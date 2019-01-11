In a battle of girls soccer teams seeking their first wins of the season, not just in the Vine Valley Athletic League, American Canyon answered Napa High’s second-half equalizer with winning and insurance goals for a 3-1 VVAL victory at home Friday night.
Christin Locke scored to give the Wolves (1-9-1, 1-3-1 VVAL) a 1-0 halftime lead.
Napa’s Mila Valentine tied it early in the second half. But Locke scored again, taking the ball in from midfield.
Standout Grizzlies goalkeeper Grace Vlandis kept the Wolves from adding to their lead by blocking a penalty kick by Cyrene Paez. But she couldn’t keep Alexus Jackson from later heading in her first goal of the season on a Saleena Bains corner kick.
American Canyon had scored in three of four league games coming in, but Napa (0-11-1, 0-4 VVAL) was the first opponent to score less than two goals against the Wolves.
“This is a good quality win. Our defense really stepped up. They’ve been stepping up all year; it’s just that we’ve been missing a lot of shots,” Wolves head coach Travis Behn said.
“We had to find a way to refocus after a physical first half. The girls kept their heads and continued to work even after Napa leveled the match. Everybody was pulling for each other. We had some nice passes, nice connections, and like 15 shots, but their keeper was amazing. We’re glad to have that win.”
Next up for American Canyon is Monday night’s VVAL match at Sonoma Valley (2-1-1 VVAL).
Vintage 1, Sonoma Valley 1
Maile Sittler gave the Crushers (6-3-3, 2-2-1 VVAL) a 1-0 halftime lead Friday night at Memorial Stadium. But they remained in a third-place tie with Sonoma Valley at five points apiece after the Dragons got the second-half equalizer.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Napa 62, American Canyon 53
With each program still seeking its first VVAL win Thursday night, host American Canyon appeared to be on its way after jumping ahead 14-2. But the visiting Grizzlies had pulled to within 14-10 by the second quarter, took a 30-22 halftime lead, and cruised to the historic victory.
“This was a great turnaround for us,” Napa head coach Darci Ward said. “Everyone contributed to our win. I’m very proud of these players.”
The Grizzlies (10-8, 1-3 VVAL) got points from seven players during the 20-point second quarter – five from Maizy Armstrong-Brown, four from Anna Ghisletta, three from Sofia Brandon on a 3-pointer, and two apiece from Faith Bartlett, Carly Johnson, Hannah Newman and Charlotte Gerard.
Johnson played a “phenomenal game,” head coach Darci Ward said, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds, three steals and four assists. Armstrong-Brown had 13 points with three 3-pointers – including a last-second one before halftime – along with a rebound, steal and assist.
Ghisletta had nine points, two steals, a rebound and an assist. Bartlett “played extremely hard all game,” Ward said, and finished with six points and 11 rebounds. Newman added five points, three blocks, two rebounds and two steals. Brandon had five points, two steals and one board, Gerard had five points, three rebounds and a key steal, and Caitlyn Neal tallied two points, two rebounds and two steals.