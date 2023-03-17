In a rematch of Justin-Siena’s 7-0 playoff win over Healdsburg in last year’s North Coast Section Division 4 quarterfinals, the Braves traveled to Healdsburg’s Recreation Park on Thursday and had the Greyhounds’ number once again in a 10-1 nonleague rout.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Scoring in each of the first four innings, Justin-Siena (4-1) continued to show plenty of offensive potential early in the season as it handed Healdsburg (5-1) its first defeat.

In addition to Everet Johnson's third home run of the season, Trevor L’Esperance and Braeden Butler picked up clutch, two-out, two-strike singles to break the game open for the Braves. The pair also turned a slick 6-4-3 double play to end the third inning.

On the mound, Johnson was dominant en route to his second win of the season, blanking the hosts after they made it a 2-1 game in the bottom of the first inning. He went the first six innings, allowing one earned run on four hits, no walks, a hit batter, and 10 strikeouts. He struck out the side in the fifth inning on nine pitches. Luke Giusto relieved him in the seventh and struck out the side in his season debut on the bump.

For the Braves at the plate, Dalen Tinsley (1 for 4, walk, two stolen bases, two runs scored), L’Esperance (2 for 4, RBI, three stolen bases, two runs scored), Johnson (2 for 3, home run, three RBI, walk, two runs scored), Giusto (1 for 3, double, walk, run scored), Jake Fletcher (2 for 3, RBI, walk, stolen base, run scored), Jason Gray (sacrifice fly, RBI) and Sam Denkin (1 for 3, two stolen bases).

The Braves face another tough road match up on Saturday when they head to Alameda to face St Joseph Notre Dame (2-1) at 1:30 p.m.

Varsity Badminton

Vintage 12, Petaluma 3

The Crushers swept all but girls singles and mixed doubles in Thursday’s Vine Valley Athletic League win at Petaluma.

From first through fourth singles, respectively, it was Sam Loomis over Miles Kenner, 21-12, 21-11, Collin Durfee over Eduarto Barron Valdeg 21-10, 21-18, Bruno Ledesma over Michael Griffin 21-10, 21-10, and Tyler Hansen over Jonas Ashton 21-16, 13-21, 21-11.

In girls doubles, No. 1 Trojans player Maya Palmer defeated Akhila Donthi 21-11, 21-18, and Petaluma No. 2 Tenlee Leone came back to beat Allyson Crowley 5-21, 21-17, 21-18. Denying the sweep were Vintage No. 3 Lily Busby, who cruised past Joanna Alexander 21-10, 21-8, and Briana Hurtado, who downed Lylli Codd 21-14, 21-19.

In boys doubles, Loomis and Durfee downed Barron Valdeg and Griffin 21-9, 21-13, and Victor Rodriguez and Hansen outlasted Colin Pratt and Will Osman 21-10, 18-21, 21-13.

Sweeping the girls doubles were Colette St. Aubin and Donthi, with a 21-9, 21-13 win over Michelene Savey and Alexander, and Molly Merkner and Victoria Hernandez, with a 21-17, 21-14 victory over Alyissa Codd and Max Trader.

In mixed doubles, top Vintage players Ledesma and St. Aubin put away Palmer and Kenner, 21-10, 21-15, Petaluma’s Leone and Ashton downed Aina Akuboshi and Victor Chen, 21-16, 21-17, and No. 3 Crushers Adrien Hoxey and Busby pulled out a 22-20, 21-10 win over Lylli Codd and Pratt.

Today in sports history: March 18 Video 1953: Don Schlundt leads Indiana to NCAA basketball championship 1990: Loyola Marymount beats defending champion Michigan in tourney's highest-scoring game 1993: Santa Clara becomes second 15-seed to win first-round NCAA Tourney game 2001: Reggie Miller becomes first player in NBA history to accumulate 2,000 3-pointers 2007: Kobe Bryant scores 50 for second straight game 2008: Boston Celtics snap Houston Rockets' 22-game winning streak 2009: New Jersey's Martin Brodeur breaks Patrick Roy's NHL record for career wins by goaltender 2013: LeBron James, Miami Heat win 23rd in a row