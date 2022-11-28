Napa Valley Prep Report: Calistoga drops football semi to Stuart Hall on adjusted field, 52-16

Football can be all about momentum, especially for a team that’s way behind but scores just before halftime and rides that confidence right back into the game.

In Friday night’s North Coast Section eight-person football semifinal at Kezar Stadium in San Francisco, Calistoga had a chance to cut No. 1 seed Stuart Hall’s 16-point lead in half moments before halftime.

But the fifth-seeded Wildcats stalled at the Knights’ 6-yard line, charging up the hosts instead, and Stuart Hall pulled away for a 52-16 win.

“Any coach will tell you it could have been different with some small bounces of the ball in either direction,” Calistoga head coach Shane Kohler said. “Same with this game, in my opinion.”

The Knights (8-2) will host No. 2 seed Branson (9-2) at Kezar for the title at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Stuart Hall edged the Bulls 22-20 during the regular season, also at Kezar.

Calistoga made three trips to the historic Golden Gate Park field this season, including two to complete the semifinal.

On Nov. 18, the Wildcats trailed 24-8 while facing fourth down and 6 inches at the Stuart Hall 26 with 1:18 left in the first half.

Calistoga Athletic Director Eric Seitz then pointed out to the referees that the goalposts were installed for 11-man football, which is played on a field 20 yards longer than an eight-person field, and were too far away — in case the Wildcats wanted to kick a field goal at that point. It wasn’t gamesmanship, Kohler said, noting Heitz had mentioned it to the officials before the game, too.

After a long discussion, everyone went home and it was decided the next day by the NCS that the game would be continued on a corrected field a week later — at the same point, down and time on the clock.

Calistoga got that first down, but not the touchdown it needed at that point.

The Knights kicked off to start the second half and bent without breaking on defense again. Calistoga drove all the way to the Stuart Hall 1 before a running back fumbled the ball into the end zone. The Knights fell on the ball for a touchback.

“A score there, in theory, would have had the game back at zero all,” Kohler said. “However, that was not in the cards Friday night.”

Stuart Hall finally got the ball back and continued its air assault on offense, while Calistoga lost two more fumbles and got intercepted.

“It’s been a continuation of our season, in that we’re getting 300, 400 yards a game with not much to show for it,” Kohler said. “I give Stuart Hall credit for the solid gameplan — bend don’t break, attack the ball, and let their MVP find the receivers.”

Christian Martinez, a senior who shared quarterback duties all season with junior Edgar Caldera before finishing his career as the only option because of a season-ending injury to Caldera, put Calistoga on the board with a 1-yard scoring keeper and a two-point conversion pass to senior Santo Argueta.

The Wildcats also scored on a 3-yard run by junior Jose Vega, and another conversion pass to Argueta.

Calistoga also lost a lopsided semifinal last year, 68-37 to Branson, having played the Bulls much closer, 32-30, during their league meeting.

“It’s the second season in a row Calistoga has had a championship team that fell short in the semis by a large inconvenient margin,” Kohler said. “I’ve coached these young men throughout their youth in many sports, and I see the potential. Calistoga will have a championship-worthy football team through the next five years, at least. I can’t wait to support them and see what they can accomplish.”

Varsity/JV Girls Wrestling

Vintage 3rd at Tokay tourney

The Crushers took three varsity and two junior varsity grapplers to Saturday’s Tokay tournament in Lodi for their first matches of the season, and they finished third out of 45 teams. Only champion Tokay and runner-up Clayton Valley placed higher.

McKayla Youngblood, a senior at 116 pounds, led the varsity trio with a first-place finish with a 3-0 record, recording two pins and a 7-2 decision.

Placing second was Cassidy Lopez, a junior at 121 pounds, who went 2-1 with two pins. Lily Miller, a sophomore at 137 pounds, was 2-2 with a pin and placed fourth.

In JV action, freshman Valerie Chicatta wrestled at 121 pounds and was 2-1 with her first-ever pin for third place. Wrestling for her first ever time was senior Brianna Fry, who got her first-ever pin in her first match at 170 pounds and finished 1-1 and in third place.

