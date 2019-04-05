The American Canyon High badminton team defeated host Napa High 10-5 in a Vine Valley Athletic League match Thursday.
The Wolves swept the boys singles matches. At No. 1 through No. 4, respectively, it was Marc Tejada over Joe Lee, 21-16, 21-15, Daniel Maningas over Miguel Leon, 21-16, 21-18, Lucero over Gilberto Cortes, 21-6, 21-14, and Wesley Yee Ong over Charlie Blanchard, 21-8, 21-10.
American Canyon also took both boys doubles, as No. 1 pair Ong and Marvic Vivo held off Lee and Leon 21-16, 21-16, and No. 2 players Michael Jove and Marc Lucero surged past Dylan Zampa and Manny Hernandez 21-15, 21-4.
Napa won both girls doubles matches, with No. 1 players Chelsea Pascual and Elina Chapouris downing Leanna Bonalba and Carina Badua 21-8, 21-12, and the No. 2 duo of Bella Pineda and Michelle Aguayo topping Kaitlin Dang and Yvonne Cruz 21-14, 21-14.
Pascual also defeated Cruz at No. 1 girls singles, 21-12, 21-6, while Chapouris downed Dang 21-12, 21-10 in the No. 2 match and Pineda withstood Eliza Tobias 21-16, 18-21, 21-8 at No. 3 singles. At No. 4 singles, Bonalba swept Napa’s Aguayo 21-18, 21-18.
American Canyon also swept the mixed doubles. Top pair Tejada and Tammy Lam won 21-19, 21-9 over Sam Shelton and Blanchard, No. 2 players Dominic Bertumen and Carina Badua prevailed 21-19, 21-10 over Loraine Sepulona and Cody Jones, and No. 3 players Daniel Maningas and Ruth Santiago triumphed 21-16, 21-13 over Giovanni Hernandez and Denisse Maciel.
Petaluma 8, Vintage 7
The Crushers lost in a very close VVAL match at home on Thursday.
“All of the kids played very well and get better with every practice and game,” said Vintage coach Robyn Del Zompo.
Vintage swept the six all-girls matches and won one of three mixed doubles matches, which all went to three games.
At No. 1 through No. 4 girls singles, in order, it was Mary Lastrella over Aylin Ayala-Gallardo, 21-4, 21-14, Carla Magana over Penny Reynolds, 21-10, 21-18, Emma Hall over Marissa Temple, 21-7, 21-8, and Ixchel Sanchez over Amelia Greru, 21-4, 21-7.
In girls doubles, top players Hall and Sanchez downed Abby Dean and Reynolds, 17-21, 21-15, 21-12, and No. 2 players Magana and Lastrella won 21-19, 21-9 over Temple and Ayala-Gallardo.
At No. 3 mixed doubles, Vintage’s Nick Ball and Sara Ledesma won 21-11, 18-21, 24-22 over Brian Shahbozon and Miranda Grevin. In the other two, No. 1 Petaluma players Jacob Sullivan and Dean rallied past Carlos Cigarroa and Stephanie Cigarroa, 21-23, 21-16, 21-11, and No. 2 Trojans Martin Burstein and Amy Ayala prevailed 19-21, 21-12, 21-14 over Oliver Lustig and Jackie Lopez.
In boys singles, Petaluma’s Cole Yant beat Carlos Cigarroa 21-15, 21-14, Anton Horvath downed Lustig 21-9, 21-11, Mikie Ayala won 21-10, 21-10 over Alexis Rodriguez, and Cole Strenlan topped Adash Bamane 21-12, 21-10.
Sweeping the boys doubles for Petaluma were Horvath and Mikie Ayala, with a 21-13, 21-17 win over Ball and Catcher Ruybal, and No. 2 players Yant and Strenlan with a 21-11, 21-3 win over Bamane and Alfonso Beas.
Varsity Boys Golf
Vintage dominates 4th VVAL tourney
The Crushers won the fourth VVAL Tournament of the season Wednesday at Chardonnay Golf Club with a sizzling season-best team score of 375, a stroke lower than their previous best, getting their top five scores in the 70s.
Jacob Aaron led with way, taking tournament medalist honors with an even-par 72. Pierce Brown added his best score of the season, shooting a 73, while Will Hiserman and Dylan McIntyre each shot a solid 76 and Riley Hatfield carded a 78. Nick Young added an 88 for Vintage, which remained undefeated in league play.
