Napa Valley Prep Report: Andrews lifts Justin-Siena baseball team in home opener

JV Baseball

The Braves (1-1) hosted the Kelseyville Knights (0-1) Saturday and came away with a 12-0 win in a game shortened by the 10 run rule. The Braves scored 10 runs in their half of the first inning and added two more in the second. The Knights pitcher walked five and hit one while the defense accounted for four errors. Key hits for the Braves were hammered out by Jared Gardner, Denzel Dilley and Eddie Padilla. Gardner added an RBI double in the second to pad the lead. Jackson Dann (1-0) got the win for the Braves (0 H's,3 K's, 2 BB's) with Bryce Laukert finishing up (3 H's,4 K's,0 BB's). Gardner led the Braves with 2 H's, 2 R's, 2 RBI's and a double and played well at Catcher while Trevor L'Esperance added 2 R's,2 RBI's and 2 BB's. Padilla had 2 H's, 2 R's while Jared Cato added 2 RBI's and Aidan Phinney walked twice. " We came out and put the ball in play and took advantage of their miscues. It was a total team effort as we were able to get 17 players in the game" said JV Head Coach Steve Meyer. Justin-Siena travels to Armijo High this coming Wednesday for a 3:30 game