Napa Valley Prep Report: Braves win VVAL girls golf title

The Justin-Siena girls golf team wrapped up an undefeated run through Vine Valley Athletic League competition by winning the 18-hole VVAL Tournament on Monday on Valley of the Moon Golf Club’s Sugarloaf Course in Santa Rosa.
Brooklyn Blankenship shot an impressive 80 and Alex Mazzucco had a 94 as they earned the No. 2 and No. 3 All-VVAL spots, respectively. Natalie Krystal added a 97, Vannia Dagnino a 109, Ava Preston a 112, and Anna Weaver a 123.
The Braves qualified as a team for the North Coast Section Division II Tournament, scheduled Monday, Oct. 25, on the West Course at Blue Rock Springs Golf Club in Vallejo. They will be joined by individual qualifier Peyton O’Hara of Vintage.
Varsity Cross Country
Justin-Siena competes in Hayward
The varsity boys placed 21st out of 26 small schools and the varsity girls were 14th out of 15 small schools for the Braves at the P. Wilder Mariner Invitational on Saturday at Hayward High.
Charles Wenzel, a sophomore, placed 120th out of 208 runners to lead the boys in the three-mile course with a time of 18 minutes, 35.6 seconds. Rounding out the Braves were senior Devon de los Santos (19:01.5), sophomore Wyatt Paulson (19:02.0), junior Jack Carey (19:21.6 ), senior Jack Duffy (19:25.7), junior Owen Fortner (19:53.7) and senior Dexter Kelly (20:06.4).
For the girls, freshman Hailey Schuemann placed 47th out of 141 runners to lead Justin-Siena with a time of 20:35.3. Also competing were junior Oliva Janerico (63rd, 21:17.3), freshman Paige Helms (25:15.9), junior Quinn Edie (28:54.1) and freshman Sofia Campos (30:06.7).
The Justin-Siena JV boys didn’t have enough runners to post a team score, but sophomore Giorgio Baldini made noise by placing 18th out of 104 runners in 18:52.0. Also running for the Braves were freshmen Franklin Kelly (22:34.3) and Shane Green (24:41.2).
“Despite having some runners out and transportation getting lost on the way, the team posted solid results,” Justin-Siena head coach Ali Dragoo said. “It was a good lesson in time management and executing a race start under pressure beforehand — obstacles will come up along the way, but you need to do everything you can to get to the start line and finish the race.
“Great job by the varsity boys for getting where they needed to be in a pinch and performing well, too.”
The Braves will compete in VVAL Cluster Meet No. 3 next Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Tolay Lake Regional Park in Petaluma.