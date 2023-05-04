The Justin-Siena and Petaluma High boys golf teams went into Monday’s Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament one loss to each other, making it a two-way race for the title, and the Braves came away with the win.

Led by freshman Jack Keller’s 4-over-par 76 at Valley of the Moon Golf Course in Santa Rosa, Justin-Siena’s 438 was eight strokes better than the Trojans’ 446.

Casa Grande narrowly came in third at 447, with Vintage a close fourth with a 450. Sonoma Valley was fifth at 488, American Canyon sixth with a 495, and Napa High seventh at 515.

The final overall league standings were in the same order. Justin-Siena finished 17-1, Petaluma 16-2, Casa Grande 9-9, Vintage 9-8-1, Sonoma Valley 6-11-1, American Canyon 4-14, and Napa High 1-17.

American Canyon’s Brandon Torres and Vintage’s Tom Walder tied for medalist honors with 73s. Also breaking 80 were Petaluma’s Kyle Krupp (75) and Casa Grande’s Aiden Smith (78).

Justin-Siena head coach Ray Graziani and assistant coach Dan Stilwell were nervous after Charlie Keller’s 82, Andrew Crist’s 89 and Jack Sordi’s 94 gave the Braves a one-stroke lead with two scorers yet to finish. Bruno Freschi and Logan Khoury came in with 97s, bettering their Petaluma counterparts by seven shots for an eight-shot win.

“It was a great team effort,” Graziani said. “It took some of the best rounds of the year by all six players. Each of them found ways to play the course the way that best suited their game. This is one of the hardest-working group of boys I have ever coached and am so proud of them today.”

As league champion, Justin-Siena advances as a team to the North Coast Section Division 2 Championship at Rooster Run Golf Club in Petaluma this Monday.

Also for Vintage, James Stuard had an 87, Cole Bailey a 92, Carson Teagarden a 96, Alex Rutherford a 102, and Jonah Crane a 103.

American Canyon’s scores were rounded out by Jameson Hester with a 98, Maddox Villa-Carlos a 100, Tytin Crisafulli a 105, Cristian Cruz a 119 and Miles Brodit a 121.

For Napa High, Ari Massey shot 94, Weston Butler 101, Axel Clark 102, Henry La Liberte 103, and Seth Daniel 115.