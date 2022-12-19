Napa Valley Prep Report: Crushers fifth in girls Wine Valley Tournament

The Vintage High girls basketball team won the consolation championship of the Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High on Saturday with a 42-22 win over Rancho Cotate in the fifth-place game.

Lizzie Qui had 14 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals and fellow senior Rachel Galvin had 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 5 steals for the Crushers (6-3).

Ella Pridmore chipped in 6 points, 4 rebounds and 7 steals and Cienna Alvarez had 5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals.

After falling 50-41 to Mission San Jose in Thursday’s opener, the Crushers defeated Tracy, 41-29, in Friday’s losers-bracket game.

Vintage was led in that game by Qui (10 points, 4 steals), Grace Geitner (9 points, 5 rebounds), Galvin (8 points, 5 rebounds), Pridmore (6 points, 5 assists, 4 steals) and Alvarez (2 points, 6 rebounds)

Vintage (6-3) plays next at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Dougherty Valley (2-4) in San Ramon.

Napa eighth in WVT

The Grizzlies finished eighth in their own Wine Valley Tournament.

In a 67-5 loss to Northgate on Thursday, all-tournament selection Wendy Martinez and Lily Gonzalez each had 2 points and Joy Bradbury had one for Napa.

For the Broncos, Tade Scheid, Hana Neuman and Amelia Schrag each had 14 points and Samantha Myhr drained four 3 pointers for 12. Sophia Knoth and Ava Nicolas each scored 4, Makaela Summers and Elleanor Litten each had a 3-pointer, and Elena Knoth had a free throw.

In a 56-15 loss to Tracy High, Ellie Gibson had 4 points, Bradbury had a 3-pointer, and Jemma Ceja Delgado, Isabella Jasso-Nelson, Gonzalez and Martinez each had 2 points.

For the Bulldogs, Aliya Tipton and Tiana Coble each had a game-high 16 points and Madi Cornwell and Lauren Hoock each added 10. Janelle Bautista and Reanna Zuniga each scored 2.

In the seventh-place game on Saturday, Rancho Cotate beat Napa 72-23. Martinez had 11 points for the Grizzlies and earned all-tournament honors. Bradbury had 6 points, Gibson 4 and Gonzalez 2.

For Rancho Cotate, Shawna Goldthorpe and Drew Kennedy each scored 11, Grace Fredlund and Izzy Harumi each had 9, Xenia Zabaneh, Janice Williams and Gabby Aldana scored 8, Nina Boblett scored 6, and Reese Hackamack had 2 points.

Napa (1-7) will visit Oakland High (3-5) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Varsity Girls Wrestling

Vintage competes in Castro Valley tourney

The Crushers participated in a varsity/JV tournament for the third Saturday in a row this past weekend, this time at Castro Valley High.

Vintage entered three varsity girls.

Cassidy Lopez placed second with a bye, pin, a 10-0 major decision, and a 6-4 loss in the finals.

McKayla Youngblood finished third, opening with a bye before getting back-to-back pins, losing 8-7 in the semifinals, and pinning her opponent in the third-place match.

Gianna Ficele went 1-2 with a pin.

In JV action, Elysiana Medina returned to the mat after an injury to go 3-2 with two pins.

Hanna Johnson was 2-1 with two pins for a second-place finish.

Brianna Fry went 2-1 with two pins for third place.

Ava Raines was 2-2 with two pins.

Grace Lamonte had to withdraw from competition because of an arm strain while she was competing.

“Even though Grace had a strained arm, she wanted to continue,” Vintage coach Eric Jones said. “But it was best for her to withdraw and not risk further injury.”

In all, the Crushers amassed 12 pins on the day. Vintage will compete in the Albany Tournament on Wednesday before preparing for the Dec. 27-28 Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno.