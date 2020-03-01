Napa Valley Prep Report: Andrews lifts Justin-Siena baseball team in home opener

The Justin-Siena baseball team hit its way out of trouble in its home opener Saturday, capping a five-run comeback in the seventh inning with a walk-off single from Nick Andrews to edge Kelseyville, 10-9.
Andrews also earned the win on the mound, going three innings of one-run relief to keep the Braves (1-1) within reach after the Knights had stormed to an 8-2 lead in the fourth with a five-run rally aided by three errors.
“We weren't going to let 10 bad minutes decide who we are,” said Justin-Siena head coach Jeremy Tayson, “and our guys just flat competed in a fun way to chip their way back in it.”
On a day the Braves pounded out 11 hits, they also hit several balls hard right into the defense.
Leading their nine-hit attack were Marcus Nunes (2 for 3, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, walk, 2 runs) and Nolan Dunkle (2 for 3, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 1 walk). Also contributing were Nick Andrews (1 for 5, 2 RBIs, run), Keith Binz (1 for 2, RBI, 2 walks, 3 runs), Noah Young (1 for 1, double, RBI, 3 walks, 2 runs), Daniel Kelly (1 for 4, RBI), James Snoke (1 for 2), Robbie Sangiacomo (1 for 4) and Billy Katz (run).
Justin-Siena sent five pitchers to the mound, with starter Nunes (unearned run, walk) and middle relievers David Elias (2 earned runs, 2 hits, strikeout, walk), Max Zuntz (1 hit) and Kelly (5 unearned runs, 2 hits, walk) each getting one inning before giving way to Andrews (earned run, 3 hits, strikeout, walk).
“The plan was actually to use seven pitchers, but our defense wasn't picking us up the way we normally do,” Tayson said, “so we changed course and let Nick go to steady us a bit and let our bats pick us back up.”
Varsity Softball
Napa splits with Wood
The Grizzlies opened their season by splitting a doubleheader with a former Monticello Empire League foe Wood, holding off the Wildcats 9-6 before falling to them 14-2 on Saturday in Vacaville.
In the first game, Napa jumped ahead 5-0 in the first inning and led 6-0 behind junior pitcher Karen Sepulveda’s strong, first-ever varsity start. But three Napa errors in the fifth helped Wood score three runs and pull within 6-3 before Piper Johnson ended the rally by snagging a line drive at second base and doubling off a runner for a double play.
In the sixth, sophomore Alyssa Michie relieved Sepulveda after she gave up two singles with one out. But the next three batters also got hits – a single, RBI single and two-run double – to tie the score 6-6. Sepulveda returned to the pitching circle to induce a groundout and popup to keep the game knotted.
The Grizzlies’ bats woke back up in the bottom of the sixth with three runs on five hits. With one out, Dalila Tapia doubled, Caitlyn Newburn singled, and Johnson singled in Tapia. After another out, Sepulveda and Natalie Mostow put it away with RBI singles. Sepulveda then closed out Wood with a 1-2-3 seventh.
Sepulveda got the win and helped her cause by going 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Tapia was 3 for 4 with a triple, double, RBI and run, Newburn went 2 for 3 with 2 runs, Johnson 2 for 4 with an RBI and 2 runs, Grace Guzman 2 for 3 with a walk, run and stolen base, Mostow 1 for 2 with an RBI and run, and Olivia Vavricka 1 for 3, while Cali Olmstead walked and scored a run. Jordan Blackmon also scored.
The second game was similar only in that Napa took another quick lead, 2-0 in the top of the first. But the Wildcats answered with four in the bottom of the first, then exploded for eight in the second. The game was stopped after they added two more runs in the fourth.
Sophomore Berkley Kramer made her varsity pitching debut in that game, getting the start before Michie and Sepulveda relieved.
Napa was out-hit just 10-5, getting hits from Newburn (1 for 2, RBI), Tapia (1 for 2, double, run), Guzman (1 for 1, run, walk, 2 stolen bases), Vavricka (1 for 1, walk) and Kramer (1 for 2).
Varsity Girls Swim & Dive
American Canyon 111, Napa 68
The Wolves finished first in every event at Wednesday’s Vine Valley Athletic League home meet except the 200 medley relay, which Napa won in 2:00.75.
American Canyon had three swimmers win two individual events apiece. They were Aly Sapida in the 500 free (5:55.46) and 100 backstroke (1:08.00), Angela Sapida in the 200 individual medley (2:27.43) and 100 breaststroke (1:18.93), and Eliana Matteo in the 200 free (2:13.88) and 100 butterfly (1:04.59).
Chiara Coronado won the 100 free (58.43) and Holly Zipay claimed the 50 free (26.59).
