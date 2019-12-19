The American Canyon High boys basketball team dropped its fourth straight contest, yet another tight one, 77-74 to visiting Maria Carrillo on Wednesday night.
“We’ve lost four times in six games by a bucket,” Wolves head coach Scott Hayburn said. “It’s a hard thing to experience, but I think it’s making us stronger and closer as a team.”
This one saw several lead changes in the first half. The Pumas pulled away in the second half, opening up a 12-point advantage with under three minutes left in the game.
But the Wolves had one more push left in them. Behind a smothering press, American Canyon closed the gap but couldn’t retake the lead as Maria Carrillo hit all of its free throws down the stretch.
“We have to learn that we can’t leave points out there on the floor,” Hayburn added. “We missed plenty of layups and free throws early in the game, and that always seems to be the difference.”
American Canyon (1-5) faces Rio Linda (3-1) at 8 p.m. Thursday in the first round of Fairfield High’s three-day Ronald D. Thompson Holiday Classic.
Prep Football
Saints named all-league
St. Helena had six players receive All-North Central League I honors this fall.
They were Cody DiTomaso and Ivan Robledo on First Team Offense, Ryland Campos and George Cutting on First Team Defense, and Conlan Harrington and Daniel Martinez, who each received Honorable Mention.