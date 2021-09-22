Napa Valley Prep Report: Braves top Wolves in girls tennis showdown

The Justin-Siena girls tennis team won a battle of Vine Valley Athletic League leaders by defeating host American Canyon on a sweltering Tuesday afternoon, 7-0.

The Braves (4-0 VVAL) improved to 5-0 overall, extending their regular-season win streak to 43 matches.

At first through fourth singles, in order, it was Bella Rampa over Ezrielle Llave, 6-0, 6-3, Bryn Hogan over Katie Ayers, 6-0, 6-3, Naveena Jackson over Morgan Crowell, 6-2, 6-2, and Megha Jackson over Emily Satake, 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, Justin-Siena’s No. 1 pair of Tatum Newell and Jess Beaulac topped Ariel Legler and Sarah Satake, 6-0, 6-3. At No. 2, the most competitive match of the day, Kendall Manasse and Carina Dunbar scratched out a 6-0, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6) win over Kylie Dickson and Riley Yamada. At third doubles Margaret Cooke and Michaela Pucci downed Abby Alejandrino and Marlene Razo Diaz, 6-1, 6-3.

Justin-Siena head coach Jim Reilly was happy to see his players step up the Wolves’ challenge.