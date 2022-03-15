Napa Valley Prep Report: Big Cat gets Braves going on the track

The Big Cat got the Justin-Siena track and field team running, leaping and throwing things on March 5.

Led by the second-place finishes of Sydney Thweatt, Emery Messenger and Henry Boeschen, the Braves competing in the Big Cat Invitational hosted by the Santa Rosa High Panthers.

Ideal weather conditions set up good competition for the 23 teams in action.

Justin-Siena entered seven 4x100 relays teams and all competed very well in heats and finished the event with strong performances, head coach Tracy Martin said.

The varsity girls 4x100 relay team of Isabella Balmaceda, Hannah Spare, Gabby Davis and Sydney Thweatt won its heat convincingly and took second overall in a Vine Valley Athletic League-leading time of 53.19 seconds.

Thweatt continued her stellar career by taking third in the 100 meters with a VVAL-best time of 13.06, as well as second place in the 300 hurdles in 49.88. Emery Messenger was second in the triple jump at 31 feet, 8 inches, and was among the top 10 in the shot put with a throw of 25-11. Audrey Halloran was a top 10 athlete in the 400 in 67.93. Balmaceda set a fast personal record in the 100 at 13.48 to finish seventh, while Grace Hill took sixth in the high Jump (4-8).

In varsity boys action, Henry Boeschen was a strong second-place finisher in the triple jump with a VVAL-leading mark of 39 feet, 11¾ inches, while Jack Carey long jumped to fifth place at 18 feet, 11¾ inches. Carey also ran well in the 400. Jordan Craig took sixth in shot put at 36-1, while Zach Zurowski secured a top 10 finish in the discus at 96-9. Jack Foust grabbed ninth place in the 200 (24.94), and Jacob Wood set a strong PR in the 100 (11.98) to finish eighth.

The JV girls saw their 4x100 relay team of Haley Pham, Blake Wilsey, Samantha Carey and Skylar Williams take a strong second place in 56.38. Wilsey went on to win the 400 in a fast time of 65.48 and take third in the 200 (29.23). Hailey Schuemann added a seventh in the 200 in 29.84, having already placed third in the 1600 in 6:00.44 with a lean at the finish after winning her heat. Tatum Newell notched ninth place in the 400 (69.41), while Lily Dominguez ran a solid 2:57 in her first 800 race. Samantha Carey jumped to a PR mark of 14 feet to take third in the long jump, with Pham taking sixth at 13-5. Ava Bolger and Stephanie Gonzalez went fourth and fifth in pole vault, respectively, and Bolger placed sixth in shot put (21-5).

In boys JV action, the 4x100 relay team of Gus Mundy, Kristian Galyen, Dallas Logwood and Nico La Monica was very strong across the line, taking third (48.93). La Monica came back to take fourth in the 100 in 12.50, with Jack Sordi placing fifth (12.64) and Logwood 12th in 12.96. Colin Esperanza took third in the 110 hurdles in 21.50 and also competed well in the 300 hurdles and 100 hurdles.

Varsity Baseball

Napa 7, Antioch 6

The Grizzlies (4-5) won an absolute thriller on home on Monday.

Trailing 6-5 going into the bottom of the seventh inning after Colby Chambers retired the Panthers in order in the top half, Napa’s Dylan Scopesi (2 for 3, run scored) was hit by a pitch on a full count and replaced by pinch runner Thomas Hatton. Noah Massey (2 for 4, double, run scored) singled and, after a second strikeout in the frame, Leo Saldivar (1 for 4, RBI) walked to load the bases. With two out, Connor Ross (3 for 5, 3 RBIs) singled through the shortstop and both Hatton and Massey scored.

Chambers got the win after relieving starter Elliott Zuidema with no outs in the fifth — after Antioch (3-3) had scored two runs on a walk, RBI double and RBI single to go up 5-3 — and not giving up another run. Chambers gave up another run on a walk and two hits in the sixth before retiring the next three batters.

But Chambers (1 for 3, walk) he singled to lead off the bottom of the sixth and scored on a Saldivar single. Ross singled in Zuidema (1 for 4, RBI, walk, run scored), who had reached on an error, to pull the Grizzlies to within 6-5.

Cameron Taylor (2 for 4, RBI, run scored) put on a power show with a home run and double as Napa out-hit Antioch 14-8. Also getting hits for the hosts were Dylan Snider (1 for 3, walk) and Graham Chapouris (1 for 4, run scored),

Zuidema allowed 5 runs (2 earned) on 6 hits, 3 walks and 2 strikeouts, and Chambers allowed 1 earned run on 2 hits, 2 walks and 4 strikeouts.

Napa hosts Rancho Cotate (4-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

St. Patrick-St. Vincent 9, American Canyon 5

Wolves starting pitcher Isaiah Peterson threw 3 innings against visiting St. Pat’s on Monday, striking out 5 while giving up 4 earned runs and no walks. Some defensive mistakes added another 4 unearned runs to Peterson's line. Mason Harris pitched the final 4 innings and kept the Wolves in the game giving up just 1 unearned run on 3 hits while striking out 7 and walking just 1. Harris was also 2 for 3 at the plate with a run scored.

George Konoval was 2 for 4 with a triple and RBI, and Dayvon Lucas 1 for 3 with a double, RBI and 2 runs scored.

JV Baseball

American Canyon 9, St. Patrick-St. Vincent 2

Spencer Watson earned his second win in a row, pitching 5 innings and giving up 2 unearned runs on just 4 hits while striking out 5 and walking none. Watson helped his cause by going 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and stolen base.

Mason Gaskins pitched an inning in relief, giving up 1 hit and striking out 2. Gaskins also stole a base and scored a run. Sovann Som came on to close the game, giving up 1 hit and striking out 3 in one inning.

Erick Lopez continued his red-hot hitting by going 3 for 4 with a home run, triple and double and knocking in 3 runs while scoring 3. Noah Johnson was 1 for 2 with a double, RBI and run scored, Archer Hilsabeck 1 for 2 with 2 stolen bases and run scored, Lorenzo Caoile 1 for 2 with a double, 3 stolen bases and 2 runs scored, Khalil Hunter 1 for 3 with a stolen base and run scored, Josh Jaimon 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs, and Dylan Brown 1 for 4 with an RBI.

The Wolves visit Montgomery-Santa Rosa at 4 p.m. Friday.