All Vintage wrestlers faced tough competition but still combined for 10 wins, seven by pin.

Varsity Girls Basketball

Justin-Siena 48, San Rafael 33

Jordan Washington had near-double-double of 15 points and 9 rebounds as the Braves opened the season with a road win on Saturday.

Justin-Siena struggled to score early while the Bulldogs knocked down some outside shots to take a 12-9 lead after one quarter. However, the Braves turned up their defensive intensity, got their offense clicking and outscored San Rafael 39-21 the rest of the way — including 14-5 in the third quarter.

Lauren Keller collected 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, Mary Heun 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, Emery Messenger 5 points and 2 rebounds, Bella Balmaceda 3 points, Hannah Spare 2 points and 4 rebounds, Megha Jackson 2 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals, and Jesilyn Beaulac 2 points.

The Braves, who continued to struggle from the free-throw line with a 9 of 23 performance, will host Gateway at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“This was not the prettiest or best performance from our team, but getting a win on the road to start your season is always a good thing,” Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “The team did a good job of turning up the defensive intensity, especially in the second half, and that was able to lead us to some easy baskets and opportunities. We definitely have some work to do, but we will take starting 1-0 heading into some big Division 4 games this week.”

The Braves won their Foundation Game at Tamalpais on Tuesday, 50-39, though the win doesn’t count toward their record. It was one of many exhibition games played that night to raise money for the North Coast Section Scholarship Foundation.

Eager to get their season started, the Braves played like it counted, draining 42% of their shots from the field and 33% from the 3-point line. Justin-Siena won every quarter and pulled away in the fourth quarter by turning up its defensive pressure and getting a few baskets in transition.

The Braves were 6 of 18 from the free-throw line and committed 24 turnovers.

Washington had a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds. Heun added 14 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals, Jackson 8 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, Keller 3 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals, and Messenger 2 points and 3 rebounds.

Sophia Dominici, Spare and Beaulac chipped in 2 points each. Bettencourt said Naveena Jackson, who had 3 rebounds, also played great defense on Tam's leading scorer in the fourth quarter. Balmaceda contributed 4 rebounds and 2 steals.

“While this game doesn't count, it was a good way for us to prepare for the season against a tough, physical team,” Bettencourt said. “We still have a lot of work to do in terms of getting consistency throughout the game, but we did a lot of good things and showed some promise as we head into the season.”

Vintage 47, Dublin 36

Having been edged 37-34 by visiting Benicia in their season opener 11 days before, the Crushers (1-1) picked up their first win at home Saturday night.

Leading the way for Vintage were Rachel Galvin (14 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals), Lizzie Qui (11 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists) and Cienna Alvarez (8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals).

Also chipping in were Ella Pridmore (5 points, 2 steals) and Grace Guitner (5 points, 6 rebounds).

The Crushers visit Northgate (2-0), the North Coast Section Division 2 runner-up last season, in Walnut Creek on Tuesday night.

Varsity Boys Basketball

Justin-Siena 59, Freedom 44

The Braves defeated the visiting Falcons from Oakley on Saturday afternoon. Justin-Siena (2-0) led wire to wire, but Braves head coach George Nessman said Freedom (0-1) proved to be a difficult opponent that competed hard.

Both teams had their moments, but a 14-0 run by Justin-Siena in the first half afforded the Braves a solid working margin.

Vince Jackson scored 18 points on 9 of 11 shooting and Travis Hightower contributed 14 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocked shots to lead Justin-Siena, while Ma'el Blunt had 6 assists.

The Braves take on Southern California power Santa Margarita at 8 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Vontoure Classic at De La Salle in Concord.

Varsity Girls Cross Country

Smit, Braves lead Valley at NCS Championships

Justin-Siena junior Lea Smit, an international student from Germany, led all Napa Valley runners with a 21st-place finish out of 110 runners in the Division 4 girls race at the North Coast Section Championships Smit, whose time was 20 minutes and 6.3 seconds, also led the Braves to the best team finish by a Napa Valley school in placing 10th out of 15 Division 4 girls teams.

