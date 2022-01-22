Napa Valley Prep Report: American Canyon girls cap VVAL sweep of Vintage

The American Canyon High girls basketball team had a much tougher time putting away visiting Vintage on Friday night than in its 15-point Vine Valley Athletic League win over the Crushers in Napa on Jan. 3.

This time it took overtime for the Wolves to prevail, 67-60, after Vintage outscored them 22-14 in the fourth quarter to tie it at 55-55 and force the extra four minutes.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

Senior guard Trinity Billingsley scored a career-high 28 points, finally surpassing the 27 she'd scored in a varsity game. She also had 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals.

Destiny Evans hauled in a career-high 23 rebounds while scoring 12 points and adding a steal and block. Kaniya Bryant had 18 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals and a block.

Also scoring for American Canyon were Kamaya Jones (5 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal), Julianna Cornelio (2 points, 1 assist, 1 steal), Camille Abcede (2 point, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks) and Jeraline Haney (7 rebounds, 1 assist).

The Wolves (14-4, 4-0 VVAL) were to visit Casa Grande (13-5, 4-0 VVAL) in a battle for sole possession of first place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Petaluma.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.