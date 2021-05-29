Napa Valley Prep Report: Braves, Wolves square off in track finale

The Justin-Siena track and field teams swept host American Canyon on Wednesday, its girls and boys each finishing 6-0, with fast relays and close finishes in a number of events — even with a headwind on the finishing stretch.
The Justin girls won 94-37 behind junior Sydney Thweatt, who finished the season undefeated in individual events by winning the 300 hurdles in 50.17 seconds and anchored both winning relay teams.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
In the 4x100, she teamed with Natalie Kelly, Lily Hobaugh and Gabby Davis on a league-best time of 51.12 seconds that was close to the school record. Thweatt also followed Catherine Sherburne, Roses Newell and Katie Heffernan on a 4x400 team that took 11 seconds off its previous best with a league-leading time of 4:21.60.
Lila Heffernan won the 800 meters in a personal record 2:38.37 and 1,600 meters (5:55.90), with American Canyon’s Beyah Matteo and the Braves’ Ainsley Adams placing 2-3 in both races.
Hobaugh led a Justin sweep in the 100 meters with a personal record (13.51), ahead of runner-up Kelly (13.97, PR) and third-placer Davis. Hobaugh also won the 100 hurdles, with Katie Heffernan placing second, and led a 1-2-3 sweep of the long jump with Bella Holman placing second and Isabella Epperson third.
Kelly claimed the 200 meters (28.46), followed by Davis (29.20, PR) and Siyah Youngblood (29.35, PR). Kelly also won the pole vault (8 feet), with Emery Messenger (7-6, PR) in second and Juliana Giovannoni (6-6, PR) in third.
Katie Heffernan took the triple jump (32.6), with Messenger (30-5, PR) taking second and Bella Holman (27-10½) third.
Newell won the 400 meters (1:03.78) with a 2-second PR.
In the throwing events, American Canyon’s Salina Ohman won the discus (76 feet, 10 inches), with teammate Yesenia Cardenas (63-10) placing second and Messenger (63-0, PR) third. Cardenas claimed the shot put (26-8), with Ohman (26-1) and Messenger (24-1) again finishing 2-3.
The Justin-Siena boys won 95-40 behind senior Jacob Guiducci’s wins in the 800 (2:13.85), 1600 (4:54.62) and 3200 (11.00.94). American Canyon’s Yahir Madrigal was second in the 1,600 — with a PR (5:02.54) — and 3,200, and the Braves’ Vishnu Vijayakumar took third in each event.
Paul Guisto of Justin Siena battled Andres Cardenas of American Canyon right to the line for second (2:17.89) and third (2:17.98, PR) in the 800, respectively.
Justin-Siena’s 4x100 relay team of Hunter Bledsoe, Miles Martin, Cole Chatagnier and Seth Morrison won big in 45.59, also finishing undefeated in league.
The same four also competed in the 100 meters, where Morrison (11.86), Martin (12.02) and Chatagnier (12.06) placed 1-2-3. The 200 meters saw Morrison (24.17) edge the Wolves’ Alfons McCoy (24.20), with American Canyon’s Devin Pearson placing third (24.61, PR).
Pearson won big in the 400 meters, in a PR of 43.87, followed by McCoy (54.14) and Justin-Siena’s Jack Foust (56.02).
Braves senior Sam Boeschen ran a VVAL-leading time in the 110 hurdles (16.31) and ran the 300 hurdles to a second-place finish (45.23) behind winner Chatagnier (43.84), while the Wolves’ Anthony Huynh was third (49.25).
American Canyon’s Ethan Luong, Pearson, Ezekiel Anderson and McCoy won the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:47.44.
The Wolves’ Harold Malone Jr. captured the shot put (49-3, PR) and discus (134-09) over runner-up Casey Potrebic of Justin Siena (42-3 and 122-0, PR). The Braves’ Giancarlo Guerrero was third in the discus (90-8) and teammate Angel Garcia was third in shot put (35-6).
The Braves’ Jack Carey (5-4), Matthew Breniesen (5-2) and Sam Boeschen (5-2) swept the high jump.
Justin also swept the long jump, where Hunter Bledsoe (18-6½) was first, Carey (17-6, PR) was second and Ethan Jefferson (17-4) was third, and the triple jump, where Henry Boeschen (35-9), Breniesen (32-9, PR) and Giusto (29-4) went 1-2-3.
In the pole vault, American Canyon’s Kester Cayl Alejandrino was first at 11 feet, Justin’s Dexter Kelly second with a PR of 10 feet, and the Braves’ Theo Lemieux was third at 9 feet.
Varsity Volleyball
Napa 3, Petaluma 1
The Grizzlies hosted Petaluma on their Senior Night and were led to the 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-17 victory by their 12th-graders — except for Angelina Miller, out with a broken hand, and Mia Larson, out with a second ACL tear.
"We played well and came out on top at the end of a very injury-laden season," Napa head coach Kelly Van Winden said. “The small crowd enjoyed the entertaining play, with both squads playing great defense.”
Aliyah Aguiar, after competing in a Big Game track and field meet in the afternoon, led the Grizzlies with 12 kills. Shannon Sowersby had with 11 kills, Kelly Leighton had 2 kills, and Mara Miller had 12 assists.
Isabella Berger led Napa defensively with 13 digs while playing outside hitter.
Also unable to play were Aubrielle La Pointe (rolled ankle), Bailey O’Callahan (concussion) and Grace Marek, who was rear-ended driving to Thursday’s match at American Canyon but is OK, Van Winden said.
It was the last match for the Grizzlies, who never got to play a Big Game against Vintage this year due to a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the Crushers to cancel their season after just four matches.
