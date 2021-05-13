Napa Valley Prep Report: Braves wrestle Trojans on Senior Night

The Justin-Siena wrestling team honored its four seniors before squaring off with Petaluma on Wednesday night in a scrimmage, as all Vine Valley Athletic League meets are considered this spring.
Anthony Fannin, Jacob Guiducci and Sebastian Medina each received a Wrestle Brave belt for competing for the Braves all four years, while Isaac Dominguez received a Wrestle Brave medal as a two-year competitor. Fannin will attend the University of Kentucky, Guiducci will be going to UCLA, Dominguez will attend Saint Mary’s, and Medina will go to Sacramento State.
"We are so proud of these four,” Justin-Siena head coach Jason Guiducci said. “They all took different paths to get here and have had varying levels of success. Their common denominator is that they toughed it out and will finish out, which is made even more impressive in that their last season was during a pandemic.”
Medina, who recently returned to the mat, notched a 50-second pin and Guiducci tallied an 18-1 technical fall.
Cooper Cohee was lauded after a 3-2 loss to past state meet qualifier Nick Trave, who wrestled for the Napa Sheriff’s Activities League as a youth and is headed to Wisconsin-LaCrosse to wrestle next year. Cohee pulled within 1 point after falling behind 3-0 against his former SAL teammate and looked strong late.
In girls competition, Ya-Ya Martinez drew compliments for her minor decision loss, as she had kept fighting until the end. Morgan Hoban also drew praise for earning his first win in exhibition action.
The Braves visit Casa Grande next Wednesday.
Varsity Girls Water Polo
Justin-Siena 25, Napa 5
Goalkeeper Twyla Borck had 24 saves, an assist and a steal as the Braves defeated the Grizzlies at the American Canyon High pool on Wednesday, improving to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the VVAL.
Sarah Reynolds had 8 goals and Lina Phinney 7 goals to lead Justin-Siena’s scoring, each adding 2 assists and 2 steals. Carlie Fiorito scored a career-high 5 goals, adding 2 assists and a steal. Taylor Blakely supplied 3 goals and 8 assists, Elle Baskerville 1 goal and 6 assists, and Maddie Vanoni a goal, an assist and a steal.
Varsity Baseball
Vintage 14, Petaluma 2
In a battle of the VVAL’s second-place teams, the Crushers (7-2, 5-1 VVAL) pulled away with a six-run rally in the fourth against visiting Petaluma on Wednesday and out-hit the Trojans 19-6.
Starter Dylan Rody pitched 4 innings of 3-hit ball, allowing 1 earned run on 3 strikeouts and 3 walks to get the win. Reid McCaffrey finished up with 2 innings of 3-hit ball, with 1 earned run, 1 walk and 2 strikeouts.
Leading the Crushers at the plate were Ian Avalos (3 for 4, home run, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), Sam Gomez (3 for 4, home run, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), Boden Cooke (3 for 4, RBI, run) and Sam Neal (3 for 3, double, RBI, walk, stolen base, 3 runs).
Also with multiple hits were Alex Dehzad (2 for 5, 2 triples, RBI, 2 runs) and Jorge Lopez-Rios (2 for 4, double, sacrifice fly, 2 RBIs, run). Other offense came from Davide Migotto (1 for 3, triple, 3 RBIs, hit by pitch, walk), Nick Schuttish (1 for 2, triple, RBI, run, walk), Jackson Cole (1 for 1, double, run), Eli Rojas (run) and Gavin Rabanal (sacrifice bunt, walk).
Justin-Siena 9, Sonoma Valley 0
The first of two RBI doubles by Noah Young (3 for 4, 3 RBIs, stolen base, 2 runs) and an RBI single by Braden Snoke (1 for 2, RBI, hit by pitch, run) in the first inning gave starting pitcher Nick Andrews all the run support he needed to cruise to his first career complete game, a 73-pitch, 2-hit, 7-strikeout shutout over visiting Sonoma Valley on Wednesday.
Justin-Siena (5-4, 3-3 VVAL) played a complete, well-rounded game, chasing the Dragons’ starting pitcher with two runs in the third on a Madden Edwards sacrifice fly and an RBI single by Robby Sangiacomo (1 for 2, RBI, walk, stolen base, run).
Andrews took a no-hit bid into the fifth and threw no more than 12 pitches in any single inning, and helped his cause by going 2 for 4 with a stolen base, run and RBI.
Defensively, left fielders Keith Binz and Jackson Dann combined to make 7 putouts and offensively, the Braves tallied 12 hits while adding a season high 5 steals.
David Elias (2 for 3, run), Dalen Tinsley (1 for 4, RBI, stolen base, 2 runs), Bryce Laukert (1 for 1, 2 walks, run) and Everet Johnson (1 for 1) also had hits for the Braves.
JV Girls Basketball
Petaluma 39, Justin-Siena 33
The Braves (1-1 VVAL) lost a tough back and forth battle in their first game in nearly a month. Every single player on the Justin-Siena roster scored and contributed in the game.
Bella Balmaceda led the Braves with 15 points. Hanna Spare, Erica Joie-Sales and Peytom Myers each had 4 points, and Aaliah Mora and Ella Palter scored 3 apiece.
The Braves next host Vanden at 10 a.m. Saturday.
JV Baseball
Sonoma Valley 18, Justin-Siena 15
The Dragons defeated the visiting Braves by a football-like score in a crazy game Wednesday. Sonoma Valley led 10-0 after one inning, only to find itself trailing 11-10 after the next two Justin-Siena at-bats. The Dragons were ahead 13-11 after four but once again trailed, 14-13, after six. But the five-spot they dropped on the Braves in the bottom of the sixth was too much for the Braves to erase in the seventh.
The Braves got multiple hits from Denzel Dilley (3 for 5, RBI, hit by pitch, 2 runs), Andrew Hileman (3 for 4, RBI, 2 runs, walk), Matt Chadsey (2 for 4, 2 RBIs, 3 runs, hit by pitch, stolen base, walk) and Emrys Davies (2 for 4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, walk). Also providing offense were Luke Giusto (1 for 4, walk, stolen base, run), Aidan Phinney (1 for 5, 2 RBIs, run), Eddie Padilla (1 for 2, run), Cesar Evina (walk, run), Kevin Montes (walk) and Trevor L’Esperance (run).
Freshman Baseball
Justin-Siena 7, Petaluma 6 (9 innings)
The Braves seized victory in dramatic walk-off fashion Wednesday thanks to a walk-off, two-run double by Sam Denkin in the bottom of the ninth inning. Denkin went 4 for 4, with another double in the eighth and singles in the first and fifth.
Nic Scevola pitched the first 5 innings, allowing 4 runs on 4 hits, 1 walk and 5 strikeouts. Stevie Todd III earned the victory, pitching the final 4 innings and yielding just 2 runs on 3 hits while striking out 5 and walking 1.
Jason Gray, Jack Sordi and Todd also had multiple hits, with Gray adding 2 stolen bases and Sordi singling in Justin-Siena’s first run in the first.
“We have a special group of athletes,” said Braves head coach Andrew Olney. “They just make the plays when the team needs it the most. They showed so much heart and desire to get this win and they deserve it.”
The Justin-Siena ninth-graders (5-2) host the St. Helena JV team at 11 a.m. Saturday.