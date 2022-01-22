Napa Valley Prep Report: American Canyon girls cap VVAL sweep of Vintage

The American Canyon High girls basketball team had a much tougher time putting away visiting Vintage on Friday night than in its 15-point Vine Valley Athletic League win over the Crushers in Napa on Jan. 3.
This time it took overtime for the Wolves to prevail, 67-60, after Vintage outscored them 22-14 in the fourth quarter to tie it at 55-55 and force the extra four minutes.
Senior guard Trinity Billingsley scored a career-high 28 points, finally surpassing the 27 she'd scored in a varsity game. She also had 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals.
Destiny Evans hauled in a career-high 23 rebounds while scoring 12 points and adding a steal and block. Kaniya Bryant had 18 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals and a block.
Also scoring for American Canyon were Kamaya Jones (5 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal), Julianna Cornelio (2 points, 1 assist, 1 steal), Camille Abcede (2 point, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks) and Jeraline Haney (7 rebounds, 1 assist).
The Wolves (14-4, 4-0 VVAL) were to visit Casa Grande (13-5, 4-0 VVAL) in a battle for sole possession of first place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Petaluma.
