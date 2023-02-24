The Justin-Siena boys lacrosse team won a nonleague game in head coach Kevin Duffy’s debut, 9-4, over Miramonte in Orinda on Tuesday.

The Braves took a 2-0 lead only to see Miramonte claw back to tie it by the end of the first quarter. But Justin-Siena led at halftime after getting a last-second goal. Colt Maloney picked up a tough ground ball and got it to junior Kane Williams, who put it in the net for a 4-3 lead.

The Braves never looked back, outscoring the Matadors 5-1 in the second half. Justin-Siena leaned heavily on a mostly young defense led by senior Evan Smith, junior Sean Ryan and goalkeeper Drew Hummer.

Sophomore Austin Dragoo showed he is ready to take on a bigger role this season at both close defense and long stick midfielder. Dante Leonardi started his senior season with great production on offense.

“Tonight our defense stepped up in a big way,” Duffy said. “Drew was lights out in cage and cleaned up some mistakes by our young defense. Sean and Evan set the tone for a strong defensive effort. Jack was a beast on face offs and ground balls.

“Offensively we needed to do a better job controlling the game. Tonight was a good start for our team and we know what we need to do to get better and have the type of season we are capable of.”

In their home opener Thursday night at Dodd Stadium, the Braves fell 10-6 to a tough Division 1 opponent in Marin Academy in even tougher weather. Lacrosse is played rain or shine, and there was plenty of rain affecting play.

The Braves got off to a quick start and kept pace through the first quarter, as it was tied 2-2 after one period. The second quarter saw Marin Academy start to separate and the Wildcats (1-0) went into the break with a 6-3 lead.

The teams played nose-to-nose throughout the second half, when the visitors outscored the Braves 4-3.

Shea lead Justin-Siena in ground balls and was 60% on faceoffs. Co-captains Hummer, Smith and Ryan anchored the defense against a very efficient WIldcats offense.

Co-captains Luke Ficeli, Leonardi, and Kane Williams led Justin’s scorers.

“Tonight we went against a tough squad in Marin Academy,” Duffy said. “Jack had another outstanding game facing off against MA’s best. On offense, Dante and Luke helped to keep us in the game. Marin Academy forced us to play a lot of defense and once again our boys stepped up. Sean was a leader out there along with Drew. Marin Academy was able to control the game and ultimately win, but our guys got better tonight and made a lot of progress.”

The Braves face perennial Division 1 powerhouse San Ramon Valley at Dodd Stadium on at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2.

JV Boys Basketball

Justin-Siena 60, Petaluma 32

The Braves concluded their season with a home victory over Petaluma on Feb. 6. Justin-Siena finished its season on a 12-game win streak and shared the VVAL championship with American Canyon. Both teams finished league with 11-1 records. Justin-Siena was 18-7 overall.

All nine Braves who suited up scored, led by Charlie Vaziri with 24 points and 9 rebounds.

Also contributing were Finn Machado (2 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists), Xiano Ortega (7 points, 12 rebounds), Armani Maxwell (7 points), Justin Mangelson (5 points 3 steals), Bradley Bautista (4 points 3 rebounds), Alex Ruiz (5 points 3 rebounds, 2 steals), Josh Madayag (4 points 3 assists) and Griffin Messenger (2 points 4 rebounds).

Not playing for the Braves due to injury were Dylan Arnold, Gianni Reyes and Marco Barbosa.

For the season, Justin-Siena was extremely balanced. All 12 members of the team contributed with their own strengths. The four captains were Vaziri, Machado, Mangelson and Bautista. The team played with trust and confidence for one another which translated into success.

Season statistical highlights were Vaziri scoring 350 points and hauling in 186 rebounds. Machado had 215 points, 143 rebounds and 57 assists, Arnold 164 points, Ortega 164 rebounds, Mangelson 42 steals, Madayag 46 assists and 29 steals, Ruiz 55 rebounds and 33 assists, Bautista 90 points and 50 assists, Maxwell 75 rebounds, Messenger 72 rebounds and 58 points, and Reyes 20 rebounds. Barbosa averaged 4 rebounds a game.