Napa Valley Prep Report: Braves win VVAL girls golf title

For the girls, freshman Hailey Schuemann placed 47th out of 141 runners to lead Justin-Siena with a time of 20:35.3. Also competing were junior Oliva Janerico (63rd, 21:17.3), freshman Paige Helms (25:15.9), junior Quinn Edie (28:54.1) and freshman Sofia Campos (30:06.7).

The Justin-Siena JV boys didn’t have enough runners to post a team score, but sophomore Giorgio Baldini made noise by placing 18th out of 104 runners in 18:52.0. Also running for the Braves were freshmen Franklin Kelly (22:34.3) and Shane Green (24:41.2).

“Despite having some runners out and transportation getting lost on the way, the team posted solid results,” Justin-Siena head coach Ali Dragoo said. “It was a good lesson in time management and executing a race start under pressure beforehand — obstacles will come up along the way, but you need to do everything you can to get to the start line and finish the race.

“Great job by the varsity boys for getting where they needed to be in a pinch and performing well, too.”

The Braves will compete in VVAL Cluster Meet No. 3 next Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Tolay Lake Regional Park in Petaluma.