garcia, Erik Flores, Charlie Galvan and Eric Reis — in Thursday night’s win at American Canyon. Assists came from Flavio Guzman, Sergio Hernandez and Galvan.

Vintage was coming off Tuesday night’s 2-2 nonleague tie against visiting Montgomery, the program that finished 26-0-1 with North Coast Section and Northern California Division I titles just two years ago.

Galvan converted a penalty kick for a 1-0 before the Vikings (5-2-4) found the net twice in the final five minutes for a 2-1 halftime lead. But Reis equalized with a header off a Noel Lopez cross to tie it up in the second half.

The silver lining for American Canyon was that it scored in its third straight game, on a goal by Emmanuel “Primo” Garcia off an Edgar Serrano assist.

After getting shut out in six straight games, including a scoreless tie at home against Justin-Siena in their league opener, the Wolves got goals from Emmanuel Garcia in a 1-1 home tie against Petaluma on Jan. 13 and a 7-1 home loss to Sonoma Valley on Tuesday. The assists came from Roman Osorio and Noah Delacazar, respectively.

