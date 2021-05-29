Napa Valley Prep Report: Braves, Wolves square off in track finale

American Canyon 10, Justin-Siena 0 (5 innings)

In a most memorable Senior Day game, 12th-graders led them to the Wolves to their first win of the season Friday in a mercy rule-shortened contest.

Riley Carlos threw a 5-hitter with 9 strikeouts and 1 walk for American Canyon (1-10, 1-7 VVAL), and helped his cause with a tremendous day at the plate, going 2 for 2 with a double, stolen base and 3 runs scored.

The Wolves had 9 hits in their highest-scoring game of the season. Ryan Mitchell was 2 for 3 with a double, 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Mason Brodit went 1 for 2 with a double and 3 RBIs, Tyree Reed was 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs, a hit by pitch, and 2 runs scored, Jordan Fisher went 1 for 2 with a hit by pitch, stolen base and 2 runs scored, Roman Webb and Antonnio Lawson were each 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Vinnie Espejo was hit by a pitch scored a run.

Casa Grande 4, Vintage 3

Up 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh in Petaluma on Friday, the Crushers got a popup, then allowed the next batter to reach on an error but forced him out. One out away from pulling into a first-place tie with Casa Grande, they gave up a full-count walk, a tying RBI single, another single, and a walk-off RBI single to drop the VVAL heartbreaker.