Napa Valley Prep Report: Braves sweep Grizzlies in track and field

On Tuesday against the first-place Saints, the Cardinals took one-run leads in the second and fifth innings and handed St. Helena its first North Central League I loss of the season.

Clear Lake out-hit the Saints (14-5, 10-1 NCL I) 9-5, touching senior pitcher Carter Dahline for 9 singles, 6 runs (4 earned) and 1 walk while striking out once in the first 5 1/3 innings. Aribella Farrell got the last two outs, one via strikeout.

“Clear Lake played an outstanding game and made its at-bats count in the fifth with four straight hits,” St. Helena head coach Brandon Farrell said. “But we had good efforts all the way around, and we’re still up two games with three left to play.”

The Saints’ 5 singles came from Sofia Cupp (1 for 2, walk, hit by pitch, stolen base, 2 runs), Linnea Cupp (1 for 2, 2 walks, stolen base), Mia Wagner (1 for 2, RBI, walk, 2 stolen bases), Dahline (1 for 3, RBI, run) and Farrell (1 for 4, run).

Varsity Baseball

El Cerrito 8, American Canyon 1

The Wolves visited El Cerrito for a nonleague game Tuesday and were out-hit 8-4. Their hits came from Riley Carlos (1 for 2, walk, run), Ryan Mitchell (1 for 3), Roman Webb (1 for 2, RBI, walk) and Dayvon Lucas (1 for 3).