Napa Valley Prep Report: Braves rally to win baseball finale over Sonoma Valley, 5-2

The Braves avenged an earlier loss to the Dragons and finished 9-7 overall and 6-6 in the powerful VVAL.

Sonoma Valley, which had scored 10 runs in the first inning of the earlier meeting, took a 2-0 lead this time. But the Braves responded with a sacrifice fly from Luke Giusto (2 RBIs, run, walk, hit by pitch).

The Dragons added two more to go up 4-1 before an RBI single by Trevor L’Esperance (4 singles, RBI, walk, 3 runs) closed it to 4-2. Justin-Siena tied it in the third on some good baserunning, four stolen bases, and a Hileman RBI single. Sonoma Valley scored another in the fourth but committed some crucial errors to allow three Justin-Siena runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 7-5 Braves lead.

The Dragons added five runs in the fifth to retake the lead, but an RBI single from Denzel Dilley (2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 walks, stolen base, run) cut it to 10-8. Sonoma Valley put up three runs in the sixth, but the Braves came back with five runs on 5 walks, 2 hit batters and a key RBI single from Eddie Padilla (single, run, 2 RBIs, stolen base) to knot it up again at 13-13.