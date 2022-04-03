Napa Valley Prep Report: American Canyon notches first baseball win of year, 3-1 over El Cerrito

Brandon Torres took the American Canyon High baseball team on his shoulders as the Wolves picked up their first win of the season in their Concord High tournament opener Saturday, beating El Cerrito 3-1 in a game that had no scoring after the second inning.

Torres led off the game with a line-drive base hit to center field, took second base on a Jaedon Mendoza groundout, went to third on a passed ball, and scored on a sacrifice fly by freshman Mason Harris.

In the second inning, Julian Zapanta walked and Mario Juarez singled to put runners on first and second with one out. After a strikeout, Torres (2 for 3, walk) tripled to center field to drive in two runs and give American Canyon (1-12) a 3-0 lead.

In El Cerrito’s half of the second, the Gauchos (6-5-1) got a one-out walk from Max Garcia. After a strikeout, Garcia took second on wild pitch before scoring when Markeith Harper singled and drew a throw to second trying to stretch it into a double. Garcia scored before the third out, making it 3-1.

From there, Harris and Garcia dueled on the mound. Harris allowing three more walks but only one more hit, finishing with 5 strikeouts. He was relieved by — who else? — Torres to start the seventh. He gave up a leadoff single but never let the player get to second base, inducing the next two batters to pop up before ending the game with a strikeout for the save.

Petaluma 12, American Canyon 1, 6 innings

The Wolves fell to 0-4 in the Vine Valley Athletic League with Friday’s loss at Petaluma. Though American Canyon lost by the 10-run mercy rule for the third straight league game, it managed to maintain at least one positive stat — scoring in every contest so far this season.

His team down 3-0 with one out in the top of the third, Jeremiah Sundita (1 for 2) reached on an error by the third baseman and scored on a double to right field by Brandon Torres (1 for 3). Jaedon Mendoza then walked but, after a pop-up, was out on a fielder’s choice to end the inning.

Isaiah Peterson went 2 for 2 with a double for American Canyon, which was out-hit 10-4 and gave up two home runs.

Josh Johnson pitched all four innings in defeat, striking out 3 and yielding 4 walks and 6 earned runs.

Varsity Boys Tennis

Justin-Siena 7, American Canyon 0

The Braves defeated the visiting Wolves on Thursday, improving to 7-2 overall and 6-2 in the VVAL.

At first singles, Justin's Luc DeMartini beat Danny Lopez 6-0, 6-1. At second singles, Will Bollinger shutout the Wolves' Luke Melby 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, the Braves' Lucca Sebastiani downed Joshua Degillo 6-0, 6-1 and at fourth singles, Justin's Dom Pucci beat Dalton Melby 6-0, 6-1. American Canyon forfeited all three doubles matches.

Vintage 7, Justin-Siena 0

Asher Chudnow, a senior playing his first match on the ladder, pulled out a third-set super tiebreaker, 11-9, as did twins Armand Shakeri and Stefan Shakeri at No. 2 doubles, 10-2, in Tuesday’s VVAL win at Justin-Siena.

The Crushers also got singles wins from No. 1 Lucas Bollinger, No. 2 Paul Saleh and No. 3 Owen Chapellet, a No. 1 doubles win from Ethan Castelazo and Alex Housley, and a No. 3 doubles victory from Corbin Hartwig and Zack Simi.

Vintage 6, Sonoma Valley 1

Bollinger, Saleh and Ethan Kincaid won in the top three singles matches and No. 4 Chudnow lost 11-9 in a third-set super tiebreaker on Thursday in Sonoma. Will Tocar and Noah Torres won at No. 1 doubles for Justin-Siena, and the Dragons forfeited at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.

JV Baseball

Justin-Siena 9, Napa 6

The Braves (6-5, 1-1 VVAL) made the short trip to Napa High on Wednesday and pulled out their first VVAL win of the season. Getting the win was Cesar Evina (4 innings, 1 of 3 runs earned, 3 strikeouts, walk, wild pitch). Earning the save was Ben Sebastiani (3 innings, 4 hits, 2 of 3 runs earned, 2 strikeouts, walk, 2 wild pitches).

Hard-hitting Justin-Siena was held to 3 hits but took advantage of 11 walks, 4 hit batters and 3 errors by the Grizzlies. Napa got on the board first with an unearned run in the bottom of the first. But Sebastiani led off the top of the second with a walk, took third on an Evina double and scored on a Sam Denkin single to tie the score. Denkin and Evina executed the double steal to make it 2-1, chasing starting pitcher Nigel Clay (2 innings, 2 hits, 2 of 2 runs earned, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks, hit batter).

Clay remained a factor at the plate as he led off the third with a single and scored on Collin Taylor’s RBI double to right centerfield to tie it at 2-2. The Grizzlies went ahead in the fourth, 3-2, with an unearned run.

But Justin-Siena regained the lead, 6-3, by scoring 4 runs in the fifth without a hit. After two were out, the Braves used 4 walks, 2 hit batters and 3 errors to take control of the game. Napa scored another unearned run in the fifth, but the Braves answered with 3 more in the sixth, again without the benefit of a hit as they took advantage of 3 bases-loaded walks.

The Grizzlies never quit and made it close by scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh. In fact, Napa had the tying run at the plate after Clay and Taylor had back-to-back doubles and Trenton Adams an RBI single to produce the final 9-6 score. Sebastiani buckled down to strike out the last batter.

Justin-Siena got hits from Denkin (1 for 2, 3 RBIs, 2 walks, stolen base), Evina (1 for 2, RBI, double, 2 walks, stolen base, run scored) and Sumner Eakins (1 for 2). Also contributing were Sebastiani (RBI, 2 walks, 2 runs scored), Jason Gray (2 walks, 2 hit by pitches, 2 stolen bases, 2 runs scored) and Luke Giusto (2 walks, 2 runs scored).

For the Grizzlies, Taylor (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, 2 walks, run scored) and Clay (2 for 3, double, walk, stolen base, 4 runs scored) led the way.

“Both teams had their moments, took advantage of mistakes from their opponents and showed positive signs of their own in what turned out to be an exciting and entertaining game,” observed Justin-Siena head coach Steve Meyer. “We had opportunities that we didn't take advantage of with some baserunning miscues, and our defense continues to be a problem.”