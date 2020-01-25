The American Canyon High boys basketball team bounced back from its first-ever loss to Sonoma Valley with a 60-56 Vine Valley Athletic League victory at Vintage on Friday night, snapping the Crushers' three-game win streak .
The fourth-place Wolves (8-9, 3-3 VVAL) are now only a game behind second-place teams Vintage (11-9, 4-2 VVAL) and Sonoma Valley (12-8, 4-2 VVAL). The Dragons shocked American Canyon in overtime Wednesday after falling by 18 and 17 points in last year’s first-ever meetings.
On Friday, American Canyon jumped out to a 15-point lead by the end of the first quarter, riding a strong shooting performance from the entire team. Four players combined to go 6 of 6 from behind the 3-point line en route to 26 points in the period and a 26-11 lead.
The Wolves led by double digits most of the game, but the Crushers made a fierce comeback in the waning minutes. Trailing by 9 with 50 seconds to play, Vintage hit a 3-pointer and then scored after back-to-back American Canyon turnovers to pull within 58-56 with 10 seconds to play.
But senior Oliver Aandahl ended the comeback by calmly sinking 2 free throws, extending the lead to 4.
Noah Simmons and Aandahl led the Wolves with 15 points each and Gabriel Patrick added 11.
“We came into tonight with a game plan that included a balanced attack,” said Wolves head coach Scott Hayburn. “We relied on shooting early and attacking the basket late. The kids executed the game plan to a T. Obviously we can't expect to go 6 for 6 from behind the arc every quarter, so I was proud that we still found a way to score when the shooting dried up late in the game.”
Petaluma 46, Justin-Siena 31
The visiting Trojans led just 16-13 after one quarter, but upped it to 32-23 by halftime and 44-25 after three Friday night.
Vincent Jackson led the Braves (8-11, 1-5 VVAL) with 15 points. Keith Binz added 6, Wyatt Humphries 5, Aidan Cushing 3 and Robert Sangiacomo 2.
Justin-Siena was coming off Wednesday’s 49-48 overtime loss to visiting Casa Grande. The Braves erased a 24-19 halftime deficit with a 13-5 third quarter, but needed a Vincent free throw to tie it 42-42 at the end of regulation. It was 48-all near the end of the four-minute overtime before Petaluma won it with a free throw.
Humphries had 15 points, Liam McDevitt 13, Jackson 11, Sangiacomo 4, Zachary Johnson 3 and Binz 2.
Varsity Girls Soccer
Vintage 5, American Canyon 1
The Crushers took a 3-1 halftime lead and cruised to the win Friday night, replacing the Wolves as the VVAL’s fourth-place squad.
Irais Hernandez and Maile Sittler each had 2 goals and Neilani Newberry added 1 for Vintage (6-7-2, 2-2-2 VVAL).
Kyla Martin tied it 1-1 for American Canyon (6-8-2, 2-4 VVAL) with an unassisted goal, but the Crushers scored twice during stoppage time for the lead at the break.
“I felt we controlled the first half, but they scored on every mistake we made,” said Wolves head coach Travis Behn, who was also pleased with the play of captains Christin Locke and Cyrene Paez.
Petaluma 3, Justin-Siena 0
After giving up their first league goal of the season Wednesday against Napa, the first-place Trojans (8-2-2, 5-0-1 VVAL) posted their fifth league shutout Friday night on the road at Dodd Stadium.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Petaluma 7, Justin-Siena 1
The Trojans dominated Thursday night’s battle between the VVAL’s last-place teams, grabbing a 5-0 halftime lead at Justin-Siena (3-6-1, 0-4-1 VVAL).
JV Boys Basketball
American Canyon 62, Vintage 54
For Vintage (12-7, 4-2 VVAL), Cole Capitani had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Anthony Notaro had 9 points, Erik Kvidahl and Lucas Bollinger each scored 8, Bryce Powers had 7 points, and Daniel Mitchell had 5 points and 12 rebounds.
Freshman Boys Basketball
Petaluma 40, Justin-Siena 29
Dalen Tinsley’s 12 points and Nathan Spare’s 10 led the Braves, who matched visiting Petaluma’s high energy and tough competitiveness at first and trailed just 20-13 at halftime. But the Trojans outscored the hosts 13-6 in the third with excellent shooting and tough defense to break it open.