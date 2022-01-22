 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Report

Napa Valley Prep Report: American Canyon girls cap VVAL sweep of Vintage

Trinity Billingsley

American Canyon's Trinity Billingsley (3), shown shooting against Vintage on Jan. 3 in Napa, had a career-high 28 points in Friday night's rematch.

 Dean Ruggiero Photography

The American Canyon High girls basketball team had a much tougher time putting away visiting Vintage on Friday night than in its 15-point Vine Valley Athletic League win over the Crushers in Napa on Jan. 3.

This time it took overtime for the Wolves to prevail, 67-60, after Vintage outscored them 22-14 in the fourth quarter to tie it at 55-55 and force the extra four minutes.

Senior guard Trinity Billingsley scored a career-high 28 points, finally surpassing the 27 she'd scored in a varsity game. She also had 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals.

Destiny Evans hauled in a career-high 23 rebounds while scoring 12 points and adding a steal and block. Kaniya Bryant had 18 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals and a block.

Also scoring for American Canyon were Kamaya Jones (5 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal), Julianna Cornelio (2 points, 1 assist, 1 steal), Camille Abcede (2 point, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks) and Jeraline Haney (7 rebounds, 1 assist).

People are also reading…

The Wolves (14-4, 4-0 VVAL) were to visit Casa Grande (13-5, 4-0 VVAL) in a battle for sole possession of first place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Petaluma.

Andy Wilcox's favorite Napa Valley Register stories of 2021

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Andy Wilcox is a sportswriter-photographer for the Napa Valley Register. He's had similar roles in Walnut Creek, Grass Valley, Auburn, Tracy and Patterson. He grew up in Ohio. His wife, Laura, is a pastry chef. He also enjoys playing guitar and piano.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News