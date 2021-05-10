Napa Valley Prep Report: Crushers top Wolves in track and field

The Vintage High track and field program swept a Vine Valley Athletic League meet against visiting American Canyon on Saturday afternoon.
The Crusher boys won 74-29 behind three-event winners Dylan Scott, who won the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters, and Luis Sanchez, who claimed the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and triple jump.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!
Vintage’s girls rolled 107-24 and had four two-event winners in Mary Deeik (1600, 3200), Reagyn Shoop (200 and 400), Sophia Notaro (300 hurdles, long jump) and Bella Sarao (100 hurdles, long jump).
The Crushers had the first-place finishers in every event except the boys 200 meters and 400 meters, each won by American Canyon’s Alfons McCoy, and the girls shot put, won by the Wolves’ Yesenia Cardenas at 25 feet, ½ inch. McCoy also won the high jump.
Here are the results:
Boys
McCoy won the 200 in 23.70 seconds and was followed in the 200 by Vintage’s Reid Woolworth (23.91), Sam Neal (24.36), Aldo Alvarado (24.95), Aidan Piggott (25.38) and Evan Cook (25.45), and American Canyon’s Ethan Luong (25.74), Zeke Anderson (25.75), Anthony Huynh (26.39), Kaleb Anderson (26.91), Simran Gill (30.45) and Art Phumarin (33.59).
In the 400 meters, McCoy won in 55.30 seconds and was followed by teammate Devin Pearson (56.18), the Vintage quartet of Woolworth (57.52), Piggot (59.73), Neal (59.94), Cook (1:00.37) and Matthew Matheson (1:00.42), AmCan’s Anthony Quinn (1:00.64) and Zeke Anderson (1:01.02) and Kaleb Anderson (1:03.32), Vintage’s Ethan Luong (1:06.31) and Jet Tortolani (1:06.36), and the Wolves’ Art Phumarin (1:07.94) and Gill (1:10.32).
The 100 meters saw Vintage’s Reid McCaffrey triumph in 11.67 seconds, leading teammates Dylan Smith (11.79) and Alvarado (11.98) in the top three. They were followed by Zeke Anderson (12.39), Vintage’s Tyler Diehl (12.43), American Canyon’s Anthony Hignh (12.64) and Kaleb Anderson (13.74) and Vintage’s Ernesto Estrada (13.74).
In the 800 meters, Scott won by nine seconds in 2:26.9, followed by teammates Nick Dominici (2:36.1) and Tortolani (2:47.8) and AmCan’s Kritapol Phumarin (2:48.8) and Gill (3:09.0).
Scott captured the 1600 in 5:11.7 over runner-up Yahir Madrigal of AmCan (5:12.4), Vintage’s Collin Durfee (5:13.0), the Wolves’ Andres Cardenas (5:23.9) and Emanuel Barajas (5:26.0), Dominici (5:29.6) and AmCan’s Roniel Maningding (6:47.2) and Basgan Manna (6:53.9).
Scott also edged Madrigal in the 3200, 12:11.7 to 12:16.4, followed by Andres Cardenas (12:36.1), Barajas (12:40.5), Dominici (12:31.9), Maningding (16:37.3) and Manna (16:38.0).
The 110 hurdles saw Sanchez (18.76) face only Scott (23.80). In the 300s he ran a 47.15 uncontested. In the triple jump, Sanchez (37 feet, 11 inches) faced only Piggot (30-11).
Neal won the long jump (17-7¾) over Luong (16-9) and Woolworth (16-3). The high jump saw McCoy (5-2) face only Vintage’s Matthew Matheson (4-8).
Ben Feldstein easily swept the throws, which each had only Vintage athletes.
He took the shot put at 49-1½ over Auggie Nelson (36-9½), who was followed by Tyler McCormick (27-5), Harrison Wright (23-9) and Luis Soriano (21-11). He claimed the discus at 131-10 over Wright (101-10), Nelson (86-2), McCormick (67-5½) and Soriano (60-3).
In the pole vault, Vintage’s Ethan Stabile won at 10-6 over AmCan’s Kester Alejandrino (10-0).
In the 4x100 relay, Vintage (46.85) ran uncontested and in the 4x400, ran a 3:50.1 to beat the Wolves (3:55.4).
Girls
Yesenia Cardenas beat out Vintage’s Aubriana Medina (24-½), AmCan’s Salina Ohman (23-8) and Vintage’s Maeve Roberts (20-11¾).
In the 1600, Deeik (5:48.4) and teammate Maggie Chapin (6:16.0) finished ahead of AmCan’s Beyah Matteo (6:26.7) and Angela Acero (6:30.8), Vintage’s Yadira Garcia (6:38.0) and the Wolves’ Isabella Calderon (6:43.7) and Yesenia Cardenas (7:18.4).
The 3200 saw Deeik (13:15.6) and teammate Josephine Borsetto (13:21.1) finish ahead of Calderon (17:04.2) and Cardenas (17:35.3).
