Napa Valley Prep Report: Braves hand Crushers first league loss in 5

The Justin-Siena volleyball team looked dead in the water after falling behind visiting Vintage two games to one with a decisive 25-13 loss in Game 3 on Thursday night.

The Braves were no longer in first place after losing to American Canyon for the first time ever on Tuesday in five games. Whatever made them think they could hand Vintage its first league loss of the season at that point, they found it and came back to stun the Crushers, 25-17, 16-25, 13-25, 25-18, 15-13, in a Vine Valley Athletic League rivalry battle.

Justin-Siena (6-2, 3-1 VVAL) had 12 terminal blocks, three by 5-foot-10 freshman Sofia Sebastiani.

Anna Hanson led the Braves with 14 kills and 5 service aces, while fellow junior Ranessa Rualo had 17 assists and 10 digs at setter.

“What. A. Battle.,” Braves head coach Kate Reilley said in an email. “The Justin-Siena vs. Vintage rivalry is always a wild ride, and I am so proud of my girls for fighting back to win in 5 after dropping games 2 and 3 — especially after a tough loss in five to American Canyon on Tuesday.

“After being forced to make many in-game adjustments, we were able to get our offense going, and Anna was tough to stop on the right side. The girls showed a lot of grit and mental toughness after fighting back the way they did, and I am excited to see what else this team accomplishes this season.”

Varsity Girls Tennis

Justin-Siena 6, Vintage 1

The Braves’ doubles sweep included a 6-0, 6-2 win by their No. 2 team of Carina Dunbar and Maggie Cooke over previously undefeated Kailey Wilkins and Racquel Howle at the Napa Valley Tennis Association courts behind Vintage on Thursday.

Justin-Siena (4-1, 4-0 VVAL) remained unbeaten in the league’s five-year existence, extending its VVAL win streak to 51 matches.

In singles matches for the Braves, starting with No. 1, Bryn Hogan beat Sierra Tenbrook, 6-2, 6-3, Naveena Jackson shut out Uma Adhye, 6-0, 6-0, and Megha Jackson downed Sienna Yoo, 6-4, 6-0.

Vintage (2-2 VVAL) got its win at No. 4 singles, where Jasmine Hoskins put away Michaela Pucci 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.

At first doubles, Jess Beaulac and Tatum Newell beat Angela Martinez and Angelica Martinez, 6-0, 6-4, and No. 3 players Olivia Mazzucco and Annkathrine Schmidt defeated Gianna Wilkins and Macy Mogwart, 6-1, 6-3.

JV Volleyball

Justin-Siena 2, Vintage 0

Gianna Bernardi racked up 17 digs, a kill, a block and 3 service aces as the Braves won 25-18, 25-14 at home Thursday night. As a team, they had 35 digs, 6 kills and 10 aces.

Freshman Volleyball

Vintage 2, Justin-Siena 1

The visiting Crushers lost the first set but came to win 16-25, 25-21, 15-13 on Thursday in a match that was tight throughout on Thursday.

Leading the Braves were Nikola Campagna (8 digs, 12 of 13 serving), Valentina Coleman (13 digs, 1 kill, 3 aces, 10 of 13 serving), Jackie Morales (3 digs, 1 ace, 13 of 14 serving) and Emily Reinoso (10 digs, 1 ace, 4 of 6 serving).

American Canyon 2, Justin-Siena 0

The Wolves beat the visiting Braves on Tuesday, 25-16, 25-19.

Justin-Siena (4-6, 2-2 VVAL) was led by Coleman (6 digs, 2 kills, 5 aces, 14 of 15 serving) and Reinoso (12 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace, 2 of 5 serving).