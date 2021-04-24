Napa Valley Prep Report: Crushers, Braves meet just for experience

Justin-Siena hosted Vintage in each school’s first Vine Valley Athletic League wrestling meet in 14 months Wednesday.
During a pandemic-impacted season comprised only of six league dual meets per team and — like all sports this spring — no team or individual championships awarded, the meets are not scored.
“The VVAL wrestling coaches decided that without a pennant to award this season’s best overall team, the teams would hold their regular dual meets as scrimmages,” Vintage head coach Maika Watanabe explained. “This would allow coaches to pair wrestlers up instead of awarding forfeits for weight classes not filled. There would not be any team scores taken, just a season to get the athletes as many matches with wrestlers around their weight from the opposing schools.”
Vintage and Justin-Siena did just that and were able to pair up 17 matches.
“We’re just focused in on having the kids get back to competing,” Justin-Siena head coach Jason Guiducci said. “With this said, the action was every bit as intense.”
Cooper Cohee, a returning VVAL champion, kicked off the night notching a pin at the 1:05 mark. Senior Jacob Guiducci, who won a Marin County Athletic League title as a freshman and VVAL crowns the last two seasons, added a pin in 3:37 for the Braves.
Kai Hoffmann, a returning VVAL silver medalist, notched a 14-7 minor decision.
A few of the Braves lost their matches but won praise from the coaching staff.
“Andrew-Bartolucci Engelbert and Joseph Rasler showed some offensive attacks and returning wrestlers Ya-Ya Martinez and Brandon Guiducci displayed tremendous fight out of some precarious situations,” Coach Guiducci said.
John Bishop, Jorge Dominguez, Anthony Fannin, Sammy Kreps and Angel Martinez round out the Braves.
“It was great seeing these kids out there pursuing their dreams once again,” said Coach Guiducci. “The CIF and NCS's decision to not have state and section championships has placed the onus on the VVAL to pull off this season in the COVID era and I feel our league coaches have really pushed to do what is best for our kids.
“With that said, there are some things we miss — like seeing the kids get their hands raised after a win or lining up for the team handshake at the end. But, all in all, we were all happy to see the kids back on the mat.”
Watanbe said most of Vintage’s team is back from the 2019-20 season, including girls state meet qualifiers Natalie Scott and Leilani Frazer and North Coast Section meet boys qualifiers Niko Smith and Dylan Smith. All four are juniors this year.
Both Smiths and Frazer won by pin Wednesday, as did seniors Edgar Navarro, Stephen Ramirez and Delani Stiles-Warner, juniors Anthony Gutierrez, Makaylah Youngblood and Parker Ribeiro-Hurst, sophomore Clayton Gambill, and ninth-graders Cassady Lopez and Joe Ellis. Sophomore Nick Sims recorded a 9-0 major decision.
“With a short season and many athletes in other spring sports, the goal of this year is to get the wrestlers some mat time,” Watanabe said.
Rounding out the Vintage girls are senior Alaina Corliss and junior Jessica Mendieta. The boys team also includes junior Jaycob Gualberto and freshmen Jeremiah Macedo and Jack Maurer.
“The team as a whole looked great for only having one week of practice on the mat prior to the scrimmage,” Watanabe said. “I think they were just ready to have a physically competitive match again. I told them before the start to just have fun and I think they did just that. I was excited just to watch and coach wrestling again.”
The Braves host Napa High on April 28, starting at 6 p.m. Vintage has a bye next week and wrestles next at Petaluma on May 5.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Justin-Siena 38, Vintage 32
The Crushers fell at Justin-Siena on Friday night despite Eden Wood’s 12 points and 15 rebounds.
Ella Pridmore added 7 points and 2 assists, Kate Kerr 5 points and 6 rebounds, Lizzie Qui 4 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, and Liv Hedberg and Katy Gibbs 2 points each.
The Crushers (1-2 VVAL) led 11-7 after one quarter, but Justin-Siena (2-1 VVAL) tied It 18-18 by halftime and took a 32-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
“Another VVAL dogfight,” Donohoe said. “I felt our effort was tremendous and our commitment to play hard was obvious. Until we value possession of the ball, but, more importantly, improve significantly from the free-throw line, we'll be going uphill all season. I’m confident this young group will put the work in.
“It’s super fun and frustrating at the same time, coaching a young team that hasn't played together much. I see how good we can become at times, and yet we're still working to get there. Missed free throws and turnovers were again our biggest obstacle. Coaching-wise I felt I didn't have a very good night, either. That said, I'm sure this group is committed, as is the coaching staff, to continue working hard and improving daily.”
Varsity Baseball
Casa Grande 8, American Canyon 5
The Wolves (0-2 VVAL) relinquished 2-1 and 3-2 leads in the early innings of Friday’s game in Petaluma. Casa Grande (2-0) took the lead for good, 7-4, with a four-run rally in the bottom of the third. Each team scored again in the fifth.
With the score 8-5 in the top of the seventh, the Wolves had the bases loaded with the tying run on first and the go-ahead run at home plate, but didn’t take advantage.
Starting pitcher Riley Carlos took the loss, allowing 3 earned runs in 3 innings. Josh Johnson the fourth through sixth innings and was very effective, giving up zero earned runs on just one hit while striking out three and walking just one.
The Wolves battled hard despite making 5 errors behind solid pitching. Mason Brodit had a big RBI triple and scored on an Antonnio Lawson sacrifice fly. Roman Webb was 1 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Carlos was 1 for 4 with 1 RBI. Webb, the catcher, also threw out two of the four Gauchos who tried to steal on him.
The Wolves will visit Sonoma Valley at Arnold Field at 7 p.m. Wednesday in their first night game of the season.
Varsity Volleyball
Napa starts 1-1 in VVAL play
Playing their first high school match in 17 months, the Grizzlies won the first set against visiting Sonoma Valley on Tuesday, 25-19, before the visitors took the last three 26-24, 25-15, 25-18 to prevail.
Shannon Sowersby carried Napa’s offense with 6 kills, while Mara Miller ran the offense and Aubrielle La Pointe had 4 service aces.
Napa came back Thursday with a 25-20, 25-18, 25-17 victory at Casa Grande.
LaPointe had 13 kills, Matilda Bourke had 4 services aces, and Morgan Crevea had 16 assists.
Napa’s JV team lost to Casa Grande, 26-24, 25-19, after falling to Sonoma Valley, 25-7, 25-15.
JV Baseball
Casas Grande 11, American Canyon 1 (5 innings)
James Aken, fresh from football with little practice pitching, threw 35 pitches in the first 2 innings. He struck out 6 and allowing zero runs on 1 hit. The Wolves used a number of pitchers for the remainder of the game. Josh Jaimon looked good in the inning he pitched, striking out 2.
At the plate, Isaiah Peterson was 2 for 3, J.J. Sundita and Jaedon Mendoza each went 1 for 1, Brandon Torres was 1 for 3, Mario Juarez had 2 stolen bases, and Ryan Landaverde had 1 stolen base.
The Wolves will host Sonoma Valley at 4 p.m. Wednesday.