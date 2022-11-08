Napa Valley Prep Report: Crushers go 1-1 in NCS boys water polo playoffs

The Vintage High boys water polo team went into the North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs with a head of steam after dominating Vine Valley Athletic League foes by an average score of 17-4 while winning the league title with a 12-0 record.

The seventh-seeded Crushers opened against No. 10 seed Castro Valley, a program that in its seventh season of existence was facing Vintage for the first time.

The Crushers won 12-6 over the Trojans (18-10), led by seven of their 10 seniors.

“We worked the entire week in practice to fine-tune our plays and discuss the competitiveness that comes with playoffs,” second-year Vintage head coach Addie Clem said. “There are much higher expectations in these games and there's a lot more at stake, as a one-goal differential could end our season. Against Castro Valley, the boys showed they came to fight for their win. Castro Valley is a strong and fast team, and they've had a similar NCS run as Vintage in the past, so we were all excited for the opportunity to move on to the next round.

Kaliq Khan had 6 goals, 3 steals and 1 assist, goalie Matthew Lloyd had 9 saves, 1 assist and 1 steal, Tanner Low had 2 goals and 5 steals, Sawyer Bristow had 2 goals, 2 assists and 2 steals, Cody Fridolfs had 1 goal, 4 assists and 1 steal, Brandon Tennant had a 1 goal, and Noah Ewig had an assist and a steal.

Teaming with Lloyd in the cage was junior Francis Mulligan, who had an assist and a steal.

“Matthew Lloyd was an absolute asset in goal. He had nine incredible saves,” Clem said. “Within the field, the entire game was well matched up. I really think it came down to the difference in goalies for this game. We made a mistake in the first couple minutes when Castro Valley earned the first goal of the game, but it lit a fire under us. We immediately tied the score 1-1 and it was our game after that. It was incredible to watch the team play together the way they did. They communicated the entire time and made sure everyone was on top of the game.”

The win advanced Vintage to a section playoff quarterfinal for only the third time in the history of its program. The Crushers faced No. 2 seed Tamalpais, which had beaten them 12-9 at the Sierra Shootout in Rocklin on Sept. 10.

Before the match, Clem basically said her team would need to play its best game of the year to beat Tamalpais.

“We already knew what a powerhouse Tam was even before we played them,” she said. “We are going to have to elevate our communication and ensure a great warm-up. Something we tend to struggle with is playing 100% right off the start of the game. It almost seems like it takes the team the first quarter of the game to warm up.

“We don't get to do that in games like these, and the team realized that in (the Castro Valley) game. We know that this game is winnable, but we also know that each teammate will need to be on the top of their game and play 110% together for that to happen.”

Despite having not played in 10 days, receiving a bye in the first round, the Red Tailed Hawks were ready — especially on defense. They shut out Vintage 6-0 in the first half.

The Crushers found their offense late in the third period, when Khan finally got them on the scoreboard. It sparked a huge fourth-quarter rally, but one that came up just short. The Crushers’ season came to an end with an 11-7 loss.

Khan had 4 goals, 4 steals and an assist for Vintage (21-5 overall), Tanner Low added 1 goal, 4 steals and 1 assist, senior Gavin Mills added a goal and an assist, senior Kyle Link chipped in a goal, and Lloyd amassed 13 saves, an assist and 3 steals in the cage.

The Red Tailed Hawks (18-8) will take on No. 3 seed Las Lomas (17-8) in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Marin Academy.

San Marin 16, Napa 4

Making their first playoff appearance since 2017, and first as a member of the NCS, the 10th-seeded Grizzlies fell to the No. 7 Mustangs in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs at Marin Academy on Nov. 2.

Napa, after finishing second in the VVAL at 9-3, finished 14-7 overall.

The Grizzlies came out limping in the first quarter with four turnovers. According to Napa co-coach Ashiq Khan, San Marin (13-10) “kept the momentum going in the middle of the pool with short drives and switches, which kept us in a defensive posture.”

He said senior Nico Franco played a great game on both offense and defense, holding the Mustangs' center to minimal action.

“We didn't feel that we were going to be outmatched in this game,” Coach Khan said. “(But) our coverage on defense was too soft and allowed for a couple of players to step in for easy, uncontested shots. Overall, I thought that we played them pretty well, despite lapses in our game plan.”

Senior goalkeeper Gabriel "Titi" Orozco had a great game with 9 blocks, Khan said, adding that seniors Carson Goodrich and Zachary Samatovicz “put pressure on San Marin offensively and did a great job picking up on defense. He said senior Alex Diaz “put his strength to work and held position at center.” Diaz spit center duties with junior Andrew Dillon, who scored 1 goal while double-teamed all game. Another senior, Cameron Taylor, got his rocket arm going late in the game and supplied a fourth-quarter goal. Pietro Bonera scored a goal early in the game, and junior Cameron Scargle also scored a goal. Jonathan Mendez, another senior, was unable to play due to illness.

“All of our players did a tremendous job this year,” Coach Khan said. “As with every year, we continue to grow. However, this year saw great leadership with our class of seniors bringing up the underclassmen. We really became one team and relied on everyone.”

