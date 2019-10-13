The American Canyon High volleyball team went 2-2 in the Stockton Classic on Saturday at Edison High.
The Wolves opened pool play by beating Forest Lake Christian, 26-28, 25-18, 18-16, and losing to Ripon, 25-9, 25-23.
In bracket play, they lost to Sonora 25-19, 25-20, and beat Liberty Ranch, 25-12, 25-15.
American Canyon head coach Katy O'Brien said her Wolves "are struggling with injuries and I’m proud of them for continually fighting through any obstacle that has come their way this season.”
Leading the Wolves for the tournament were Caytlin Capulong (11 aces, 17 kills, 45 digs), Kehaunani Wilson (5 aces, 25 digs, 27 assists), Giselle Torres (12 kills, 19 digs, 23 assists, 2 blocks), Aldine Lusung (11 kills), Arianna Pacheco (9 kills, 35 digs), Kenzie Dado (8 kills, 1 block), Caitlyn Abuan (32 digs), Lena Vo (24 digs) and Rachel Ritter (2 blocks).
Cross Country
McClain 3rd at ASICS Clovis Invitational
In her first ever 5K race, St. Helena junior Harper crossed the line at the ASICS Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park in Fresno in 17 minutes, 10.2 seconds, good for a third place finish at the prestigious event.
"I felt really good in the first mile," McClain said in an interview for runnerspace.com. "I felt like I made a really bad tactical move towards the middle of the second mile. I kind of decided to hang on the heels of one of the other runners in second place and that was kind of to my disadvantage. But I'm really happy with how I finished."
This is McClain first season running cross country. She starred as a distance runner for St. Helena track and field last spring and has turned in several impressive finishes at highly-competitive invitational cross county meets so far this fall. She placed first at the Ed Sias Invitational on Sept. 14 and fourth at the Woodbridge Cross County Classic on Sept. 22.
"I'm really liking how these races that I'm going to, these invitationals like this one, are boosting my confidence," McClain said told runnerspace.com. "I keep trying to prove to myself that I can beat the best and run with the best. Being able to run with (Del Oro sopohmore) Riley Chamberlain and (Buchanan senior) Corrie Smith and another runner from Great Oak is a privilege. I'm just excited for the next few races."
Boys Soccer
St. Helena 7, Kelseyville 2
The Saints won their fifth straight game on Thursday, finishing the season sweep of the visiting Knights.
You have free articles remaining.
Caleb Granados had a hat trick, Diego Moya scored two goals and Andre Perez and Raphael Nadalie each scored one for St. Helena (12-2-1), which remains atop the North Central League I with a 9-1 record.
The Saints play at Middletown on Tuesday.
Calistoga 8, St. Vincent 1
The Wildcats won their ninth straight game on Wednesday overcoming a slow start to score seven goals in the second half.
Calistoga is now 9-0-1 on the season and 8-0 in the North Central League II.
It plays at Roseland Collegiate on Tuesday.
Girls Soccer
St. Helena 4, Kelseyville 0
The Saints picked up their fifth straight win on Thursday, moving to 8-2 in the NCL I and 9-3 overall.
Eva Bowman scored two goals whole Mabel Wilms and Dulce Vallerga each scored one.
St. Helena plays at league-leading Middletown (13-3-1, 9-0) on Tuesday.
Calistoga 2, Laytonville 1
The Wildcats bounced back from their 4-0 loss to Technology on Wednesday with a tight road win over the Warriors on Thursday.
Calistoga is now 5-3-1 overall and 2-2-1 in the North Central League III.