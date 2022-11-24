Napa Valley Prep Report: Calistoga, Stuart Hall to resume NCS football semifinal on Friday

The Calistoga High football team was trailing host Stuart Hall 24-8 with 1:18 left in the first half of last Friday night’s North Coast Section Eight-Person playoff semifinal, facing fourth down at the hosts’ 26-yard line and needing to gain about 6 inches for a first down.

That’s when Calistoga’s co-athletic director Eric Seitz approached the referees and brought up a problem with the goalposts, according to Wildcats head coach Shane Kohler. Goalposts are supposed to be at the back edge of each end zone on all football fields. But the site of this game, Kezar Stadium in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, has the goalposts set up for 11-person football. Because eight-person football is played on a field 80 yards long, the goalposts were 10 yards farther from midfield than they should have been.

Kohler said Seitz pointed it out to the referees before the game, too, but that the referees decided to play the game with the existing setup anyway.

“I was going to go for it, but our AD pointed out to the refs that we couldn’t go for a field goal if we wanted to because the goalposts weren’t in the field of play,” Kohler said.

Calistoga played on the same field, with goalposts in the same spots, in a league loss to Stuart Hall on Oct. 22, as well as last year.

“But it’s written in our bylaws for eight-person football that the field has to be properly equipped with at least one properly placed goalpost available to make it a legitimate game,” Kohler said.

Heitz said Monday that the NCS told him the game would be resumed this Friday night at Kezar, with the goalpost problem fixed, and the Wildcats at the same spot on the field, with the same time left on the clock, down 24-8 with two timeouts left for the half.

“We don’t know, if we win, when the final will be because it will be after the championship deadline,” Heitz said. “This whole thing’s been a pretty big mess, but it looks like we’re going to work it out one way or the another.”

Prep Cross Country

St. Helena unable to compete in section meetThe Saints were hoping to have 14 runners compete in the North Coast Section Championships at Hayward High on Nov. 19. Any high school runners could compete in the meet as long as they were registered by the deadline of 12 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14.

But St. Helena missed that deadline and the section would not make an exception for the Saints.

“We didn’t do our due diligence as an athletic department to make sure that it was verified that our registrations were in by the deadline, and it’s the responsibility of the athletic director to make sure that that happens,” St. Helena Athletic Director Brandon Farrell said. “Unfortunately, that means that 14 kids can’t participate in the meet. It’s horrible. No amount of feeling bad for the kids is going to make up for the fact that they don’t get to race at sections.

“The bylaws state that their deadlines need to be met and they remind us several times through the fall when the deadlines are. You can imagine what chaos would take place if people were allowed to submit their teams or individuals after the deadline. The schools adopt these laws, not the section itself. So for the section to go against the schools, the schools that voted against these rules, it would be inappropriate.”