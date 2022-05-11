Napa Valley Prep Report: Ceuva leads 11 Wolves at section swim meet

American Canyon High School sent 11 swimmers to the North Coast Section last Friday and Saturday at Concord Community Pool.

“It was exciting to bring that many swimmers from both (boys and girls) teams, and a great experience since we were not able to compete the last two years,” Wolves head coach Sarah Wolfe said. “Our relays and some individuals had some great races.”

Especially Gabriel Cueva. The junior was seeded ninth in the 100 breaststroke going into Friday’s preliminary races, where he snagged the eighth spot with a time of 58.69 seconds and made the cut for Saturday’s A Final. He finished eighth out of 40 qualifiers in the event in 58.70.

“Gabriel is a phenomenal athlete, student and teammate. In between races he was even studying for his AP Calculus exam,” Wolfe said. “We can't wait to see what he will do next year.”

Varsity Baseball

Justin-Siena 9, Casa Grande 3

The third time was the charm for the Braves, who had lost 5-2 and 6-2 to Casa Grande during regular season but dominated the first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League baseball playoff game Tuesday night.

A two-run homer by second-seeded Casa (17-8) that gave the Gauchos a 2-1 lead after one inning at Sonoma’s Hap Arnold Field.

But the third-seeded Braves (18-6) put up crooked numbers in the third, fifth and sixth innings en route to a decisive victory, earning a spot in the title game against No. 1 seed Petaluma at 7 p.m. Friday at Arnold Field. The Trojans (18-7) ousted No. 4 Sonoma Valley 7-1 in Tuesday’s night game.

Justin-Siena got on the board in the first when Nick Andrews (3 for 4, 3 runs scored) tripled on the second pitch of the game before coming around to score on a wild pitch to Dalen Tinsley (3 for 5, double, 2 RBIs, stolen base, 2 runs scored).

Pitching the first five innings for the Braves was David Elias (5 hits, earned run, 4 strikeouts, no walks), who improved to 7-1 by shutting down a Gauchos offense averaging over six runs a game.

After Justin-Siena took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third on a Tinsley two-run single that plated pinch runner Emrys Davies and Andrews on a right-field error, Madden Edwards (2 for 4, double, RBI) delivered a booming clutch hit – a two-out double to deep right-center that drove in Tinsley.

In the top of the sixth, with a run in and the Braves leading 7-2, Everet Johnson (1 for 4, 2 RBIs) put the game out of reach by lacing a two-run double to right field on a curve ball. Johnson also shined defensively at third base on three chances, while right fielder Matt Chadsey hauled in three tough putouts.

The Braves also received offensive contributions from Bryce Laukert (2 for 3, walk, run scored), Gianni Natuzzi (1 for 4, run scored), Aidan Phinney (run scored) and JV call up Jason Gray (stolen base).

Justin’s Andrews a VVAL Co-MVP

The Co-Most Valuable Players of the Vine Valley Athletic League are Justin-Siena senior Nick Andrews and Petaluma junior Aaron Davainis, who is also the Pitcher of the Year.

Other Braves on the First Team are senior Matt Chadsey and junior Dalen Tinsley, while seniors Timmy Walsh and Madden Edwards made the Second Team.

Napa High has two First Team selections in senior Connor Ross and junior Cameron Taylor, with senior Elliot Zuidema making the Second Team.

Vintage also has two First Teamers, freshman Dario Freschi and sophomore Ian Fernandez, while senior Erik Kvidahl made the Second Team.

American Canyon did not have any all-league selections.

Varsity Boys Golf

Torres, Jewell advance to D1 tourney

American Canyon junior Brandon Torres and Justin-Siena freshman Nathan Jewell extended their seasons Monday by shooting 75s in the 18-hole North Coast Section Division 2 Tournament at Valley of the Moon Golf Club in Santa Rosa.

The top 18 finishers not on the three qualifying teams – Branson (311), Miramonte (319) and Saint Mary’s (319) – will join those teams in the Division 1 Tournament this Monday at Lone Tree Golf Course in Antioch. The individual qualifiers all shot between 71 and 76.

Jewell competed with his team, by virtue of the Braves’ VVAL title, and they shot 331. Also playing for Justin-Siena were Charlie Keller (78), Sam Gomez (81), Bruno Freschi (97) and Andrew Crist (101).

North Central League I champion St. Helena was led by Rehn Bothof and Micah Meraz Ha with 89s, while Ethan Drumm carded a 93, Miles Dunham a 95, and Jonah Anders a 101.

Rounding out the Napa Valley players were Vintage’s Nick Young (77) and Thomas Walder (91).

