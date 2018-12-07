Vintage High girls water polo players Sofia Leonardini, Erynn Robinson, Grace O'Dwyer and Eva Pavon have received All-Vine Valley Athletic League honors.
Leonardini, a First Team selection, is junior center and attacker. In VVAL play, she touched 54 percent of the goals with 41 goals and 15 assists, collected 27 steals and had a 45-percent shooting average.
Robinson, also a First Team honoree, is a sophomore center defender. During VVAL play, she amassed 37 steals, 17 goals and 21 assists, touching 37-percent of the Crushers’ league goals and shooting at a 45-percent clip.
O’Dwyer, a Second Team selection, is a junior attacker. During league play, she touched 11 percent of the goals, shot 31 percent and created scoring opportunities while notching six goals, five assists and 24 steals.
Pavon also made the Second Team. The senior attacker had eight goals and 15 assists, touching 22 percent of the goals, and shot 36 percent and amassed 47 steals.
JV Boys Basketball
Wood 51, Napa 49
Despite holding an 18-point halftime lead, the Grizzlies fell to the hosts in the opening game of the Dan Trolinger Tournament on Thursday in Vacaville. Napa turned the ball over 28 times, allowing Wood back into the game in the second half.
Freshman Christof Horton had 17 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Grizzlies (3-2). Aiden McDonald contributed 11 points and seven rebounds, and Jack Giguiere added six points, five assists and four rebounds.
Vintage 63, Northgate 51
The Crushers won Thursday in Walnut Creek behind Josh Kho's 17 points, including four 3-pointers. Everett Mitchell chipped in with 12 points and 10 rebounds, Justin Van Maren had 11 points, and Alex Dehzad added 10 points. Vintage (2-1) trailed by 10 points in the second quarter before outscored the Broncos 49-26 the rest of the way. They will host Fremont at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Freshman Boys Basketball
Vintage improves to 3-0
The Crushers had nine scorers in Tuesday’s 49-35 win over visiting Pioneer, led by Noah Cockrell’s 11 points with three 3-pointers. Bryce Powers scored nine, Cole Capitani seven and Dustin Wyman five.
In Walnut Creek on Thursday, Vintage improved to 3-0 with a 62-58 double-overtime victory over Northgate. The Crushers outscored the Broncos 7-3 in the second overtime. Powers led all scorers with 16 points and had three steals. Capitani had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Anthony Notaro had nine points, including four in the second overtime, while Noah Cockrell chipped in eight and Erik Kvidahl six.