Casa Grande was second with a 425, followed by Sonoma Valley (447), Justin-Siena (456), American Canyon (475), Petaluma (478) and Napa (484).
Grant Koehler shot 84 and Dominic Lee an 86 to pace Justin-Siena, while Sam Gomez and Cole Stanier recorded 95s, and Aidan Schuemann a 96.
Stephen Blume carded an 86 to lead Napa High. Parker de Ocampo added a 94 for the Grizzlies, Zach Swim a 98, Barrett McMichael and Johnny Torres 103s, and Travis Payan a 115.
For American Canyon, Brandon Giron shot an 87, Justin Andino a 95, Aaron Mitchell a 96, Myles Norris a 98, John Salas a 99, and Arsenio Villarimo a 110.
The VVAL standings after four tournaments have Vintage at 24-0, followed by Casa Grande (19-5), Justin-Siena (15-9), Petaluma (10-14), Sonoma Valley (7-17), Napa (6-18) and American Canyon (3-21).
Prep Track and Field
Justin-Siena shines at Castleberry Invitational
The Braves had a very successful day at Analy’s Castleberry Invitational in Sebastopol on Saturday.
Leading the way was Conrad Say, who made the medal podium four times. The senior won the 100-meter sprint (11.39 seconds) and took second in the 200 meters (24.12), third in the long jump (19 feet, 3 inches) and anchored a dominant first-place performance for the 4x100 relay with teammates Solomone Anitoni, Blake Hoban and Kevin Galvin.
“Conrad is so consistently strong in all of his events,” said Justin-Siena coach Tracy Martin of Say, who is headed to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore next year to compete for its track and field team. “He trains to win, and is completely determined to do all he can to reach that goal.”
Liam McDevitt was second in the high jump (6 feet), Hoban was fourth in the 100 (11.74), and the 4x400 relay team of Casey Potrebic, Austin Parlett, Aidan Dolinar and Will Melancon took a strong second place (3:40.12) in a huge, four-heats field of teams.
Gianna Troppy had another great competition for the girls, winning the high jump (5-2) and discus (104-10), while Sydney Thweatt won the 400 meters in a fast personal-record time (60.41) and was second in the 200 (27.41). Claire Sullivan was second in the 100 (13.42), and, and Josephine Weis was fifth in both the 100 meters (13.46) and 300 hurdles (50.92). Catherine Sherburne and Bella Holman ran PR times in the 400 to make the top 10.
Varsity Boys Tennis
Justin-Siena 4, Casa Grande 3
The fourth-place Braves upset Casa Grande at home on Thursday, improving to 4-4 in the VVAL while dropping the Gauchos out of a second-place tie with Sonoma Valley behind first-place Vintage.
Justin-Siena won three of the four singles matches before dropping two doubles matches, leaving the teams in a 3-3 tie. The match was decided at No. 1 doubles, where Luc DeMartini and Peter Bowman-Davis gutted out a 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 win over Paul Serafemiscu and Taiyo Logan with a 10-8 super tie breaker.
At first singles, Justin's Jakob Schultz beat Eduardo Talamokni, 6-2, 6-3. The Braves' Jose Chopitea defeated Shreyas Kompalli 6-2, 6-4 at second singles, and Nick Reyna prevailed over Casa Grande’s third singles player 6-2, 7-5. The Gauchos’ Andy Mokski beat Paul Kelly at fourth singles.
The Braves’ second doubles team of Dex Kelly and Anthony Fanin dropped a 6-1, 6-3 match to Wally Stearns and Julian Kaiser. At third doubles, Lucca Sebastiani and Tom Booska fell 6-1, 6-2 to Casa Grande’s Mathew Woody and Aiden Kjeldson.
JV Baseball
Casa Grande 2, Justin-Siena 1
The Braves (5-3 overall) dropped their VVAL opener Wednesday in Petaluma, with Keith Binz taking the loss despite pitching five solid innings and giving up one earned run on two hits, three walks and two strikeouts.
The Gauchos (3-4, 2-2 VVAL) added an unearned run in the sixth off reliever David Elias. The Braves scored in the seventh but left the tying run at second base. Nick Zeiter had a double and handled six changes without an error at shortstop, Bryce Laukert walked three times, and Madden Edwards and Braden Snoke each added a hit.
The Braves visit Napa High on Monday for a rain makeup at 4 p.m., beginning a three-game week.