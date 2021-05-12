Napa Valley Prep Report: Braves sweep Grizzlies in track and field

Justin-Siena swept the varsity divisions and visiting Napa High won both junior varsity divisions in a Vine Valley Athletic League track and field meet Saturday at Dodd Stadium.
“It was a very good meet overall, with some tight finishes and athletes doing well to push through a bit of headwind,” Justin-Siena coach Gary Prince said.
For the Braves’ varsity boys, who won 90-45, Seth Morrison claimed the 100 meters in 12.10 seconds, Cole Chatagnier was second (12.20) and Miles Martin fourth (12.31). Teammates Hunter Bledsoe (12.55), Ethan Jefferson (12.60), Nathan Zheng (12.75, personal record) and Dexter Kelly (13.36, PR) placed sixth through ninth. Napa High’s Gabe Gissell (12.21) was third and Edwin Ponce (12.53, PR) was fifth.
Morrison made it a sprint sweep by winning the 200 in a PR 24.16 seconds. Placing second through fourth were Gissell (24.64), Napa High’s Adrian Navarro (25.21) and Ponce (25.66, PR), with the Grizzlies’ Daniel Hernandez in seventh (27.19). Bledsoe was fifth (25.88) and Jefferson sixth (26.33).
The Braves’ Charles Wenzel took the 800 (2:27.14, PR), with teammate Sean Flaherty fourth (2:48.38, PR) and Napa’s Martin Salinas second (2:34.96, PR) and Andre Fannin third (2:43.36, PR).
Jacob Guiducci swept the 1600 meters (4:47.62) and 3200 (10:50.98) for Justin-Siena.
In the 1600, teammate Vishnu Vijayakumar was second (5:11.46, PR) and Wenzel third (5:31.34), and Fannin (5:34.47) and Salinas (5:49.08, PR) were fourth and fifth. Vijayakumar (11:26.25) and Wenzel (12:34.41, PR) were also second and third in the 3200.
Navarro won the 400 (54.89, PR) and Hernandez was fifth (1:03.90) for Napa, and the Braves’ Jack Foust (55.59, PR), Jack Carey (57.83) and Henry Boeschen (58.10) were second through fourth.
Napa’s Liam Wallace-Harper won the 110 hurdles (16.32, PR) over Justin-Siena’s Sam Boeschen (16.99).
Wallace-Harper also won the pole vault at 10 feet, with Justin-Siena’s Theo Lemieux (9-0) placing second and Dexter Kelly (9-0, PR) taking third.
Running uncontested in the 300 hurdles were Chatagnier (44.42), Sam Boeschen (1:07.94) and Matthew Breniesen (1:08.07, PR).
Winning the 4x100 relay for Justin-Siena were Bledsoe, Martin, Chatagnier and Morrison won in 46.07.
The Braves placed 1-2 in the 4x400 relay, in 4:23.74 and 5:11.89.
Justin-Siena was uncontested in the throwing events. Placing 1-2-3-4 in the shot put were Casey Potrebic (40 feet, 1 inch, PR), Angel Garcia (33-6, PR), Giancarlo Guerrero (33-3, PR) and Sean Flaherty (29-10, PR). Placing 1-2-3-4-5 in the discus were Garcia (85-4½, PR), Potrebic (84-4), Guerrero (70-8, PR), Henry Boeschen (70-1, PR) and Flaherty (65-2, PR).
Napa’s Tristan Hug swept the jumps, winning the high jump (6-2, PR), long jump (19-6) and triple jump (40-8).
In the high jump, Wallace-Harper was second (6-0), Breniesen third (5-2) and Sam Boeschen fourth (5-2). The long jump saw Bledsoe place second (18-1½), followed by Sam Boeschen (17-8½, PR), Jefferson (17-7, PR), Carey (17-½), Henry Boeschen (16-10, PR), Napa’s Cameron Paterson (16-5½) and the Braves’ Kelly (16-1) and Breniesen (14-9). Finishing 2-3-4-5 in the triple jump were Wallace-Harper (40-6), Henry Boeschen (36-6, PR), Paterson (35-11, PR) and Breniesen (31-5½).
Leading the Braves’ varsity girls, who won 93-29, was Sydney Thweatt with wins in the 100 meters (13.45), 200 meters (27.56) and 300 hurdles (50.12).
