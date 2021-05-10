Napa Valley Prep Report: Crushers top Wolves in track and field

Vintage trailed 53-52 with 1:20 to go in a game that saw each team drain nine 3-pointers.

“At that point, the margin for error was extremely slim,” Crushers head coach Ben Gongora said. “We had to make a stop on defense and score each remaining possession on offense. We got the stops we needed but … couldn’t get the ball in the hoop one last time. Owen Schnaible got a steal and was heading downhill to the hoop on the fast-break but was called for an offensive charge at the block. Tough call there.”

Cardinal Newman’s last four points came from the charity stripe.

“This game was reminiscent of the old heavyweight boxing matches when fighters used to go 15 rounds and beat each other’s brains out,” added Gongora. “This was a true battle. I am so proud of my guys for their fight, their heart, their grit.”

Vintage opened the game with a 13-4 lead, only to have Newman pull within 13-12 by quarter’s end and 23-15 midway through the second period. But Vintage closed the half on a 7-0 run and “headed into the break pretty confident even though we were down 25-22,” Gongora said.