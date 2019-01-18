The American Canyon High and Justin-Siena girls soccer teams were tired of tying.
Each was coming off the second deadlock of its inaugural Vine Valley Athletic League campaign, having also tied each other last month. With only six games left, each needed wins to have a chance at the North Coast Section playoffs.
Naturally, in Friday’s rematch at Wolf Den Stadium, they were tied three times – before Cyrene Paez scored with 10 minutes left to put American Canyon ahead to stay, and a stepped-up defensive effort led by senior center defender Tamarah Childs helped seal the Wolves’ 4-3 victory.
Justin-Siena freshman Tessa Salvestrin did all she could to win the game, notching her second hat trick in two weeks. She gave the Braves (1-8-2, 1-4-2 VVAL) a lead with each of her three first-half goals, the first one coming in the very first minute.
“It was at the kickoff. We didn’t even touch the ball,” American Canyon head coach Travis Behn said. “That woke everybody up.”
Junior captain Christin Locke boomed a shot that missed but caromed off a Justin-Siena player into the net for an own goal to tie it 1-1. After Salvestrin connected again, with an assist from junior Presley Schultz, American Canyon sophomore Cyrene Paez got a drop-back pass and ripped a laser shot into the net to knot it at 2-2.
But Salvestrin found the net again, set up by senior captain Lauren Flaherty, to give her team a 3-2 halftime lead.
After Locke tied it with an assist from senior captain Elva Cortez, and Paez put the Wolves (2-9-2, 2-3-2 VVAL) in front, it was up to American Canyon’s defense to hold the fort.
The priority was to keep shutting down Salvestrin, a job Childs handled admirably.
“I stuck Tamarah on No. 7,” Behn said of Salvestrin. “She still got her opportunities, but not like in the first half.”
After starting goalkeeper Greta Fast made five saves in the first half, Kaitlyn Mannor made two saves while pitching a second-half shutout.
“We were under fire in the first half, but in the second half we made some adjustments and got it under control,” said Behn. “The whole defense stepped up.”
Junior captain Korey Harvey was all over the place, not only defending well at stopper but also getting off a couple of shots at the other end.
With eight points, American Canyon is now tied for third place with Sonoma Valley and Vintage (6-4-4, 2-3-2 VVAL), which hosts the Wolves on Wednesday. The Crushers fell 3-0 Friday night at Casa Grande (6-0-1 VVAL).
Justin-Siena hosts undefeated Petaluma (4-0-1 VVAL) on Wednesday.
JV Girls Soccer
American Canyon 6, Justin-Siena 0
Lilliana Flathers and Jessica Lopez each had a hat trick for the Wolves.