Napa Valley Prep Report: Braves top Wolves in girls tennis showdown

The Justin-Siena girls tennis team won a battle of Vine Valley Athletic League leaders by defeating host American Canyon on a sweltering Tuesday afternoon, 7-0.
The Braves (4-0 VVAL) improved to 5-0 overall, extending their regular-season win streak to 43 matches.
At first through fourth singles, in order, it was Bella Rampa over Ezrielle Llave, 6-0, 6-3, Bryn Hogan over Katie Ayers, 6-0, 6-3, Naveena Jackson over Morgan Crowell, 6-2, 6-2, and Megha Jackson over Emily Satake, 6-1, 6-2.
In doubles, Justin-Siena’s No. 1 pair of Tatum Newell and Jess Beaulac topped Ariel Legler and Sarah Satake, 6-0, 6-3. At No. 2, the most competitive match of the day, Kendall Manasse and Carina Dunbar scratched out a 6-0, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6) win over Kylie Dickson and Riley Yamada. At third doubles Margaret Cooke and Michaela Pucci downed Abby Alejandrino and Marlene Razo Diaz, 6-1, 6-3.
Justin-Siena head coach Jim Reilly was happy to see his players step up the Wolves’ challenge.
“We’re just getting started basically. We’ve got Vintage (4-0 VVAL) on Thursday and Petaluma (2-2 VVAL) next Tuesday,” he said. “But this was a great challenge today. We have five freshmen, two sophomores, two juniors and a senior starting. It was hot, but they fought through it and it’s always good to be challenged. They were all a little nervous, but they’re only going to get better as the season goes. We’re excited.”
Rampa, the Braves’ senior, improved to 34-1 during her four seasons after playing mostly at No. 2 singles the last three years.
“She’s a captain and I can’t say enough about her,” Reilly said. “She just goes out there and competes and wins.”
American Canyon head coach Annie Monteleone said
“All the girls are working very hard. We worked all summer and a lot of freshmen are playing very well. I moved a lot of the JV people from last spring up to varsity this year and they’re doing well, too.”
She said Emily Satake went into the match undefeated.
“She has an all-around tennis game,” the coach said.
American Canyon also plays its next match at Vintage, next Tuesday.
Varsity Girls Golf
Justin-Siena 278, Petaluma 298
Alex Mazzucco had three pars and Marley Sennott carded two pars as the Braves won Tuesday’s VVAL match at Rooster Run Golf Course in Petaluma.
“All of the girls brought their ‘A’ game, contributing to our undefeated season so far,” head coach Elaine Cavalin said.
Varsity Volleyball
Justin-Siena 3, American Canyon 0
The Braves handed visiting American Canyon — which had started the season with a best-ever 7-0 start — its second loss in three VVAL matches Tuesday night, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18.
Anna Hanson had 10 kills for Justin-Siena (7-2, 4-0 VVAL), while Ranessa Rualo 14 assists and 4 service aces, Erin Edora 7 digs and 3 aces, Emery Messinger six kills and Reagan Brumfield five kills. Head coach Kate Reilley said Messenger and Brumfield also played “amazing” defense with a collective 10 digs.
The Braves started strong with tough serving to take the first set. The Wolves (8-2, 3-2 VVAL) fought back in the second and third set and forced Justin-Siena “out of system,” according to Reilley, but the Braves prevailed.
“Our execution tonight was great,” Reilley said. “The girls got the job done and never stopped fighting for the next point. With tough serving and scrappy defense, we were victorious. Back to work to prepare for next Tuesday at Petaluma High.”
For American Canyon, Nalani Bustos had 4 aces and 17 assists, Giselle Torres 8 kills and 18 digs, Gabriella Trinidad 5 kills, and Charlize Francisco 18 digs.
JV Volleyball
American Canyon 2, Justin-Siena 1
The Wolves (9-1, 5-0 VVAL) improved to 2-1 three-set matches by coming back to win a 20-25, 25-18, 15-11 thriller at Justin Siena on Tuesday.
“The team made errors in the first set, then made the adjustments needed to get back on track for the win,” American Canyon head coach Rick Manibusan said.
Jaelyn Denina (6 blocks, 7 kills) and Ava Berry (5 aces, 6 blocks, 13 kills) controlled the middle front for the Wolves, while Isabella Avila (19 digs, 4 kills), Danielle Abuan (4 digs), Adrienne Nicolas (13 digs, 1 kill) and Isabella Trinidad (2 digs, 2 kills) balanced the offensive attacks.
Defensive support came from Jasmine Gallegos (16 digs), Vanessa Vidriales-Zarate (7 digs) and Keana Resultay (2 aces, 11 digs), with Sophia Bernabe (10 assists) and Maleia Magaoay (4 assists) directing the team.
Freshman Volleyball
Justin-Siena 2, American Canyon 1
The Braves improved to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in VVAL play with a wild 25-15, 22-25, 15-13 win over the visiting Wolves on Tuesday.
For Justin-Siena, libero Stella Keller was 14 of 14 serving with 1 ace and 2 digs, outside hitter Dakota Tinsley went 8 of 8 serving with 3 aces and 1 dig, setter Ainsley McNicoll was 7 of 7 serving with 2 aces, 3 digs and 1 kill, and setter Anna Bueno-Kling went 6 of 6 serving with 1 ace, 3 digs and 2 kills.
The Braves were 50 of 55 serving (91%) and made numerous clutch plays down the stretch to extend rallies and stay alive.
“American Canyon is a great team and proved to be a tough opponent,” Justin-Siena coach Matthew De Fina said. “They were resilient and did a nice job. It was an exciting match to watch.”
The Braves team will compete in Sonoma Valley’s Paganini Invitation Tournament on Saturday.
