Jesus Sanchez pulled out a 5-3 decision over Konrad Fiske at 287 pounds to lift the American Canyon High wrestling team over host Vintage, 36-35, in a Vine Valley Athletic League thriller Wednesday night.
“We knew we had to fight for every last point, especially giving up 24 points in forfeits,” Vintage head coach Maika Watanabe said. “Even though we won six of nine matches, unfortunately we could not secure one last point to win the dual. Everyone wrestled their hearts out and that’s all I can ask for as a coach.”
The Wolves won by forfeit at 108, 115, 128 and 134 pounds and Vintage, despite a first-round pin by 122-pounder Reece Imrie over Joshua Le, trailed 24-6.
American Canyon upped its lead to 33-6 with Zach Ferrer’s 7-5 decision over Dominic Dandini at 140s and Aaron Villa Carlos’ pin of Niko Smith at 147s.
Vintage came back by winning the next six weight classes.
Tucker Lanoue (154) pinned Joshua Salazar, Antonio Macedo (162) won a 3-2 decision over Alec Hoover, Saul Valle (172) took a 9-1 major decision over Kyle Racel, Alex Ortiz (184) battled for a 15-4 major decision over Marben Centeno, Luis Valle (197) won by forfeit, and Dominic Smith (222) pinned Toby Bunch for a 35-33 lead, forcing the heavyweights to decide it.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Napa High splits VVAL games
The Grizzlies (12-9, 3-4 VVAL) fell to Casa Grande on Tuesday, 42-31, before bouncing back with a 38-35 thriller over Sonoma Valley in another home game Thursday.
Tuesday’s defensive clinic was tied 2-2 after one quarter.
“Both teams played very aggressive and strong defense and obviously struggled to score,” Napa head coach Darci Ward said.
Each team got going after that, as the Gauchos led 12-9 at halftime and 25-20 after three quarters.
Sofia Brandon led Napa with 10 points. Carly Johnson had seven points, seven rebounds, a steal and two assists; Maizy Armstrong-Brown had seven points, four rebounds, a steal and two assists; Siena Young had five points, four rebounds and two steals; and Faith Bartlett had two points and eight rebounds.
The Grizzlies needed a group effort on Thursday after three starters had to sit most of the night – Johnson because of a leg injury, and Armstrong-Brown and Young due to foul trouble.
“This truly was an amazing team win for us as everyone on our team contributed,” Ward said. “We had great team energy on our bench and girls had to play in spots in which they do not always play. We fought hard the entire game in order to get the win at the end.”
The game was close throughout, with Napa leading just 16-14 at the break and 28-26 going into the fourth.
Brandon had another team-high 10 points, hitting 3 of 4 clutch free throws in the fourth quarter and going 7 of 10 from the line overall. She also drained a 3-pointer in the third quarter, and finished with three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Young had six points and six rebounds, Jenna Baker had five points and five steals, Armstrong-Brown had a solid first quarter with four points, three rebounds and five steals, Charlotte Gerard had four points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal, and Bartlett had two assists, two blocks and two rebounds.
Ward said Anna Ghisletta (three points, two rebounds, two steals, one assist) “really kept her composure on the court and helped the team win without its point guard.”
She added that Caitlyn Neal (four points, three rebounds, three steals) “really fought hard to get rebounds and battled inside all night.”
Casa Grande 55, Vintage 42
A month after the Crushers held them to their second-fewest points all season in 40-26 loss, the Gauchos handed Vintage its first VVAL blemish Thursday night in Petaluma. Casa Grande (12-6, 6-1 VVAL) has won nine of 10 games since that loss, falling only to Chowchilla at a tournament, and is now tied for first place with Vintage (14-6, 6-1 VVAL).
“Casa played very well defending their home court,” Crushers head coach Joe Donohoe said. “We didn't do ourselves many favors either, turning the ball over 27 times. We rebounded very well, and shot a very decent 40 percent from the floor. But it's nearly impossible to overcome that many lost possessions, which also puts your defense in tough spots repeatedly in transition. Our effort was tremendous team-wide, as is the case every single night, but Casa is a tough matchup.”
Alyssa Andrews led Vintage (14-6, 6-1 VVAL) with 19 points and added 10 rebounds and two assists. Kate Ilsley dominated the glass with 16 rebounds and had six points and three assists.
Eden Wood, a freshman, chipped in seven points and four rebounds while playing “outstanding” defense, Donohoe said. Mo Groves and Maya Sapienza each added five points, Groves pulling down six boards.
JV Wrestling
Napa 28, Sonoma Valley 3
The Grizzlies won five of the six matches contested Wednesday night in Sonoma. Calvin Snider (154 pounds) won with a 45-second pin, Axel Briseno (162) got a pin in 5:03, Gunnar Reger (172) won a 13-2 major decision, Trey Dennis (184) got a pin in 3:34 and Marcus Lex (287) got a pin in 1:17. Jackson Cope (147) lost a 10-3 decision.