Placing 2-3-4-6-7-8 for Justin-Siena in the 100 were Liliana Hobaugh (13.95), Natalie Kelly (14.22), Gabriella Davis (14.25), Isabella Balmaceda (14.59), Hannah Spare (15.05) and Isabella Epperson (16.72, PR). Napa’s Gabriela Chong Kam was fifth (14.32).
In the 200, Kelly was second (29.12), Chong Kam third (29.56), and the Braves’ Catherine Sherburne (29.79) and Roses Newell (29.81) were fourth and fifth.
Justin-Siena’s Lila Heffernan was second in the 300 hurdles (51.42, PR), but won both the 800 (2:45.32, PR) and 1600 (5:57.51, PR). The rest of the top five in the 800 were Napa’s Kim Moreno (2:50.03, PR), Justin-Siena’s Ainsley Adams (2:58.82, PR) and Napa’s Alondra Palafox (2:58.97, PR) and Eileen Potter (3:01.79, PR). Following Heffernan in the 1600 were Moreno (6:19.34, PR), Palafox (6:39.27, PR), Potter (6:46.45, PR) and Adams (6:59.08).
Napa’s Aliyah Aguiar was a winner in both the 400 meters (1:06.74), where she edged Newell (1:07.26) and the Braves’ Bella Holman (1:08.27), and the 100 hurdles (17.18), where Heffernan (19.64) was second.
The Grizzlies’ Analaura Pizano won both the shot put (25-9) and discus (68-6). The rest of the top six in the former were from Justin-Siena — Emery Messenger (25-2, PR), Sherburne (23-7, PR), Epperson (19-0, PR), Melanie Berghout (18-8, PR) and Juliana Giovannoni (17-5). The rest of the discus throwers were also Braves — Messenger (57-9½), Sherburne (50-8, PR), Giovannoni (44-7), Berghout (41-11) and Anna Weaver (31-11).
Kelly, Heffernan, Davis and Thweatt teamed to win the 4x100 relay (52.29) over teammates Balmaceda, Epperson, Spare and Alyssa Curtola (58.15).
In the 4x400 relay, Adams, Holman, Newell and Sherburne won in 5:21.79.
Justin-Siena’s Grace Hill won the high jump (4-10, PR) over teammate Heffernan (4-10, PR).
Kelly took the pole vault over Heffernan, 7 feet to 6 feet.
In the long jump, Hobaugh (15-8, PR) and Holman (15-5, PR) placed 1-2, Aguiar (14-7) was third, and Epperson (12-1½), Berghout (11-6, PR) and Giovannoni (10-1, PR) placed 3-4-5.
Heffernan won the triple jump (31-4) over Holman (28-2).
The Napa JV girls won 24-9, getting individual wins from Arcie Alvarado in the 100 hurdles (23.73) and 300 hurdles (1:14.83), Kyra Caberto in the 100 meters (15.38, PR) and Daniela Bonilla in the 800 meters (3:30.98). Justin-Siena’s Isabella Balmaceda won the 200 (30.15, PR).
For the Grizzlies’ JV boys, who won 67-31, Aidan Smith won the 800 (2:29.27, PR), the 1600 meters (5:39.03, PR) and 3200 meters (12:38.95, PR).
Also for the Grizzlies, Liam Ramsey claimed the 200 meters (28.04, PR) and 400 meters (1:06.59, PR), Gabriel Farrella won the high jump (5-8, PR) and pole vault (9-0), Hudson Truchard took the long jump (18-2), and Calvin Chapman claimed the triple jump (32-3½).
For the Justin-Siena boys, Jack Ibrahim swept the shot put (29-4) and discus (69-10), and Aiden Ramirez won the 100 meters (13.78).
Varsity Volleyball
Justin-Siena 3, Petaluma 1
The Braves won at Petaluma on Tuesday night, 26-24, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22.
Justin-Siena defended well against a strong Trojans offense, head coach Kate Reilley said. In Game 3, Petaluma fought back with a quick and aggressive offense that the Braves' blockers were unable to defend, but Justin-Siena pulled out a close Game 4.
Eleanor Meyers led the Braves with 11 kills out of 18 swings. Emery Messenger had 8 kills out of 19 swings, and Ranessa Rualo added 11 assists and 13 digs.
"This was a great bounce-back win for us tonight," Reilley said. "We played good team volleyball, especially when Petaluma made adjustments on offense. The Trojans did a great job moving the ball around. But our girls never gave up and worked hard all 25 points of each game, even when we were down."
