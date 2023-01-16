Napa Valley Prep Report: Braves get 2nd VVAL win of season

Justin-Siena wrestlers Ryan Reber, Brandon Thweatt, Joey Rasler, John Bishop and Griffin Smith traveled to American Canyon High for the Wolf Pack Classic on Saturday and all five returned with bronze medals.

“All five boys fought hard and earned those medals,” Braves co-coach Jason Guiducci said.

Added co-coach Jesse Ward, “Griffin, Ryan and Brandon are starting to improve with each bout of competition. Joe and Hop (Bishop) were technical with opponents from other Vine Valley Athletic League schools. Overall, a good meet for them.”

Justin-Siena was coming off a week in which it split VVAL dual meets on the road.

After a 45-36 victory at Sonoma Valley last Tuesday gave the Braves two VVAL wins in a season for the first time, they traveled to Petaluma High on Thursday and fell 54-24 to the perennially tough Trojans.

Justin-Siena got pins from seniors Emrys Davies, Brandon Guiducci and Bishop and sophomore Henry Meyers but couldn’t muster enough points while missing three starters who were under the weather.

“We are still trying to get our legs back and are confident when we do there are brighter days ahead for this squad,” Coach Guiducci said.

The Braves staff was excited to see Davies notch his first pin since returning from an injury sustained during football season and Meyers, who returned to the mat after a bout of illness, wrestle up a weight class at 285 pounds and pin a senior in the first period.

Bishop also received rave reviews after a gritty pin that avenged a loss to the Petaluma opponent who had defeated him at the recent Lou Bronzan Invitational.

In girls action, the Braves were virtually unopposed en route to a 24-18 win. Ryan Reber picked up a pin in the only contested JV boys match.

At the end of the see-saw battle at Sonoma Valley, where wrestlers compete in a spotlight in the middle of a darkened gym, the hosts held a 30-27 lead with four weight classes left. But pins by Guiducci at 195 pounds and former Sonoma Valley student Pearce Alger at 220s gave the Braves an insurmountable 39-30 lead.

Andy Yu sealed the victory with forfeit win at 285s. The Dragons won by forfeit at 106s for the final margin.

Justin-Siena’s coaching staff named Kai Hoffmann the Braves #allheart wrestler after he came off injury to pick up a crucial pin. Wyatt Paulson was also lauded, for a key minor-decision victory while competing up a weight class.

“It was great to have our whole team together again and supporting each other. Key wins by Wyatt and Pearce helped seal the win for us,” Coach Ward said.

The Lady Braves were unopposed, winning the varsity girls dual 42-0. The JV boys meet also went to the Braves, 30-6.

“Had 27 kids on the bus tonight — unprecedented numbers that made the difference in winning all three duals, something we’ve never experienced,” Coach Guiducci said. “Proud of how this group rallied together tonight and super excited for the stretch run of this season.”

Wolves shine at Armijo, own tourney

American Canyon senior James Aken defeated Vintage senior Joseph Ellis 10-4 in the 220-pound final to take first place and claim the Outstanding Upper Weight Award at the Armijo Invitational on Saturday in Fairfield.

Aken (24-3) won three matches by pin before stunning Ellis, who went in ranked No. 15 in the state.

American Canyon also hosted its annual Wolf Pack Classic on Saturday.

Placing first in their weight classes in the girls division for the Wolves were Ciarra Manibusan (105 pounds), Jaslynn Aken (145), Lucianna Acero Galaviz (152), Laura Totty (170), Diane Bayot (189) and Aiyanna Beanne (235).

Finishing second for the Wolves were Macey Antonio (128), Telorah Kawakami (170) and Madeleine Fonseca (235).

St. Helena, which has probably its biggest girls wrestling team ever, finish first as a team, followed by Bethel, El Cerrito and Tennyson.

In the boys division, American Canyon’s Kainoa Ruiz (152) and Brandon Viernes (162) placed first, Dominick Andrade (145) and Alejandro Arellano (170) finished second, Jacob Phillips (122), Joseph Salazar (118), Robert Turner (132) and Antonio Martinez (195) took third, and Ryland Reyes (106), Jordan Ramirez (122), Marc Tan (132) and Bryan Belaidi (170) were fourth.

Bethel’s boys placed first, followed by St. Helena, El Cerrito and Pinole Valley.

Varsity Boys Basketball

Santa Cruz 55, Justin-Siena 52

The Braves’ dominant win streak of 13 straight double-digit wins came to a halt at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Showcase on Saturday at Berkeley High.

The Cardinals (14-3) jumped out to a 22-8 lead on some excellent 3-point shooting. Justin-Siena (15-2) was able to fight back and take a seven-point lead at 46-39 early in the fourth quarter. But Santa Cruz responded with a run of its own, hitting a deep three to make it 53-50 with two minutes to play and hung on for the hard-fought victory.

Leading the Braves were Travis Hightower with 17 points and Vincent Jackson with 14.

Justin-Siena (4-0 VVAL) plays host to Sonoma Valley (1-2 VVAL) in a return to VVAL play at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

