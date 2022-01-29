Napa Valley Prep Report: Braves notch girls soccer milestone with 3-1 win over Vintage

The Justin-Siena girls soccer team finally has Trower Avenue bragging rights after defeating Vintage for the first time Friday night, 3-1, in a Vine Valley Athletic League contest.

The milestone came on Senior Night for the Braves at Dodd Stadium.

“I want to thank my seniors, Katie Heffernan, Anjali Monteverdi, Jill Fischer, Lexi Barlas and Tessa Salvestrin, for their commitment these past four years to Justin-Siena soccer,” head coach Eric Branagan-Franco said.

Tessa Salvestrin scored twice and Thais Thomson-Rangel once and Olivia Janerico and Lela Hamilton each had an assist for the second-place Braves (9-4, 5-2 VVAL). They won their third straight and are now one win behind the spring 2013 squad. That 10-7-3 team was expected to make the North Coast Section playoffs but did not because Justin-Siena’s athletic director at the time missed the application deadline. So officially, the Braves are hoping to snap not a nine-year but a 21-year playoff drought in the coming weeks.

“I’m extremely proud of my girls for stepping up and battling the way they did tonight for our first win against Vintage,” Branagan-Franco said. “Hopefully we can continue to have this growth in the future and continue to trade back and forth with our local rivals.

“Can’t celebrate too much as we face a feisty Napa squad tomorrow,” he said of Saturday afternoon’s rescheduled 4 p.m. home game against a Grizzlies team (4-8, 2-4 VVAL) that beat Vintage (2-4-3, 6-7-5 VVAL).

Napa also hosts Justin-Siena at Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m. Monday.

Varsity Girls Basketball

American Canyon 53, Sonoma Valley 44

The game was tied 34-34 going into the fourth quarter, when the Wolves outscored the Dragons 19-10 to prevail Friday night in Sonoma. The win snapped a two-game VVAL skid for American Canyon (15-6, 5-2 VVAL).

Kaniya Bryant sizzled from the 3-point art en route to a team-high 15 points and added 6 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and a block. Also leading the visitors were Kamaya Jones (12 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal) and Destiny Evans (11 points, 13 rebounds, 1 steal). Other scorers were Camille Abcede (7 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals), Trinity Billingsley (4 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals), Jullianna Cornelio (2 points, 1 rebound) and Jeraline Haney (2 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal).

The Wolves were to host first-place Casa Grande (6-1 VVAL) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

JV Girls Soccer

Justin-Siena 6, Vintage 0

Freshman Blake Wisely led the Braves with 4 goals in Friday’s home win.

Quin Edie had a goal and assist, Lila Heffernan had a goal, and Hailey Schuemann and Maggie Derr each had an assist.

JV Boys Basketball

Vintage 56, Justin Siena 32

The Crushers jumped all over the Braves with hot shooting and suffocating defense in Thursday’s VVAL win at home. Si Sabbagha drained a long 3-pointer to get the scoring started and finished with a game-high 19 points. Vintage took a 40-16 lead into halftime.

New Braves head coach Tanner Thomas’ halftime adjustments helped get the Braves back in the game and make the second half competitive. Justin Siena was led by Chase Briskovich’s 7 points and forwards Charlie Vaziri, Ben Sebastiani and scrappy guard Justin Mangelson with 6 points apiece.

Justin-Siena (7-9, 1-3 VVAL) was to visit Napa High on Saturday for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.

American Canyon 63, Justin Siena 56

After their second COVID-19 delay of the season and a midseason coaching change, the Braves fell at American Canyon on Tuesday night. With original head coach Nick Guillory taking the varsity helm for the remainder of the season and Thomas taking over the JV, Justin-Siena answered the Wolves’ early barrage of baskets by slash a 15-point deficit to a point early in the second half but couldn’t take control.

The Braves were led by Vaziri’s 17 points and Dallas Logwood’s 16. Small forward Finn Machado got hot and knocked down four 3-pointers to add 12 points as well as 3 boards and 5 assists.