The Wolves’ 200 free relay team (1:51.28) won by just 22 hundredths of a second over Napa. But the 400 free relay saw American Canyon take both first place (4:14.39) and second place (4:16.00).
Also taking second for the Wolves were Coronado in the 100 back (1:08.03) and Zipay in the 500 free (6:04.08).
Leading the Grizzlies with second-place finishes were Rachel Arndt in the 200 free (2:14.85) and 100 fly (1:06.65), Meena Khan in the 200 IM (2:31.03) and 100 free (59.25), Lena Monlouis-Bonnaire in the 50 free (26.96) and Emily Dusky in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.31).
Vintage 107, Justin-Siena 63
Emily Hayashi won the 200 freestyle (2:15.40) and the 100 breaststroke (1:24.11) and Sophia Samson claimed the 200 individual medley (2:34.87) and the 100 free (1:02.44) to lead the Crushers to the VVAL win at Napa Valley College on Wednesday.
Vintage also got individual wins from Kira Tavakoli in the 50 free (26.95) and Rachel Galvin in the 100 backstroke (1:12.15). The Crushers also swept the relays. Hayashi, Addy Knox, Ava Anderson and Samson took the 200 medley relay (2:10.29), Samson, Knox, Galvin and Tavakoli claimed the 200 free relay (1:54.62), and Tavakoli, Galvin, Hayashi and Anderson won the 400 free relay (4:06.47).
The Crushers got second-place finishes from Makayla Lopez in the 200 free (2:32.47), Anderson in the 100 butterfly (1:06.26) and Tavakoli in the 500 free (6:05.30).
Justin-Siena’s wins came from Mackenzie Kawashiri in the 100 fly (1:04.45) and 500 free (5:40.03). Placing second were Carlie Fiorito in the 200 IM (2:38.59) and 100 back (1:14.98), and Annabella Millholin in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.40).
JV Baseball
Justin-Siena 12, Kelseyville 0
The Braves (1-1) hosted the Kelseyville Knights (0-1) Saturday and came away with a 12-0 win in a game shortened by the 10 run rule. The Braves scored 10 runs in their half of the first inning and added two more in the second. The Knights pitcher walked five and hit one while the defense accounted for four errors. Key hits for the Braves were hammered out by Jared Gardner, Denzel Dilley and Eddie Padilla. Gardner added an RBI double in the second to pad the lead. Jackson Dann (1-0) got the win for the Braves (0 H's,3 K's, 2 BB's) with Bryce Laukert finishing up (3 H's,4 K's,0 BB's). Gardner led the Braves with 2 H's, 2 R's, 2 RBI's and a double and played well at Catcher while Trevor L'Esperance added 2 R's,2 RBI's and 2 BB's. Padilla had 2 H's, 2 R's while Jared Cato added 2 RBI's and Aidan Phinney walked twice. " We came out and put the ball in play and took advantage of their miscues. It was a total team effort as we were able to get 17 players in the game" said JV Head Coach Steve Meyer. Justin-Siena travels to Armijo High this coming Wednesday for a 3:30 game
JV Girls Swimming
American Canyon 91, Napa 34
The Wolves won all three relays in Wednesday’s VVAL home win and got two individual wins apiece from Abigail Dion, in the 50 freestyle (29.97) and 50 breaststroke (42.47), and Lily Mosing in the 100 individual medley (1:16.12), and 50 butterfly (35.38).
Also winning for American Canyon was Quetzalli Molina Cruz in the 100 free (1:44.19). Placing second for the Wolves were Gabriellla Trinidad in the 100 IM (1:28.34), Alina Quiroz in the 50 fly (41.69), Elizabeth King in the 50 back (1:03.90) and Megan Sellick in the 50 breaststroke (42.28).
Napa was led by 50 backstroke winner Jossefine Gonzalez (44.35) and 50 free runner-up Juliana Bulman (30.84). Adding thirds were Giulia Guerrera in the 50 free (33.50) and Lauren Hoskins in the 50 breaststroke (49.19).
JV Boys Swimming
American Canyon 63, Napa 29
Three Wolves won two individual events apiece in their VVAL win over the visiting Grizzlies on Wednesday.
Evan Valdez won the 100 backstroke (40.13) and 100 breaststroke (40.16), Shawn Oleston took the 200 freestyle (2:40.09) and 100 free (1:07.38), and Josiah Kim claimed the 100 individual medley (1:24.93) and 50 butterfly (36.92). Bishop Evans added a win in the 50 free (29.50) and a second-place finish in the 100 free (1:13.50).
For Napa, Sebastian Sierra was second in the 100 back (41.15) and 100 breaststroke (48.06), and Jonathan Mendez was second in the 50 free (32.65).