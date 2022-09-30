Napa Valley Prep Report: Casa Grande dominates first VVAL center meet

The Casa Grande cross country program won every division except the junior varsity boys, which went to Napa High, at the first Vine Valley Athletic League center meet of the season Wednesday at Wetlands Edge Park in American Canyon.

Casa Grande’s varsity boys won 29-55 over runner-up Napa High, followed by Petaluma with 71, Vintage 81, Justin-Siena 117 and American Canyon 148. Sonoma Valley did not have the minimum of five runners needed to post a team score — in any of the four divisions.

For Napa High, Finn McGrath placed fourth in 17:30.0 and teammate Uriel Ortiz fifth in 17:34.5 out of 40 runners to lead all Napa Valley participants. Also running for the Grizzlies were Jean-Luc Pijanowski (13th, 18:07.5), Cruz Palafox (15th, 18:08.9), Noah Massey (18th, 18:22.3) and Isaiah Rojas (19th, 18:24.9).

Representing Vintage were Grayson Frye (seventh, 17:47.5), Valentin Arango (12th, 18:05.7), Anthony Willmert (16th, 18:16.6), Aiden Rutherford Vintage (18:42.5), Teddy Eichner (18:45.7), Angel Borrayo (19:38.7) and Brody Cullinane (20:24.8).

Running for Justin-Siena were Cameron Wang (11th, 18:01.7), Peter Eierman (18:44.5), Wyatt Paulson (18:50.0), Jack Carey (19:12.7), Giorgio Baldini (19:21.7) and Shane Green (19:40.0).

Emanuel Barajas placed 17th in 18:17.1 to lead American Canyon, which also had Austin Graeber (19:29.8), Josue Agudelo (19:35.1), Arch-Ivan Cruz (19:38.2), Moises Soto (19:39.3), Dominick Andrade (22:50.9) and Jaden Tonsager (23:48.4).

The varsity girls race saw Casa Grande beat runner-up Petaluma 36-52, followed by Justin-Siena (68), Napa (83), Vintage (108) and American Canyon (164).

Justin-Siena had the Napa Valley’s top two finishers out of 40 runners as Lea Smit placed fourth (21:38.8) and Hailey Schuemann sixth (21:50.1). They were joined by teammates Abigail Loose (11th, 22:29.1), Lily Dominguez (23:25.2), Anna Kling (24:01.4), Eponine Celaya (24:02.2) and Ashalyn Celaya (24:22.0).

Napa High had a pair of top-10 finishers in Annie Scudero (eighth, 21:58.5) and Alondra Palafox (ninth, 22:01.7), followed by teammates Maya Aaen (13th, 22:31.1), Sonya Mitchell (18th, 22:58.4), Chloe Dinsdale (27:22.4), Mila Cornell (28:46.6) and Jazmin Damian-Guzman (25:12.4).

Competing for Vintage were Eliza Chapin (14th, 22:33.0), Lilla Kasper (23:36.1), Sophia Notaro (23:36.5), Susana Nuno (23:37.1), Irene Pinilla Marinas (23:38.8), Sophie Nassiri (24:25.5) and Ivy Alexander (24:56.9).

Running for American Canyon were Maya Ugarte (23:53.1), Ellaine Fuerte (24:48.1), Emma Piazza (24:53.4), Julia Ramirez (25:27.1), Briana Hernandez Lopez (26:34.3), Aniya Cruz (27:13.0) and Mya Santiago (28:40.7).

The Napa JV boys edged Petaluma 53-58 for first place, but Vintage wasn’t far behind at 63. Casa Grande was fourth at 97, followed by Justin-Siena (122) and American Canyon (167).

Vintage’s Jack Heffner won in 18:53.9 and Diego Sanchez was ninth in 19:57.0 to lead the 14 Crushers in the 70-runner race.

Napa High’s team was led by Jack Moore (seventh, 19:41.3) and Ryan Butler (eighth, 19:47.1) and also included Victor Hoskins (10th, 20:02.0), Walter Heiser (13th, 20:17.1), Seth Koehler (15th, 20:26.1), Tomas Tapia (21:10.0), Andres Gonzalez (21:30.7), Dagon Mizuno (22:41.0), Aaron Calderon (24:43.9) and Dominic Walsh (26:29.1).

Rounding out the Vintage contingent were Miles Joshua (16th, 20:33.1), Brady Lowell (17th, 20:38.4), Luis Soriano (20:52.6), Eli Ewig (21:16.1), Dylan TenBrook Vintage (22:18.3), Nathan Luna (21:39.0), Zachary Murrell (22:30.4), Casey Title (24:55.4), Soren DeYoung (26:41.3), Ethan Lewis (27:21.2), Alex Bazan (28:04.5), Aiden Rice (29:37.9) and Konstantinos Kirgiorgis (30:31.7).

Running for Justin-Siena were Owen Fortner (12th, 20:13.6), Jack Jamison (18th, 20:43.1), Bobby Ye (22nd, 20:58.3), Jack Beckstoffer (21:41.6), Oliver Duffy (22:46.6) and Matteo Robertis (22:50.9).