Varsity Baseball
American Canyon 10, Justin-Siena 0 (5 innings)
In a most memorable Senior Day game, 12th-graders led them to the Wolves to their first win of the season Friday in a mercy rule-shortened contest.
Riley Carlos threw a 5-hitter with 9 strikeouts and 1 walk for American Canyon (1-10, 1-7 VVAL), and helped his cause with a tremendous day at the plate, going 2 for 2 with a double, stolen base and 3 runs scored.
The Wolves had 9 hits in their highest-scoring game of the season. Ryan Mitchell was 2 for 3 with a double, 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Mason Brodit went 1 for 2 with a double and 3 RBIs, Tyree Reed was 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs, a hit by pitch, and 2 runs scored, Jordan Fisher went 1 for 2 with a hit by pitch, stolen base and 2 runs scored, Roman Webb and Antonnio Lawson were each 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Vinnie Espejo was hit by a pitch scored a run.
Casa Grande 4, Vintage 3
Up 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh in Petaluma on Friday, the Crushers got a popup, then allowed the next batter to reach on an error but forced him out. One out away from pulling into a first-place tie with Casa Grande, they gave up a full-count walk, a tying RBI single, another single, and a walk-off RBI single to drop the VVAL heartbreaker.
Davide Migotto went 3 for 3 with a double, RBI, hit by pitch and run scored to lead Vintage (11-3, 8-2 VVAL) at the plate. Also contributing offense were Alex Dehzad (1 for 2, hit by pitch, walk, run), Ian Avalos (1 for 4, RBI), Sam Gomez (1 for 3), Jorge Lopez-Rios (1 for 3), Boden Cooke (1 for 3) and Gavin Rabanal (walk, run).
Dylan Rody pitched the first five innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 6 hits, 3 strikeouts and no walks.
Varsity Girls Basketball
American Canyon 57, Sonoma Valley 37
The Wolves (8-3, 7-2 VVAL) won Friday’s Senior Night game behind 12th-grader Amaree Bennett’s 18 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.
Other American Canyon seniors scoring were Emily Aranda (5 points), Jasnoor Sidhu (3 points, 2 rebounds) and Eliza Garcia (2 points, 1 rebound). Also scoring were Jasmine Fontilla (14 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals), Destiny Evans (7 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals), Jullianna Cornelio (6 points, 2 rebounds) and Trinity Billingsley (2 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal).
The Wolves close the season at Petaluma at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Varsity Boys Water Polo
Justin-Siena 10, American Canyon 9
Elijah Santiago had 5 goals, 2 assists, 2 steals, a field block and a caused kickout to lead the Wolves in Wednesday’s VVAL loss.
Gabe Cueva had 2 goals, 2 steals, an assist and a caused kickout and won three sprints. Nicholas Margolati had 2 goals, 2 assists, 2 steals and 3 caused kickouts. Ethan Rosario chipped in 2 assists and a steal. Goalkeeper Thomas Glenn had 5 saves.
Varsity Girls Water Polo
Justin-Siena 23, American Canyon 5
Angel Sapida had 2 goals, 2 assists and 5 steals to lead the Wolves in Wednesday’s VVAL loss.
Lily Mosing had 2 goals and an assist while playing in the field in the second and fourth quarters, and 6 saves while playing goalkeeper in the first and third quarters.
Emily Long had 1 goal and 1 steal, and Abby Sapida had 2 steals, 1 assist and 1 caused kickout and won a sprint.
JV Baseball
Justin-Siena 7, American Canyon 5
The Wolves made only 1 error while Justin-Siena committed 4, but couldn’t overcome a 6-4 deficit after three innings Friday at American Canyon.
Brandon Torres was 2 for 3 with a stolen base for the Wolves, Isaiah Peterson 1 for 2 with a stolen base, Tegan Wendt 1 for 3 with a triple and run scored, James Aken 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored, and Erick Lopez 1 for 1. Kamari Antoncich had an RBI and scored, J.J. Sundita had an RBI, and Pierre Smith and Jaedon Mendoza each scored.
Justin-Siena’s offensive contributors were Matt Chadsey (2 for 3, RBI, hit by pitch, 2 runs), Stevie Todd III (1 for 1, double, 2 RBIs, 2 stolen bases, run), Luke Giusto (1 for 2, RBI, stolen base, run), Jack Sordi (1 for 1, RBI), Cesar Evina (1 for 1), Trevor L’Esperance (1 for 3, walk, run), Denzel Dilley (sacrifice bunt, walk, run), Aidan Phinney (RBI), Emrys Davies (hit by pitch, sacrifice fly, RBI) and Andrew Hileman (hit by pitch, run).
Giusto pitched the first 4 2/3 innings for the win, allowing 5 runs (3 earned) on 5 hits, 5 strikeouts and 2 walks. Eddie Padilla (1 1/3 inning, hit, strikeout, walk) relieved him and was replaced by L’Esperance after hitting Peterson to put the tying run at the plate with no outs in the seventh. L’Esperance closed with a 5-pitch save, inducing a 5-4-3 double play from Chadsey to Dilley to Giusto and getting Sundita to line out to Chadsey.
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
The Justin-Siena girls water polo team defeated Vintage, getting other players involved when the Crushers shut down the Braves' top scoring threat.
It was Senior Day for the St. Helena High baseball team, but it was one freshman Micah Marquez will remember just as much.
Justin-Siena swept the varsity divisions and visiting Napa High won both junior varsity divisions in a Vine Valley Athletic League track and f…
The Vintage High boys soccer team beat crosstown rival Napa High in a Big Game for the second time this season.
The Vintage High track and field program swept a Vine Valley Athletic League meet against visiting American Canyon.