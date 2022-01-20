 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Report

Napa Valley Prep Report: American Canyon co-leads VVAL despite losing star for season

  • Updated
Basketball

The American Canyon High girls basketball team did an about face after visiting Petaluma High took a three-point lead into the second quarter Wednesday night.

Holding the Trojans to one point in the second quarter and scoreless in the third, the Wolves took a 25-point lead into the fourth quarter and cruised to a 49-26 Vine Valley Athletic League victory.

Scoring for American Canyon were Trinity Billingsley (17 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals), Kamaya Bryant (10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals), Kaniya Bryant (8 points, 13 rebounds, 1 assisst, 1 steal, 1 block), Destiny Evans (7 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal) and Camille Abcede (7 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks).

The Wolves recently lost the reigning Napa County Player of the Year, junior co-captain Jazmine Fontilla, to injury for the season.

“Unfortunately, she has suffered a fractured patella and is awaiting a surgery date,” head coach Angela Davis said. “She will not be returning this season.”

American Canyon (13-4, 3-0 VVAL) remained tied for first place with Casa Grande (12-5, 3-0 VVAL), which the Wolves visit at 5:30 p.m. Saturday after hosting Vintage on Friday.

Varsity Girls Soccer

Casa Grande 3, Justin-Siena 1

The Braves trailed 2-0 at halftime before Tessa Salvestrin put them on the scoreboard in the second half.

“Great battle from the girls, but they have to recover quickly to get ready for another tough challenge against Petaluma on Friday,” Justin-Siena head coach Eric Branagan-Franco said.

