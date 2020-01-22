The American Canyon High boys soccer team would prefer winning streaks, but at least they don’t have losing streaks.
The Wolves, who had five consecutive nonleague ties early in the season, are now on a Vine Valley Athletic League tying streak after settling for a 3-3 deadlock against visiting Sonoma Valley on Tuesday night.
Duran Páez scored twice, Sergio Navarro had 1 goal, Adrian Ayala had 2 assists and Max Harwood added 1 assist for American Canyon (1-6-7, 1-2-2 VVAL).
It came on the heels of a 2-2 home tie against Justin-Siena on Saturday, when Navarro and Páez also scored and Ayala had an assist.
While the ties have the Wolves in fourth place, head coach Antonio Orozco doesn’t like that they gave up 2-0 leads in both games.
“We should finish strong the second half (of VVAL play) and hopefully convert those losses into wins,” he said. “Justin-Siena was our third game in one week, so most of the players were not performing as well in the second half. Hopefully next year I can get more people to try out so I have more players available on the bench for subs.”
Varsity Girls Basketball
Casa Grande 43, Justin-Siena 22
The first-place Gauchos threw the first punch in Tuesday night’s VVAL game at Justin-Siena, scoring the game’s first 11 points and taking an 11-2 lead into the second quarter.
You have free articles remaining.
The Braves hung in there and trailed just 20-8 at halftime. At one point late in the third, a Charmaine Griffin putback got them to within 24-19. But Casa Grande hit a 3-pointer and end the quarter up 27-19. After trading early baskets in the fourth, the Gauchos turned up the pressure and pulled away in the last four minutes.
Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt was pleased his young team held the Gauchos 20 points under their VVAL scoring average of 63.5 points per game.
“While the score may not reflect it, I thought we played as well as we have played in a while tonight,” he said. “That is a good team, and we were right with them deep into the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, we just can’t make enough plays on offense to keep up. I give a ton of credit to our players. Their effort and attitudes have not wavered during this tough stretch. In the long run, this stretch will prove to be vital to future success.”
Griffin led the Braves with 10 points and added 5 rebounds. Lexi Rosenbrand supplied 5 points and 3 rebounds, Mary Heun 4 points and 2 rebounds, Isabella Wright 3 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, Alyssa Curtola 4 steals and 4 rebounds, and Gabi Richardson 6 rebounds.
Justin-Siena (5-14, 1-4 VVAL) hosts Petaluma (13-4, 3-2 VVAL) at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Trojans edged visiting Napa, 48-44, on Tuesday.
Sonoma Valley 43, American Canyon 37
The visiting Dragons held American Canyon’s top two scoring threats to 1 point apiece, as senior Cameron Genteroy (9 points, 2 assists, 2 steals, 4 rebounds) led the Wolves in defeat Tuesday night.
Also scoring for the hosts were Louralei Salanga (6 points, 1 steal, 3 rebounds), Amaree Bennett (6 points, 1 assist, 2 steals, 2 rebounds), Mya Wright (5 points, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 rebound), Olivia Gradington (5 points, 2 assists, 2 steals, 7 rebounds), Emily Aranda (2 points, 1assist, 1 steal, 1 rebound), Trinity Billingsley (1 point) and Jazmine Fontilla (1 point, 3 assists, 3 steals, 4 rebounds).