American Canyon had one more runner than Vintage, its 15-runner group led decisively by 14th-place finisher Preston Leslie (20:21.1). The other Wolves were Jacob Phillips (22:09.3), Kritapol Phumarin (22:21.5), Amarjot Toor (22:52.7), Matthew Schmaling (23:05.5), Alex Alejandrino (23:20.9), Jaron Tomaneng (23:24.8), Tyler Fernandez (23:38.4), Demetrius Venzon (23:56.1), Ryland Reyes (24:33.6), Mason Brito (24:34.8), Nathan Saelee (24:42.3), Diego Ramirez (27:54.4), Bryan Belaidi (28:11.1) and Taran Dhaliwal (30:34.5)

The JV girls meet saw Casa Grande beat runner-up Justin-Siena 39-52, while Vintage (60) had the only other complete team.

Sofia Campos placed fifth out of 22 runners in 25:19.2 to lead Justin-Siena. Also representing the Braves were Paige Helms (eighth, 27:17.4), Ellie Beckstoffer (10th, 27:48.6), Quinn Edie (11th, 27:56.1), Joselyne Cervantes-Robledo (32:45.9) and Natalie Carr (34:19.6).

Vintage was led by Dayana Hernandez (seventh, 26:59.7) and also represented by Caelyn Diskin (ninth, 27:38.5), Ellie Kennedy (28:58.6), Maddie Chiu (29:29.4), Aina Akaboshi (31:40.0) and Chelsea Luna (33:12.9).

Napa’s Evy Meerholz placed second in the race in 23:04.7, but her only teammates were Tania Navarrete (sixth, 26:50.8) and Sophia Almanza (37:57.0). American Canyon’s only entrant was Hannah Wildes (28:54.6).

Varsity Volleyball

American Canyon 3, Casa Grande 0

The Wolves wrapped up an unblemished first half of VVAL play with their third league sweep, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21, Thursday night in Petaluma.

Jaelyn Denina had 7 kills to lead American Canyon (14-2, 6-0 VVAL) in hitting.

Ava Berry had 6 kills and 4 blocks. Arianna Pacheco had 14 digs and 6 kills, Kennedy Brown had 5 kills and 3 blocks, Giselle Torres had 15 digs and 19 assists, Sophia Bernabe had 3 aces and 16 digs, Isabella Avila had 15 digs, Nalani Bustos had 3 aces and 12 assists, and Tessa Castro had 14 digs.

Varsity Girls Golf

Justin-Siena 264, Casa Grande 270

The Braves improved to 6-0 in a tightly contested VVAL match at Chardonnay Golf Club on Thursday.

Natalie Krystal led Justin-Siena with a season-best 44, followed by Brooklyn Blankenship and Vannia Dagnino with 49s. Ava Preston came in with a season-best 57 and Juliana Giovannoni a 65.

“Firstly, I want to commend Casa Grande on an excellent match. They tested us from start to finish and deserve a ton of credit,” Braves head coach Chris Curnutt said. “I am proud of our girls for the way we stood up to the challenge. We certainly weren’t perfect from an execution standpoint, but we stuck with it and got the job done.”

Varsity Girls Tennis

Justin-Siena 7, Sonoma 0

The Braves (6-1, 6-0 VVAL) went to Sonoma on Wednesday and blanked the Dragons, extending their VVAL win streak to 53 matches.

From first to fourth singles, respectively, it was Bryn Hogan over Solana Staes, 6-3, 6-0, Naveena Jackson over Kate Llodra, 6-0, 6-0, Jess Beaulac over Peyton Rosa, 6-3, 6-1, and Michaela Pucci over Ava Jaymot, 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, starting at No. 1, it was Tatum Newell and Megha Jackson shutting out Izzy Janson and Alegria Silvi 6-0, 6-0, Carina Dunbar and Olivia Mazzucco beating Violet Cowles and Riley Hartnett, 6-1, 6-0, and Mya Oro and Lauren Cox defeating Yasmine Esper and Stella Sickert, 6-3, 6-3.

JV Volleyball

American Canyon 2, Casa Grande 0

The Wolves (16-3, 5-1 VVAL) bounced back from Tuesday’s league loss at Vintage with a 25-17, 25-20 road sweep of the Gauchos on Thursday.

“The team played tough defense with a balanced offense on the court,” American Canyon coach Rick Manibusan said.

The Wolves got hitting from the outside position from Vanessa Vidriales-Zarate (2 aces, 12 digs, 4 kills), Elena Countouriotis (2 kills), Isabella Trinidad (3 aces, 5 digs, 3 kills) and Adrienne Nicolas (12 digs, 4 kills). Controlling the net were Angelina Merino (2 blocks, 3 kills), Ianna Lobao (1 block, 2 kills) and Alisa Doria (1 block, 3 kills).

Directing the offense were Emeliia Johnson (8 assists, 2 kills), Kristen Maza (6 assists) and Alison Lewis (4 assists, 2 kills). Protecting the back row were Keana Resultay (4 aces, 15 digs), Zoe Lopez (4 digs) and Jennalyn Francisco (6 digs).