Justin-Siena's freshman squad also won, 25-16, 25-11 wins, serving 17 aces. The Braves' JV also won, 25-22, 25-14, with scrappy defense and tough serving.
The Braves host American Canyon at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Varsity Girls Soccer
Sonoma Valley 3, Justin-Siena 1
Tessa Salvestrin kept her scoring streak going with a second-half goal for Justin-Siena (2-3 VVAL), but the Dragons widened their 1-0 halftime lead Tuesday night in Sonoma.
"Credit to Sonoma being the better team physically and mentally as we didn’t come out with the same aggression compared to previous matches," said Justin-Siena head coach Eric Branagan-Franco. "The girls will need to step it up for Friday if we want to compete with Casa Grande (2-0-1 VVAL), which has been dominating league of late."
Varsity Softball
Clear Lake 6, St. Helena 4
Clear Lake was one of only three teams that had managed to take a lead on St. Helena this season, but all three had led only in the first inning.
On Tuesday against the first-place Saints, the Cardinals took one-run leads in the second and fifth innings and handed St. Helena its first North Central League I loss of the season.
Clear Lake out-hit the Saints (14-5, 10-1 NCL I) 9-5, touching senior pitcher Carter Dahline for 9 singles, 6 runs (4 earned) and 1 walk while striking out once in the first 5 1/3 innings. Aribella Farrell got the last two outs, one via strikeout.
“Clear Lake played an outstanding game and made its at-bats count in the fifth with four straight hits,” St. Helena head coach Brandon Farrell said. “But we had good efforts all the way around, and we’re still up two games with three left to play.”
The Saints’ 5 singles came from Sofia Cupp (1 for 2, walk, hit by pitch, stolen base, 2 runs), Linnea Cupp (1 for 2, 2 walks, stolen base), Mia Wagner (1 for 2, RBI, walk, 2 stolen bases), Dahline (1 for 3, RBI, run) and Farrell (1 for 4, run).
Varsity Baseball
El Cerrito 8, American Canyon 1
The Wolves visited El Cerrito for a nonleague game Tuesday and were out-hit 8-4. Their hits came from Riley Carlos (1 for 2, walk, run), Ryan Mitchell (1 for 3), Roman Webb (1 for 2, RBI, walk) and Dayvon Lucas (1 for 3).
Carlos pitched the first three innings and took the loss after allowing 1 earned run on 5 hits, 1 walk and 2 strikeouts. The Gauchos scored two in each of the fourth and fifth frames to go up 5-0.
St. Helena 18, Clear Lake 5
Brent Isdahl and the Saints enjoyed their biggest offensive day of the season at Clear Lake on Tuesday, as the junior went 4 for 5 with a home run, 3 RBIs and 2 runs to lead St. Helena 16-hit attack. Isdahl’s 2-run homer highlighted a 6-run rally in the top of the first inning that helped starter Stacy Nelson III pitch 4 innings of 4-hit ball. The senior struck out 6, hit one batter, and gave up 4 walks and 4 earned runs. Liam Gilson pitched the fifth, allowing an earned run on 3 strikeouts and 2 walks.
St. Helena’s other hits came from Miles Harvey (3 for 4, 2 RBIs, walk, 3 runs), Spencer Printz (3 for 5, RBI, 3 runs), Jasper Henry (3 for 5, double, RBI, 2 runs), Nelson (1 for 3, double, RBI, walk, 2 runs), Gilson (1 for 3, RBI, 2 walks, 3 runs), Diego Nunez (1 for 1, RBI, run) and Micah Marquez (1 for 3, RBI).
Justin Maldonado drew 2 walks and scored twice, and Will Meyer and Justice Penterman each had an RBI.
Vintage 6, Sonoma Valley 4
The Crushers (6-2, 4-1 VVAL) rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning and relief pitcher Erik Kvidahl struck out the side in the bottom half to get the win in Saturday's comeback victory at Sonoma's Arnold Field.
Jackson Cole (1 for 1) singled, Nick Schuttish walked, Ian Avalos (2 for 4, double) singled, and all three scored on wild pitches for Vintage's final runs. Alex Dehzad (1 for 3, run), Dylan Rody (1 for 3, run), Davide Migotto (1 for 4, RBI) and Alec Nunes (1 for 2, run) had the Crushers' other hits.
The Crushers host Petaluma in a battle of the VVAL's second-place teams at 4 p.m. Wednesday.