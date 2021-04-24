Napa Valley Prep Report: Crushers, Braves meet just for experience

Ella Pridmore added 7 points and 2 assists, Kate Kerr 5 points and 6 rebounds, Lizzie Qui 4 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, and Liv Hedberg and Katy Gibbs 2 points each.

The Crushers (1-2 VVAL) led 11-7 after one quarter, but Justin-Siena (2-1 VVAL) tied It 18-18 by halftime and took a 32-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

“Another VVAL dogfight,” Donohoe said. “I felt our effort was tremendous and our commitment to play hard was obvious. Until we value possession of the ball, but, more importantly, improve significantly from the free-throw line, we'll be going uphill all season. I’m confident this young group will put the work in.

“It’s super fun and frustrating at the same time, coaching a young team that hasn't played together much. I see how good we can become at times, and yet we're still working to get there. Missed free throws and turnovers were again our biggest obstacle. Coaching-wise I felt I didn't have a very good night, either. That said, I'm sure this group is committed, as is the coaching staff, to continue working hard and improving daily.”

Varsity Baseball

Casa Grande 8, American Canyon 5