Also competing for the Justin-Siena girls were freshmen Isabella Fernandez (64th, 21:51.4) and Abigail Loose (75th, 22:22.2) and sophomores Lily Dominguez (83rd, 22:59.7) and Anna Kling (85th, 23:01.7).

While Smit plans to return to Germany for her senior year, the rest of the young Braves could be back next year.

American Canyon was 14th as a team in Division 3, led by three underclassmen of their own — sophomore Maya Ugarte (90th, 23:08.3), junior Emma Piazza (95th, 23:32.6) and junior Ellaine Fuerte (105th, 24:44.4). The Wolves also had senior Briana Hernandez-Lopez (114th, 27:16.9), sophomore Hannah Wildes (116th, 28:26.3) and senior Telorah Kawakami (122nd, 42:52.6).

The Division 2 girls race saw sophomore Eliza Chapin pace Vintage with a 69th-place time of 21:44.8 out of 148 runners, leading the Crushers to a 16th place finish out of the 21 teams in that division.

Rounding out the Vintage girls were junior Naomi Tessier (81st, 22:13.9), freshman Ivy Alexander (93rd, 22:33.9) and seniors Sophia Notaro (96th, 22:48.0), Susana Nuno (99th, 22:59.7) and Lilla Kasper (125th, 24:17.8).

The Napa High girls, who were 20th as a team in Division 2, featured junior Maya Aaen (80th, 22:12.6), senior Anna Scudero (113th, 23:26.5), junior Sonya Mitchell (115th, 23:30.1) and seniors Jazmin Damian (137th, 25:29.3) and Chloe Dinsdale (147th, 28:38.3).

Varsity Boys Cross Country

Boyadjieff, Smith, Fyre lead Valley at NCS meet

Calistoga freshman Scott Boyadjieff, the only Wildcat at the North Coast Section Championships, had the highest finish by a Napa Valley runner in the Nov. 19 meet at Hayward High as he placed 48th out of 179 boys in Division 5 with a time of 17 minutes, 39.7 seconds.

In Division 2, Vintage sophomore Grayson Fyre led the Crushers to a 15th-place finish out of 23 teams with a time of 16:50.4, placing 53rd out of 160 runners.

Also running for the Crushers were sophomore Valentin Arango (17:48.2), senior Collin Durfee (92nd, 17:54.9), freshman Anthony Willmert (100th, 18:07.6), sophomore Jack Heffner (106th, 18:16.8) and freshmen Teddy Eichner (111th, 18:25.0) and Brody Cullinane (139th, 19:26.2).

Napa finished 19th in the division as a team, led by senior Aidan Smith’s 68th-place time of 17:10.2.

The young Grizzlies were also represented by juniors Finn McGrath (112th, 18:31.1) and Jean-Luc Pijanowski (116th, 18:39.6), sophomore Isaiah Rojas (119th, 18:47.1), freshman Jack Moore (127th, 19:11.6), senior Uriel Ortiz (130th, 19:15.0) and sophomore Ryan Butler (136th, 19:21.4).

In Division 4, Justin-Siena finished 17th out of 18 schools behind senior Cameron Wang, who placed 80th out of 128 runners in 18:19.3 to lead the way.

Also competing for the Braves were junior Giorgio Baldini (111th, 20:07.1), senior Jack Carey (116th, 20:39.8), sophomore Shane Green (117th, 20:43.6) and freshmen Jack Jamison (118th, 20:52.0) and Ryan Reber (124th, 22:06.9).

American Canyon ended up 21st out of 22 teams in Division 3, with senior Emanuel Barajas placing 81st out of 150 runners in 18:32.2 to lead the Wolves.

Also competing for American Canyon were senior Moises Soto (129th, 19:57.7), sophomores Arch-Ivan Cruz (131st, 20:12.1) and Preston Leslie (132nd, 20:14.9), junior Josue H. Agudelo (133rd, 20:25.6) and freshman Demetrius Venzon (146th, 23:30.5).