Napa Valley Prep Report: American Canyon's Torres keys golfers' first win with 36, ace

Brandon Torres seems to have forgotten it’s not the spring of 2021 anymore.

The American Canyon High senior has been playing two concurrent sports for the Wolves, baseball and golf, and is looking as dominant on the diamond as he is between the rough.

Before leading the baseball team to its first victory on Saturday, he shot a 1-over-par 36 against Petaluma at Rooster Run Golf Course last Thursday before leading the golf team to its first Vine Valley Athletic League win of the season, 254-307 over Napa High, at Chardonnay Golf Club.

Torres not only shot an even-par 36 but aced the fifth hole.

“It’s kinda nice to get that first victory and it’s kinda nice to have our No. 1 player get a hole-in-one,” said American Canyon head coach Jim Saylor, who was coaxed back to the helm after stepping down in 2018. He had been assisting head coach Scott Hayburn, also the boys basketball head coach, since then.

In previous league matches, Torres shot 49 against Vintage at Silverado, 36 against Sonoma Valley at Chardonnay, 41 against Sonoma Valley at Sonoma National, and 35 against Casa Grande at Chardonnay. He might not be in the running for league MVP, however, after missing the first league match.

Also against Napa High, the Wolves (1-6 VVAL) got a personal-best 50 from senior captain John Salas, a 54 from sophomore Tytin Crisafuli, a 56s from freshmen Jameson Hester and Maddox Villa-Carlos, and a 64 from junior Gabriel Harris.

Varsity Baseball

Antioch 11, American Canyon 2, 6 innings

Brandon Torres doubled and Jaedon Mendoza and James Aken singled for the Wolves’ 3 hits in Monday’s loss to the Panthers at the Concord High tournament.

American Canyon (1-13), coming off its first win of the season Saturday against El Cerrito at the tournament, managed to allow only four runs in the first inning. After giving up 4 earned runs on a double, six singles and a walk, starting pitcher Isaiah Peterson stranded three base runners.

Torres opened the bottom of the first with a double and took third on a groundout by Mason Harris (hit by pitch, stolen base, run) but was stranded.

Antioch added six more runs off three pitchers in the third on five RBI walks and a RBI hit by pitch. But the Wolves’ third reliever of the inning, Jeremiah Sundita, ended the rally by striking out his first batter and getting a comebacker from the next batter and starting a 1-4-3 double play.

Justin-Siena 12, American Canyon 0

The visiting Braves picked up their 12th win of the season behind a balanced 12-hit, 12-run attack on Tuesday.

After escaping a bases-loaded, one out jam by striking out a pair in the top of the first inning for Justin-Siena (12-2, 2-2 VVAL), Dalen Tinsley (2 for 2, double, RBI, walk, 3 runs scored) came around to score on the first of two clutch run-scoring singles from Madden Edwards (2 for 3, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored).

Relieving winning pitcher Tinsley (3-0 record, 3 innings, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts in the fourth and pitching two hitless innings was Kai Nguyen (3 strikeouts, hit batter).

On defense, center fielder Tim Walsh (1 for 3, 2 RBIs) and catcher Jake Fletcher made outstanding plays. Also contributing on offense were Nick Andrews (3 for 4, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), Robby Sangiacomo (1 for 2, RBI, walk, run scored), Matt Chadsey (1 for 1, walk, run scored), Bryce Laukert (1 for 3, RBI, run), Gianni Natuzzi (1 for 3) and Aidan Phinney (run scored).

The Wolves' four hits came from Jaedon Mendoza (2 for 3), Jeremiah Sundita (1 for 2) and Dayvon Lucas (1 for 2). Getting hit by pitches were Kamari Antoncich and James Aken.

The Braves will travel to Petaluma (5-5, 3-0 VVAL), which is tied for first place with Sonoma Valley, to take on the Trojans on Friday.

Varsity Badminton

American Canyon 9, Vintage 6

The Wolves swept the girls singles, girls doubles and mixed doubles to beat Vintage, which won the rest of the matches at American Canyon on Friday.

In girls singles, starting at No. 1, it was Kaitlyn Glenn over Akhila Donthi, 21-14, 21-11, Natalie Vega over Colette St. Aubin, 18-21, 21-15, 21-16, Elizabeth Glenn over Melany Fuentes, 21-10, 21-8, and Katelyn Spake over Areli Molina, 21-17, 21-19.

In girls doubles, it was Kaitlyn Glenn and Elizabeth Glenn over St. Aubin and Donthi, 21-18, 21-18, and Spake and Satake over Isabela Hernandez and Brianna Cervantes, 18-21, 21-19, 23-21.

In mixed doubles, it was Josh Barnes and Natalie Vega over Melaney Fuentes and Jesus Perez, 21-7, 21-5, Owen Adderley and Katherine Moulder over Adrien Hoxey and Isabela Hernandez, 21-11, 21-15, and Aaliyah Vas and Chris Cai over Aina Akaboshi and Tommy Chrisco, 21-7, 21-14.

For Vintage in boys singles, Sam Loomis held off Barnes, 21-14, 22-20, Quentin Jericko swept Owen Adderley, 21-14, 21-14, Collin Durfee downed Alan Osorio, 21-10, 21-6, and Bruno Ledesma beat Phillip Atanacio, 21-4, 19-6.

In boys doubles, Ledesma and Jericko cruised past Cai and Stanley Yu, 21-11, 21-9, and Loomis and Durfee dispatched Osorio and Atanacio, 21-7, 21-12.

JV Baseball

Casa Grande 19, Justin-Siena 1, 5 innings

Justin-Siena (6-6, 1-2 VVAL) hosted the Gauchos (11-2, 4-0) on Friday and lost by the 10-run mercy rule despite playing one of their better games, head coach Steve Meyer said.

“Our pitchers threw strikes today, we only committed one error — on a pickoff attempt — and we hit the ball,” the coach said. “But Casa hit the ball often and hard.”

Down 3-0 in the bottom of the second inning, the Braves scored with two outs when Jason Gray singled and scored first base on a shallow base hit down the right-field line by Lucas Stephenson.

But the Gauchos answered with 8 runs in the third, chasing starter Eddie Padilla (2 2/3 innings, 10 hits, 11 earned runs, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks, 2 hit batters, 3 wild pitches). Casa Grande added 7 runs in the fourth, chasing relievers Sumner Eakins (1 inning, 2 hots, 5 earned runs, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks, hit batter) and Moses Holland-Neves (1/3 inning, 2 hits, 2 earned runs, strikeout, hit batter) before Sam Denkin (1 inning, 3 hits, earned run, wild pitch) finished up.

“Casa Grande is batting .397 as a team with 42 extra base hits in 12 games, including 7 doubles in this game — four of them in row,” Meyer noted. “Sometimes you just have to admit the other team was better. We played a decent game, although we still have room to improve.”

Luke Giusto and Denkin each had two hits to lead the Braves.