Varsity Girls Water Polo

San Ramon Valley 19, Napa 4

The Grizzlies, seeded fifth in the NCS Division 1 bracket after tying Justin-Siena for third place in the VVAL at 5-5, visited No. 5 San Ramon Valley for their first NCS playoff game since 2019.

The Wolves led just 1-0 after the first seven-minute period.

“That first quarter was a win for us,” Napa head coach Ashiq Khan said. “We really didn’t expect to be so close at that point. When they came out in the second quarter, they finally realized that they had to get out to most places around the pool. I was really proud of our girls and that they kept swimming the whole game.”

Grizzlies senior goalkeeper Jossie Gonzalez gobbled up several loose balls and had great passes up the pool, Khan said, while senior Quincy Frommelt led Napa with 3 goals. Senior Lucia de los Santos kept pressure on the offensive side, he added, while counterpart senior Amelia Ott did a fantastic performance supporting on defense. Sophomore Ella Brandon chipped in 1 goal for the Grizzlies.

“We played much better defense at the end of the season than we did only a few weeks ago,” the coach added. “Our girls were switching and covering on defense, and they really did a great job.”

Varsity Football

Middletown 20, St. Helena 7

The Saints, needing to win their North Central League finale Friday night in Middletown to have a chance at the playoffs, were held in check offensively in a game that had no scoring after halftime.

“Middletown did a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage,” St. Helena head coach Ian MacMillan said. “They were aggressive and tackled very well. They did a great job of not making any mistakes or committing penalties. They were able to control the flow of the game.”

The Mustangs scored on their first three possessions — on a short run, a long pass and a long run —before the Saints could answer on a 21-yard pass from quarterback Thomas Herdell to wide receiver Charlie Wright that cut it to 20-7 just before halftime. Wright finished the game with five catches for 85 yards.

It was the defense’s turn to grab momentum after halftime, as St. Helena made a goal-line stand on the first series of the second half. But Middletown kept the Saints from scoring again by dominating time of possession, denying the visitors good field position, and winning battles in the trenches.

“We won with some good defense and our offensive line did a real good job, too,” Middletown head coach Bill Foltmer told the Lake County Record-Bee. “To beat St. Helena, your guys on the interior defensive line have to play well and they did.”

And now the Mustangs will open the North Coast Section Division 6 playoffs at MacMillan’s alma mater, Justin-Siena, at 7 p.m. Friday.

“Middletown is a well-coached team,” MacMillan said. “Coach Foltmer does a great job with his team and they do not make mistakes and do a great job on capitalizing on the other teams’ mistakes. Fans can look forward to two teams that will be very well coached. It will be a very physical game.”

Varsity Volleyball

San Rafael 3, Justin-Siena 0

Emery Messenger had 4 kills, 10 digs and passed well in her final match for the fifth-seeded Braves as they lost their NCS Division 4 quarterfinal, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23, at No. 4 San Rafael on Oct. 29.

“Emery played so consistently and was a clear leader on the court,” Justin-Siena head coach Kate Reilley said of Messenger, who came back from injury for the playoffs and helped the Braves beat Pinole Valley in the first round.

Anna Hanson had 13 kills, 5 digs and 3 aces for the Braves, Jordan Washington had 5 kills, and Ranessa Rualo had 16 assists, 7 digs and an ace.

“It was a tough loss,” Reilley said. “We knew we could beat San Rafael, but their team came out swinging and worked hard to win. After losing a 6-point lead at the end of the first game, we struggled to swing the momentum back in our favor. That, along with too many hitting and serving errors, we weren't able to pull out the W.

“I am so proud of these girls. Being a D-4 team in our league with teams from D-1, D-2 and D-3 is tough, and they had a great season — even if it did end earlier than we had hoped.”

JV Football

Casa Grande 37, Justin-Siena 0

The Vine Valley Athletic League-leading Gauchos moved the ball effectively on the ground and through the air, scoring touchdowns in each quarter to defeat the Braves (1-9, 1-5 VVAL) in their final game of the season Friday night.

Justin-Siena quarterback Luke Ficeli was 7 of 17 passing for 48 yards and 2 interceptions, and also made 2 tackles on defense.

Tommy Malloy had seven carries for 22 yards, five receptions for 33 yards, 55 yards on kickoff returns, and six tackles on defense.

Colt Maloney added four catches for 19 yards, and six tackles playing defense. Riley Love added five tackles and an interception, Andres Diaz had five tackles and a 25-yard kickoff return, and Gianni Reyes had four tackles.

The Braves, after winning 46-8 at Napa on Oct. 7, were shut out in their last three games.

“The scores in some of our games do not reflect the heart, effort and fortitude that many of our players played with this season,” said Justin-Siena assistant coach Andrew Bettencourt. “We had 39 different injuries on this team, had many of our players miss games, and many other things we had to overcome.

“We are extremely proud of these young men for their effort, their willingness to learn, and the competitive attitude they brought. They got better throughout the season, and I am excited to see what a good offseason of weight training will do to help them improve.”