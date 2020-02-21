Napa Valley Prep Report: Braves softball routs Swett

The Justin-Siena softball team opened its season with an 11-1 win over visiting John Swett on Thursday.

The Braves scored 5 runs in the bottom of the first inning and 1 in the second. The Warriors cut it to 6-1 with an earned run in the top of the third, but Justin-Siena added 1 run in the bottom half. The Braves added 2 in the fourth and 2 in the fifth to win by the 10-run mercy rule.

Eleanor Meyers went the distance in the pitching circle, pitching a 3-hitter with 7 strikeouts and 1 walk. The sophomore retired 21 batters in 52 pitches, helping her cause by going 1 for 3 with an RBI, walk and run scored.

The Braves’ leading hitters had just finished their Justin-Siena soccer season six days before. Jocelyn Stojack, their lone senior, was 3 for 3 with a walk, 2 stolen bases and 2 runs scored while Tessa went 3 for 4 with a double, RBI and 2 runs scored.

Clare Halsey went 1 for 2 with 2 walks and 2 runs scored, and Abby Maciel walked 3 times and scored 3 runs.

“It was a total team effort,” said Braves head coach Tim Garcia. “The girls all played well.”

The Braves faced Saint Mary’s on Friday afternoon.

