Mason Brodit got the win and Eric Thomas got the save as the American Canyon High baseball team beat host Casa Grande, 13-6, in a Vine Valley Athletic League game Saturday in Petaluma.
Cam Peters led the Wolves at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a grand slam in the first inning and finishing with four RBIs. Tyree Reed was 2 for 4 with a double, stolen base and RBI, Jimmy Larson was 2 for 4, Thomas was 1 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs, three stolen bases and three runs scored, Jordan Fisher was 1 for 3 with an RBI, Matt Zollinger was 1 for 1 with an RBI, and Angel Yee and Brodit were each 1 for 2.
American Canyon went on to fall to visiting Sonoma Valley on Monday, 9-5, dropping to 4-5 overall and 2-1 in the VVAL. The Wolves had the lead until the fourth inning, when the Dragons scored five runs. Sonoma Valley scored two more in the sixth. American Canyon fought back in the seventh, scoring twice, but couldn’t get its offense going.
Reed led the way, going 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Fisher was 1 for 3 with an RBI. Victor Vega and Peters also had a hit apiece.
St. Helena 5, Middletown 2
Caleb Jeske homered and drove in four RBIs as part of a three-hit day as the Saints picked up their first North Central League I win of the season on Friday.
Jeske finished 3 for 3 and scored two runs as well. His three-run home run in the second inning gave St. Helena (5-7, 1-1 NCL I) a 4-0 lead over the Mustangs (6-5, 1-1 NCL I).
That was all the run support starting pitcher Stacy Nelson needed. The sophomore went the full seven innings to move to 3-3 on the season. He allowed seven hits and two runs (both unearned) while striking out six and walking one. It was his fourth complete game of the season.
The Saints also got hits from Jonathan Gamble (1 for 3 with an RBI) and Caleb Granados (1 for 2).
Varsity Softball
St. Helena 5, Middletown 4
The Saints survived a late scare from the Mustangs on Friday to pick up their fifth win of the season and their first in NCL I play.
Middletown (3-6, 0-2 NCL I) scored all four of its runs in the fifth inning, but St. Helena starting pitcher Carter Dahline held the Mustangs in check for the final two innings. She struck out 12 in a complete-game effort. She did allow 10 hits, four runs (three earned) and walked three but did her best to limit the damage.
She got just enough support from her offense. The Saints (5-5, 1-1 NCL I) scored two runs in the second and three in the third but managed only five hits in the game. Those came off the bats of Kallie Beltrami (2 for 3, one run scored), Alexandra Hill (1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs), Marylu Avina (1 for 3 with an RBI) and Dahline (1 for 3 with a run scored).
Varsity Coed Tennis
St. Helena 4, Middletown 1
The Saints improved to 3-0 on the year with a rare non-sweep win over the Mustangs on Friday.
The lone loss came in No. 1 singles where Kellen Maher fell 0-6, 5-7 to Solomon Malicay.
“Middletown has a strong No. 1 who is back after a year away to finish up his senior year,” said St. Helena head coach Chris Cheng.
The rest of the Saints took care of business against Middletown.
No. 2 singles player Holland Smith won 6-2, 6-2 over Ale Diaz and No. 3 singles player Lisa Butala won 6-2, 6-4 over Haylee Sust.
In doubles, No. 1 pair of Antoine Parr and Alex Sklan won 6-0, 6-1 over Abbey Brown and Stacy Tablit, while No. 2 pair of George Conwell and Diego Velazquez won 6-0, 6-2 over Danielle Ferrari and Paige Astley.
“All in all, some nice points played by all and a healthy competitive spirit from Middletown who always fight hard,” Cheng said. “Honestly, it was just nice to get some nice, dry weather to play in!”
The Saints won’t play this week due to spring break.
JV Baseball
American Canyon splits VVAL games
Riley Carlos pitched a complete game in a 3-2 road loss to the Gauchos on Saturday, giving up two earned runs on five hits, striking out eight and walking one. Carlos also provided the offense for American Canyon, going 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored. Alex Saquelares also scored a run.
On Monday, American Canyon won 4-3 in extra innings on an Antonnio Lawson walk-off base hit in the 10th. Josh Johnson and Cody West combined to pitch the first eight innings, giving up just one earned run each. Roman Webb threw the last two innings, giving up an earned run as well and ultimately earning the win.
Carlos was 1 for 4 with a double and Ryan Mitchell was 1 for 2.
St. Helena 8, Middletown 1
Liam Gilson pitched another complete game last Friday against Middletown, needing only 68 pitches to get through all seven innings. He allowed just three hits and one run while striking out five and walking one along the way.
The Saints’ offense backed him up from the get-go. They scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back. They added four more in the fourth and one more in the sixth just for good measure.
Leading the way offensively for the Saints (5-7, 2-1 NCL I) were Spencer Printz (2 for 4, two RBIs and three runs scored), Harrison Ronayne (1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs), Brent Isdahl (1 for 4 with an RBI), Dena (3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored), Gilson (1 for 3 with an RBI, Orlando Segura (2 for 4) and Jasper Henry (2 for 3 with two runs scored).