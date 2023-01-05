Napa Valley Prep Report: American Canyon pinned by Petaluma

Despite wins by 170-pounder Brandon Viernes and 195-pounder Ryan Landaverde and via pin, the American Canyon High wrestling team fell 54-24 at Petaluma High in its first Vine Valley Athletic League dual meet of the season Wednesday night.

The Wolves got their other 12 points on forfeit wins by Jordan Ramirez (126) and James Aken (220), but gave up 30 points on five forfeits themselves.

Varsity Girls Wrestling

American Canyon 48, Petaluma 12

The Wolves got pins or forfeits in Friday night’s VVAL road win from Ciarra Manibusan (101 pounds), Malijah Cabanayan (137), Mylene Francisco (143), Jaslynn Aken (150), Ianna Lobao (160), Emiliia Johnson (170), Laura Totty (189) and Aiyanna Beanne (225).

Varsity Girls Basketball

Justin-Siena 38, American Canyon 35

As was the case in their previous seven VVAL meetings, the Wolves and Braves battled down to the last possession of the game Tuesday night in each team’s VVAL opener at American Canyon.

Justin-Siena prevailed despite 26 turnovers, shooting 6 for 18 from the 3-point line, making 10 of 13 free throws, holding the Wolves to 25% shooting and forcing 17 American Canyon turnovers.

With just over two minutes left, the Wolves forced a Justin-Siena turnover and scored for a 35-31 lead. However, Lauren Keller drained a 3-pointer and turned a steal into a layup to put the Braves ahead 36-35 lead with just over a minute to go.

Jordan Washington was fouled on a rebound with 20 seconds to go and made both free throws to extend the Justin-Siena lead, and the Braves made two steals to keep the Wolves from answering.

“We feel fortunate to have been able to pull that game out against a good team on the road,” Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “We did not play our best game, but our team showed a lot of grit and mental toughness to fight back late and get the win. We have to continue to get better and improve on doing the little things consistently.”

Keller finished with 16 points and 7 rebounds, while Megha Jackson had 7 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals and Washington 6 points and 14 rebounds. Mary Heun chipped in 6 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists, and Bella Balmaceda 3 points, 3 assists and 2 steals.

Justin-Siena was coming off a fourth-place finish in the West Coast Jamboree’s Ivory Division Dec. 28-30 at Granada High in Livermore, where Washington and Balmaceda were named to the all-tournament team.

In a 53-34 semifinal loss to Saint Mary’s of Albany, the Braves trailed 27-12 after a first quarter that saw the Panthers shoot 75% from the field, including 5 of 7 from the 3-point line.

After making 11 shots in the opening quarter, Saint Mary’s made only 10 the rest of the way as Justin-Siena held them to 26 points in the last three quarters. The Braves never climbed back into serious contention, however.

Balmaceda had 4 assists, while scoring came from Washington (17 points, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks), Naveena Jackson (6 points, 5 rebounds), Heun (4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists), Megha Jackson (3 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals), Keller (2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals) and Hannah Spare (2 points).

In last Friday’s third-place game, the Braves couldn’t hold into an early 7-4 lead as host Granada defeated them 57-34.

Justin-Siena was plagued by turnovers and inconsistent play on the defensive end of the floor as the Matadors went on a 12-0 run to take a 16-7 lead and command of the game. The Braves came back to make it a two-possession game in the second quarter, but Granada pulled away for a 37-20 halftime lead. Justin-Siena cut it to 39-24 early in the third quarter, but the Matadors answered with a quarter-ending 18-0 run.

The Braves’ points came from Washington (18 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists), Taylor Stoppello (4 points, 2 rebounds), Naveena Jackson (4 points, 7 rebounds), Keller (4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals), Balmaceda (2 points, 4 rebounds) and Megha Jackson (2 points).

“This was a rough couple of games for our team after two strong performances,” Bettencourt said Monday. “Right now we are struggling to find consistency on both ends of the floor when it comes to doing the little things and making the correct plays. We fully believe that we will be able to figure those issues out and know that we have to as we enter into league play against two very good opponents this week.”

Justin-Siena took a 7-7 overall record into Thursday night’s home game against Vintage. The Crushers dropped their league opener at Casa Grande on Tuesday night, 47-35, falling to 8-7 overall.

Submitting results

To get your high school or college results in the Register, please email them awilcox@napanews.com or leave them in a message at (707) 256-2220.