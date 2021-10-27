Napa Valley Sports Report: Bodor named VVAL's top volleyball player

Vintage High School junior Maria Bodor has been named Most Valuable Player of the Vine Valley Athletic League on the all-league volleyball team.
Also on the First Team for Vintage are seniors Gemma Bahnsen, Maddie Floher and Krista Young.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Justin-Siena has senior Eleanor Meyers and sophomores Anna Hanson and Ranessa Rualo on the First Team. American Canyon has juniors Arianna Pacheco and Giselle Torres also made the First Team.
On the Second Team are Napa High sophomore Aubri Lapointe, Vintage senior Evelyn Gillis and junior Alex Whipple, Justin-Siena junior Emery Messenger and freshman Jordan Washington, and American Canyon senior Alexa Berry and freshman Nalani Bustos.
Vintage drops playoff opener
The Crushers, seeded 11th in the North Coast Section Division I playoffs, visited No. 6 seed Campolindo in the first round Tuesday night and fell in four games. The Cougars won 25-18, 25-13, 17-25, 25-18 to improve to 16-6.
Vintage finished its season with a 16-6 overall record after tying Justin-Siena for the VVAL title at 11-1.
Justin-Siena (14-5), the No. 5 seed in Division IV, was to host No. 12 Del Norte (14-11) in the first round on Wednesday night.
Calistoga falls in first round
Calistoga, seeded No. 16 in the NCS Division V playoffs, traveled to No. 1 seed Convent of the Sacred Heart in San Francisco on Tuesday night and lost 25-18, 25-11, 25-6. The Wildcats finished 9-9 overall.
Girls Golf
Grizzlies lead area at sections
Napa High’s Katie Haubold shot a 90 and teammate Jazmyn Bell had a 97 to lead the six golfers from the Napa Valley who played in the NCS Division II Tournament at Blue Rock Springs’ West Course in Vallejo on Monday.
For Justin-Siena, which qualified as a team, Alex Mazzucco shot a 106, Natalie Krystal a 109, Vannia Dagnino a 119, and Anna Weaver a 147.
Qualifying for the tournament but not playing, were Justin-Siena’s Brooklyn Blankenship and Vintage’s Peyton O’Hara.
Football
Big Game 50 tickets on sale
Tickets are available for Big Game L, the 50th annual football contest between crosstown rivals Vintage and Napa High at Memorial Stadium this Friday, Oct. 29.
Because it is a Napa High home game, no Vintage Booster passes will be accepted. Reserved seats will be honored.
Gates open at 4 p.m., with the JV “Little Big Game” kicking off at 4:45 p.m. and the varsity at 7 p.m.
No bags, backpacks, coolers, thermoses, liquids, drones, bikes, skateboards, scooters, and dogs other than service dogs will be allowed. Purses will be allowed and subject to search. No seat saving with blankets will be permitted.
Admission is $10 general, $5 for seniors (60 and older), $5 for students in grades K-12, and free for Napa High students and Napa High boosters with passes and children ages 5 and younger. A ticket does not guarantee a seat.
Optimist Youth Basketball
Sign-ups continue Thursday
Optimist Youth Basketball, back for its 42nd season in Napa after not having a season in 2020-21 because of COVID-19 restrictions, will hold sign-ups for the 2021-22 season from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 and Nov. 3, and from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 30 and Nov. 6.
All sign-ups will be at the Napa Valley College gym and masks will be required. The age groups are 7th-8th Grade Boys, 9th-10th Grade Boys, 11th-12th Grade Boys, and 6th-8th Grade Girls.
The season is scheduled to start Dec. 4.
Visit napaoyb.org to sign up online. The cost is $100 per player for an eight-game season. Scholarships are given upon request, but everyone must pay at least $20. If the season is not held, refunds will be provided.
Everyone who signs up is placed on a team, gets a uniform with the sponsor’s name, and is guaranteed playing time, regardless of skill or ability to pay. If there are not enough girls to form their own league, they will be placed on a boys team if they so choose. Teams practice one night a week and play on Saturdays at the Napa Valley College gym or Silverado Middle School gym.
The league started in 1979 with 40 players on four co-ed 7th and 8th grade teams. The program has expanded to grades 6-12 and thousands of young athletes have participated over the years. Volunteers who have coached in OYB include Steve Potter, Brad Wagenknecht, Dylan Leach, Joe Donohoe, Kevin Thom and Steve Hasty.
State mandates require that everyone, including players, coaches, officials, and fans, wear a mask, even if vaccinated.
For information on the 6th-8th Grade program, call Jake Wilson at 738-8115. For more on the high school division, call Parker Hall at 252-0739.
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
Justin-Siena will have new head coaches this school year in boys basketball, where Athletic Director George Nessman will take over, and softba…
The Vintage football team has had a rock-solid defense and the unit showed off how good it can be Friday night.
American Canyon kept Casa Grande’s prolific spread offense off the field with tough coverage and long scoring drives and spoiled the Gauchos’ …
The Napa High football team was just a couple of plays away from erasing the looming zero in its win column, but a few minor mistakes with hor…
The story of the Napa Valley’s award-winning Charros de Honrama had humble beginnings.