In the 200, Shoop (27.77) and teammates Dominique Loeffeholtz (29.15) and Maria Bodor (29.72) were followed by the Wolves’ Danielle Yamanda (29.84), Siyah Youngblood (30.01) and Anayiah Brown (31.51), Vintage’s Lorena Cavalcanti (32.32) and AmCan’s Saniyah Ferris (32.25), Reyana Valentine (30.93), Errish Saborrido (32.24) and Alonah Williams (33.18).
Shoop won the 400 in 1:04.80 over teammates Julia Scheumann (1:05.34) and Sophie Nassiri (1:07.97) and nine Wolves — Youngblood (1:08.64), Angela Acero (1:10.95), Jahleya Hudson (1:11.81), Valentine (1:12.44), Farris (1:12.67), Brown (1:12.71), Yamanda (1:15.87), Saborrido (1:18.33) and Williams (1:27.31).
In the 300 hurdles, it was Notaro winning in 48.85, chased by Scheumann (50.06), Sarao (55.37) and Valentine (56.23). In the long jump, it was Notaro (15-8½), Julia Bodor (14-3½) and Vintage’s Miranda Fierro (11-6).
Sarao won the 100 hurdles in 18.70 over Hudson (20.61) and was uncontested in the triple jump (28-6¾).
The 100 meters saw Vintage’s Juliana Catalan prevail in 14.31 over the Wolves’ quartet of Youngblood (14.35), Ferris (15.07), Brown (15.09) and Williams (18.32).
Borsetto captured the 800 meters in 2:37.7 over AmCan’s Beyah Matteo (2:55.9), Chapin (2:57.7), Hudson (2:59.6), Acero (3:00.2), Garcia (3:01.4), Yamanda (3:08.9) and Saborrido (3:17.9).
The all-Vintage high jump event went to Julia Bodor (4-10), followed by Notaro (4-6), Maria Bodor (4-4), Loeffeholtz (4-0), Betzy Paniagua (3-8) and Lorena Calvalcanti (3-6).
In the discus, Vintage’s Aubriana Medina (72-6) edged the Wolves’ Salina Ohman (71-11½), Roberts (59-11 ½) and Yesenia Cardenas (58-2).
Vintage ran an uncontested 4x100 relay in 55.36 seconds, and won the 4x400 relay in 4:41.1 over two AmCan teams that clocked 4:54.1 and 5:07.3 and a Vintage team that finished in 5:01.7.
St. Helena’s McClain 8th in Arcadia
St. Helena High senior Harper McClain finished eighth in the 3200 meters at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational on Saturday. She ran a personal, school and Coastal Mountain Conference record of 10:28.83 to earn her medal. It’s the sixth-fastest time ever by a Redwood Empire girl.
Many runners considered the Arcadia Invitational an unofficial state meet since the CIF canceled all state postseason competition because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crescenta Valley senior Mia Barnett won in 10:01.18, not far off the meet record of 9:59.57. She was followed by Albany junior Sophia Nordenholz (10:05.91), Mira Costa junior Dalia Frias (10:15.61), Saugus senior Hannah Fredericks (10:21.54), Buchanan sophomore Sydney Sundgren (10:25.25), Miramonte senior Audrey Allen (10:26.06) and Aliso Niguel senior Emily Richards (10:28.37).
Varsity Boys Basketball
Cardinal Newman 57, Vintage 52
The Cardinals (5-1) dealt the Crushers (7-1) their first loss of the season in Saturday afternoon’s nonleague showdown in Santa Rosa. Vintage was missing senior Logan Nothmann, a captain, top scorer and floor general who was out with a shoulder injury sustained during Friday’s Big Game against Napa High.
Vintage trailed 53-52 with 1:20 to go in a game that saw each team drain nine 3-pointers.
“At that point, the margin for error was extremely slim,” Crushers head coach Ben Gongora said. “We had to make a stop on defense and score each remaining possession on offense. We got the stops we needed but … couldn’t get the ball in the hoop one last time. Owen Schnaible got a steal and was heading downhill to the hoop on the fast-break but was called for an offensive charge at the block. Tough call there.”
Cardinal Newman’s last four points came from the charity stripe.
“This game was reminiscent of the old heavyweight boxing matches when fighters used to go 15 rounds and beat each other’s brains out,” added Gongora. “This was a true battle. I am so proud of my guys for their fight, their heart, their grit.”
Vintage opened the game with a 13-4 lead, only to have Newman pull within 13-12 by quarter’s end and 23-15 midway through the second period. But Vintage closed the half on a 7-0 run and “headed into the break pretty confident even though we were down 25-22,” Gongora said.
The coach said the Crushers made defensive adjustments before opening the third quarter on an 11-0 run, going up 33-25. The Cardinals came back with a fury and took their biggest lead, 47-35, midway through the fourth before holding off Vintage down the stretch.
Jackson Corley ran the point in place of Nothmann and led Vintage with 18 points, including three 3-pointers, along with 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Josh McCormick chipped in 8 points. Schnaible had 5 points and dished out 7 assists. Noah Cockrell had 6 points, and Cole Capitani chipped in 5.
The VVAL-leading Crushers are scheduled to visit second-place American Canyon at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“This was a tough loss,” added Gongora. “We fought hard and had a chance to win in the last minute of the game, which as a coach is all you can ask for. I love my guys and am so proud of the effort. However, we need to move on for this. The focus is now on Tuesday.”