Napa Valley Prep Report: Area gridders shine as Tri-County All-Star Game ends in 26-26 tie

Napa High’s Christoph Horton was named Offensive Most Valuable Player and Vintage’s Diego Davis was named Defense Most Valuable Player as their Green Team rallied to salvage a 26-26 tie with the White Team in the eighth annual Tri-County All-Star Game on Saturday at Santa Rosa Junior College.

Horton had multiple touchdown catches. Vintage’s Brodie Jacque and Napa High’s Rob Perry also played well, Perry on defense. Perry subbed in as Napa High’s alternate for Thomas Hatton, who to withdraw from playing because of his commitment to wrestling and an exposure to COVID-19, according to his father, Steve Hatton.

St. Helena’s Ivan Robledo played for the White Team, scoring its last touchdown for a 26-20 lead before the Green Team tied it up.

In a physical game, Vintage’s Louie Canepa had to leave the game before halftime because of an apparent shoulder injury.

Postponed games rescheduled

Many Vine Valley Athletic League basketball and soccer games postponed because of the current COVID-19 outbreak across the North Bay have already been rescheduled, according to MaxPreps.com.

The American Canyon boys basketball team (7-5, 1-0 VVAL) had a road game against Casa Grande originally scheduled for this Tuesday that is now slated for Saturday, Jan. 22, a week before the teams meet again at American Canyon. The Wolves are still scheduled to host Napa High this Thursday.

The American Canyon girls (11-4, 1-0 VVAL) have rescheduled their home game against Napa High, for this Wednesday, but not their Justin-Siena game.

The Wolves’ girls soccer team (2-4, 0-1 VVAL) had only last Monday’s VVAL opener against Justin-Siena postponed and has already rescheduled it for this Tuesday at home. In boys soccer, the Wolves (0-5-2, 0-1-1 VVAL) had no postponements and are still slated to visit Napa High on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.

The Justin-Siena boys basketball team (10-3) isn’t scheduled to open league until Saturday, Jan. 15, against visiting Casa Grande. The Braves have yet to post make-up dates for postponed games against American Canyon, Napa, Vintage and Petaluma. Their girls (7-6) also open league on Jan. 15 against the Gauchos, but have no make-up dates posted yet for their first games against American Canyon, Napa and Vintage.

Justin-Siena’s boys soccer team (2-4-1, 0-1-1 VVAL) hosts Sonoma Valley on Thursday after having only its road game against Napa High postponed, though no make-up date has been posted. The Braves’ girls soccer team (4-2) has only one make-up game, its league opener against Napa High on Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Napa High’s boys basketball team (2-12, 0-2 VVAL) has to make up only its first meeting with Justin-Siena. The Grizzlies’ girls (1-11) open league at American Canyon on Wednesday, and have yet to post dates for make-ups against Justin-Siena and Casa Grande.

In soccer, the Napa High boys (2-5-2, 0-1 VVAL) host American Canyon on Tuesday, still having to make up a game at Justin-Siena. The girls (2-5, 0-1 VVAL) were to host Sonoma Valley on Saturday, Jan. 8, and American Canyon on Wednesday. They still have to set a make-up date against Justin-Siena.

Vintage’s boys basketball team (10-5, 0-2 VVAL), which visits Petaluma on Tuesday, still has to figure out when it will play Justin-Siena. The Crusher girls (7-7, 0-1 VVAL), who visit Petaluma on Monday, have yet to post make-up dates against Justin-Siena and Casa Grande.

The Vintage boys soccer team (7-2-2, 2-0 VVAL) hasn’t had any games postponed and visits Sonoma Valley on Tuesday. The Crusher girls (4-3-3, 0-1-1 VVAL) were supposed to host Justin-Siena last Wednesday and will now play that game on Monday, Jan. 17. Their next game is a nonleaguer at Liberty on Monday.

Don Lex contributed to this story.