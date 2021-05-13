Napa Valley Prep Report: Braves wrestle Trojans on Senior Night

The Justin-Siena wrestling team honored its four seniors before squaring off with Petaluma on Wednesday night in a scrimmage, as all Vine Valley Athletic League meets are considered this spring.

Anthony Fannin, Jacob Guiducci and Sebastian Medina each received a Wrestle Brave belt for competing for the Braves all four years, while Isaac Dominguez received a Wrestle Brave medal as a two-year competitor. Fannin will attend the University of Kentucky, Guiducci will be going to UCLA, Dominguez will attend Saint Mary’s, and Medina will go to Sacramento State.

"We are so proud of these four,” Justin-Siena head coach Jason Guiducci said. “They all took different paths to get here and have had varying levels of success. Their common denominator is that they toughed it out and will finish out, which is made even more impressive in that their last season was during a pandemic.”

Medina, who recently returned to the mat, notched a 50-second pin and Guiducci tallied an 18-1 technical fall.

Cooper Cohee was lauded after a 3-2 loss to past state meet qualifier Nick Trave, who wrestled for the Napa Sheriff’s Activities League as a youth and is headed to Wisconsin-LaCrosse to wrestle next year. Cohee pulled within 1 point after falling behind 3-0 against his former SAL teammate and looked strong late.